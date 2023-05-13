Perhaps a defeat is worth more than a thousand victories.

Electronic science – written by Yunus Al-Tayeb Among the merits of the Algerian national football team’s defeat against its Moroccan counterpart, in the African Cup competitions for the category of less than 17 years, is that it broke the wall of silence and untied the tongue of a large number of media professionals, sports commentators, and observers of public affairs in the eastern neighborhood, where everyone is asking a question. The reasons for successive football failures since 2019.

Rather, the most important new thing in the matter is the emergence of a wide current that has become linked to the politicization of football by the ruling regime in Algeria, the arming of players at every meeting, and the excitement of the public in a way that goes beyond logic and the rules of sportsmanship. There is no doubt that the phrase “see them running politics in everything…!!!” Which was repeated in the platoots of a number of talk shows during the last 72 hours, the best evidence that something began to break in the wall of obsession and irrationality that the regime tried, through its corrupt media, to impose on the Algerian people in order to form a new awareness, based on aggression towards the Kingdom of Morocco exclusively. .

Personally, I wrote about this topic, in the wake of the turmoil that erupted after the victory of the Algerian national team over our national team in the Arab Cup, where Palestine was forced into force, in a provocative and offensive manner, and an ordinary football victory was portrayed as a clear conquest, so things got mixed up and the situation became similar to a war of liberation. Fake. I also talked about the issue when groups of the Algerian public were incited, during the opening ceremony of “Al-Shan”, to insult and insult Moroccans, and to enable the mercenary, the grandson of the leader Nelson Mandela, to deliver an empty speech that has nothing to do with football only to offend the territorial integrity of our country.

I also dealt with the issue in the context of the dirty communicative war waged against Morocco, and against the president of the Royal Football League, regarding the nominations of our two countries to host the 2025 African Cup. A reckless campaign was organized and we were accused of corruption and bribery to obtain the right to organize the next round of African competitions. . Unfortunately, many of those whom we see, two days ago, criticizing the politicization of sports by the Algerian authorities, had previously participated in that campaign against us.

Today, it is certain that the bitterness that the public felt was doubled because the defeat was in front of Morocco, the “enemy”. Therefore, we have seen how all the complaints that practitioners of “media with the logic of hyenas” used to masterfully hide in the past, or to justify their reasons for wanting to win the logic of a military regime that pressures society, rests only with the logic of hostility instead of peace and stability.

After what happened during the past two days, I hope that critical awareness will expand in Algerian society, and that an objective discussion will start to evaluate the situation and get out of the cycle of irritation, incitement and politicization of everything. This will help the people and the elites in the eastern neighborhood to comprehend the seriousness of what the extremist wing is doing in the front of incitement, propaganda and hostility to Morocco, in terms of constantly directing the compass of Algerian public opinion in the direction of the “Marouk”, and linking all the problems, small and large, that happen to Algeria. And it affects the Algerians, in the western neighbour.

My opinion is that the aggressive, abusive and unjustifiable approach adopted by the Algerian brothers, the state and some segments of the people, especially after the American recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara, is a wrong approach politically, strategically and morally, and an approach that will not benefit Algeria in anything even if the situation continues like this. 47 more years, and it will not affect Morocco in any way. Rather, the most that the approach of hatred and hostility against Morocco can achieve is to expand and prolong the manifestations of strife between the two peoples, disrupt democracy and citizen participation in Algeria, and waste real opportunities for development and economic and social progress, both in Morocco and Algeria, due to the absence of institutional cooperation and communication. And the popular, and the lack of any initiatives for joint action in order to achieve what serves the interests of the two countries and strengthens the two countries.

And…# Salat Al-Hadra

#Morocco _ is _ great _ for _ the _ messed up