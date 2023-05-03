Pericongo: works on pause

Due to the Subtraction of Reserves procedure that is still being processed before the Ministry of the Environment, the Ruta al Sur Concessionaire pointed out that it has not been possible to start work on the new viaduct in this area of ​​the department. However, once the go-ahead is given to the construction of the works, they will take at least two years.

By: Gloria Camargo

This is how frequent travelers and transporters are waiting, given the delays in the works of the new viaduct at the height of the Pericongo sector.

According to Juan Carlos María, general manager of the Ruta Al Sur Concessionaire, the entity in charge of the Santana-Mocoa-Neiva road project, awarded through Concession Contract No. 012 of 2015, whose purpose is the operation, maintenance, construction, rehabilitation and financing of works of the corridor that is 456 kilometers long, referred to this issue in an interview for the Diario del Huila.

The permits

The Manager indicated that in the first place, clarity must be made regarding two issues, which are transversal of said works in the project.

In the first place, he reiterated that the Concessionaire is going to implement a definitive solution, which will improve mobility and security in the area.

“This definitive solution consists of the construction, in the first instance, of a viaduct that allows us to pass to the other bank of the Magdalena River, and on that left bank we are going to build an approximate length of 300 meters, and then (with a new viaduct) go out and connect to the existing corridor”, indicated María.

At the time, he established that “what this route will do is that in the future we will abandon the corridor that today is in that sector of Pericongo to travel through that new corridor,” he pointed out.

However, it established that these works have not been able to start due to the lack of a transcendental point, which is a permit that must be granted by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development.

“As previously stated, there are some preceding activities that must take place to start the construction of the works. So, doing a quick review of this area of ​​the project, we have released the properties, the studies and designs already exist, we also have released the archaeological management studies, but we have an environmental problem.

The entire Pericongo sector, concluding the existing road, is covered by a subject called the second law. This law protects some sectors of environmental interest, which have been determined by the National Government, and in order to carry out any construction within that area, a procedure called Reserve Subtraction is required,” explained the manager.

In addition to this, he reported that until the national portfolio delimits or “removes” the area required for the works, it cannot be intervened and added what the request to the National Government is about.

“That is to say that until they remove from that protected area, the section that we require to carry out the work, it is not possible to intervene. That procedure is still, worth the redundancy, pending before the Ministry of the Environment, and we have not been able to obtain it.

We are making every effort for it. The parliamentarians of the department of Huila, the active forces of the department, the governor and some mayors are accompanying us, because we are all aware of the urgency and need to start these works”, the Manager specified.

years of work

But also, while the Subtraction of Reserves is being processed, the general manager of the Ruta Al Sur Concessionaire added that “even starting the works, which are very complex works, we will not achieve it in less than two years.”

In other words, the longer the delivery of the permit by the National Government is delayed, the longer the start, completion and start-up of the new viaduct will take.

“In the meantime we are going to have to live with what we have in Pericongo, which is a geologically complex area with a rocky massif with a high level of billing, with some billing risks, which can be taken as facts of nature, which can also be unpredictable, such as earthquakes, for example, this is an event that activates the risk and with tremors, which is a circumstance that is constantly occurring in the country, then it is a complex issue. We hope to resolve this permit to start up as soon as possible with the Ministry of the Environment ”, he determined.

A report presented by the Colombian Geological Service in 2019, entitled ‘Diagnosis of the Pericongo sector, Timaná (Huila), National Route 4504’, revealed that the stability of the Pericongo sector in the Altamira Timaná section was evaluated, specifically between the Pr34 +000 and the Pr35+000.

The objective of the study was to identify the failure mechanisms present in the sector, with special emphasis on the size and volume of the failed material, to determine the possibility that the Magdalena River could be dammed by said materials.

The report details that the failure mechanism present in the fractured rock mass corresponds to the fall of rocks and overturning of blocks generated by a series of fractures parallel to the slope, whose intersections generate blocks of significant size.

During the field phase, the failure mechanisms present in the sector were corroborated, as well as the size of the blocks that could fail. The results of the study indicate that the volume involved in a possible failure could be of the order of 30,000 cubic meters of soil and rock, of which most would remain on the road and a smaller proportion would fall into the Magdalena River.

Despite the high energy of the river in this sector, the fallen material would be quickly carried away by the current, so the probability of damming the Magdalena River is minimal. However, it is recommended to carry out detailed studies aimed at defining the slope stabilization works, to avoid affecting both people and vehicles that travel daily on this road.

Regarding the subtraction of the forest reserve area, this process refers to a management decision of the area that is the object of the request, in which the relevance of lifting the legal status of forest reserve under Law 2 of 1959 or in a specific area for the development of a project, work or activity.

The subtraction evaluation occurs when, for reasons of public utility or social interest, it is necessary to carry out economic activities that imply removal of forests or change in the use of soils or another activity different from the rational use of forests.