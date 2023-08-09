Permanent blood sugar measurement also safe for pilots with diabetes

In recent years, permanent glucose measurement from the tissue fluid has become established, especially for type 1 diabetics who are constantly dependent on the supply of insulin to control their blood sugar. According to the current study by an Austrian-British-Irish team of scientists, such a system is also safe for commercial pilots.

The experts under David Russel-Jones, endocrinologist at the University of Surrey, with co-authors from Ireland and Austria (from Austrocontrol and from the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetology at MedUni Graz) have devoted themselves to a topic that is particularly important for some commercial pilots: controlling blood sugar levels in case of diabetes. “Currently only three countries in Europe – Great Britain, Austria and Ireland – give pilots with diabetes a full license to practice commercial aviation,” wrote the British university in a press release just last spring.

The limitations are understandable insofar as diabetics can slip into an episode of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) by giving too much insulin compared to the intake of carbohydrates. States of confusion up to and including fainting can be the result. It is therefore important to have an exact blood sugar control. Here, however, the situation has changed significantly due to the constant improvements in devices for self-monitoring of blood sugar. The Graz diabetologist Julia Mader was quoted by the University of Surrey as follows: “The care of diabetics has improved significantly over the past 20 years. Patients can easily measure their insulin levels (and thus also their blood sugar concentration; note) and keep them under control .”

While self-measurement of blood sugar used to be based exclusively on pricking a fingertip several times a day and subsequent measurement using test strips and small portable devices, glucose measurement from tissue fluid has revolutionized the situation in the recent past. A small sensor is taped to the skin, often on the upper arm. The sensor, which extends under the skin, continuously measures the level of glucose in the tissue, which correlates with blood sugar, for ten days. The values ​​are sent to a compatible mobile phone and displayed in real time. In the event of problematic glucose values, the system sounds an alarm. This eliminates the need to take blood several times a day, which is simply uncomfortable and painful.

A total of eight professional pilots were included in the current study, which has now been published in “Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics” (doi: 10.1093/jac/dkad143). Their mean age was 48.5 years, seven of them had type 1 diabetes (insulin-dependent diabetes), one had type 3c diabetes with insufficient insulin production in the pancreas due to another disease in the organ.

The pilots, who had suffered from diabetes for an average of 11.5 years, were asked to continue routinely measuring their blood sugar levels from fingertip blood. At the same time, they received a system for continuous glucose determination with a sensor system (Dexcom G6). Finally, 874 values ​​from both measurement methods, used before and during commercial piloting of aircraft, were compared.

Conclusion: The blood sugar values ​​were de facto the same. There were no statistically relevant deviations. “Continuous glucose monitoring (…) is a safe alternative to self-monitoring of blood glucose levels for pilots in commercial aviation,” stated the authors, which included Julia Mader.

The modern permanent measuring systems offer great advantages especially for patients with intensive insulin therapy: The values ​​are recorded day and night. For example, diabetics can easily slip into hypoglycaemia at night, which they often do not notice when they sleep. Glucose measurement via sensors indicates trends and can sound an alarm. With a more precisely adapted insulin therapy, the medium-term blood sugar value (HbA1c) can also be improved. In addition, wearing the sensors is often felt to be much more comfortable than the blood glucose self-monitoring systems with needles.

Speaking of another study of diabetes in flight, University of Surrey’s David Russel-Jones said: ‘If diabetes is well controlled, it should not prevent anyone from performing important roles such as flying commercial aircraft.’ However, this also requires precise research into the influence of the respective conditions on diabetes.