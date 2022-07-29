“I confirm the government’s will not to abandon workers, pensioners, businesses,” said Prime Minister Mario Draghi while meeting the secretaries of CGIL, CISL and UIL at Palazzo Chigi. On the table at that time there was the so-called aid decree bis, a package worth 14.3 billion euros in total. It was July 27, the government had resigned for a week, the chambers were dissolved. Yet space has been found for a measure that is worth a financial maneuver and that will arrive on the table of the council of ministers within a few days. In short, the current one is a strange political crisis. If it weren’t for the background noise of the election campaign, looking at the calendar commitments of the government and parliament it would seem almost non-existent.

That this was the climate had been clear for some time, at least from the day the prime minister resigned. To his ministers gathered at Palazzo Chigi, Draghi said: “There will still be time for greetings. Now let’s get back to work ”. The international context, the economic crisis, the social and health emergency do not have the same timing as the government crises, and at that moment it was clear to everyone that an act of political realism would be necessary. That act has also translated into an interpretation that makes the boundaries of the rules governing political crises, written and unwritten ones, very permeable.

A resigning government never stops its activity, as the continuity of the administration must be guaranteed. However, it must be limited to ordinary administration, the so-called handling of current affairs. It is a ritual formula with which we refer to the activities necessary for the life of the state, and which therefore cannot be interrupted. If necessary, recourse to law decrees is allowed. With some exceptions, it is not possible to present bills or acts that presuppose political discretion, since at this stage the government normally no longer has the necessary legitimacy, having resigned and having broken the relationship of trust with the parliament.

In concrete terms, the perimeter within which this government will be able to move up to the establishment of the next has been defined with a circular signed by Draghi himself. Among the activities permitted there are also “the legislative, regulatory and administrative acts necessary to deal with national emergencies, emergencies deriving from the international crisis and the epidemiological situation due to covid-19. The government also remains committed to the legislative, regulatory and administrative implementation of the NRP and the Plan for complementary investments (PNC) ”. In short, within that perimeter, compared to the usual interpretation of the concept of current business, there is ample room for maneuver. Far too broad, according to some observers.

The question would normally have been resolved with a discussion between jurists. All in all, the Draghi government has resigned but not disheartened. There would therefore be a foothold to support a broader interpretation of the concept of current business. In reality, given the urgencies that Italy has to face, the solution can only be political. To dispel any doubts there are the words of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Addressing the Italians directly after signing the decree for the dissolution of the chambers, Mattarella explained that “the period we are going through does not allow for pauses” in the indispensable interventions to face the economic crisis and its repercussions on society, “to contain the effects of the war of Russia against Ukraine in terms of the security of Europe and of our country ”, and“ for the increasingly necessary collaboration at European and international level ”. These needs “are accompanied, with decisive importance, by the implementation within the agreed time frame of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, to which the necessary and substantial European support funds are conditional. Nor can the duty to continue fighting the pandemic be ignored ”. In short, the most qualifying points of the so-called Draghi agenda.

And they are, not surprisingly, the same points that the prime minister had recalled in his farewell to the ministers and on which Mattarella asked for “a constructive contribution” from everyone, “in the best interest of Italy”, despite the start of the electoral campaign.

Even the parliament seems to have responded positively so far. The work schedule remains tight: just think of the obligations deriving from the bis aid decree, the simplifications decree, the infrastructure decree or the competition law. On Wednesday 27 the Senate also found time to approve the changes to its regulation, which became necessary after the cut in parliamentarians with the 2019 constitutional reform, then confirmed with a referendum in 2020.