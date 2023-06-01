Home » Permanent pacemaker successfully implanted in an elderly woman in La Guajira
Permanent pacemaker successfully implanted in an elderly woman in La Guajira

Permanent pacemaker successfully implanted in an elderly woman in La Guajira

On May 30, Leticia del Carmen Querales, 65 years old, was born again. The elderly after presenting atrioventricular block, that is, alteration in the electrical system of the heart, was able to successfully support a dual chamber permanent pacemaker implant in a surgery performed in the city of Riohacha, La Guajira.

The medical procedure, while complex, signifies a breakthrough in medical technology in the neighboring department. The surgery was performed at the Clinivida and Salud IPS facilities.

In this surgical procedure, in the case of this patient, two little cables were placed: one in the atrium, which is located in the upper internal part of the heart, and another little cable in the ventricle; These two leads are connected to a pacemaker generator and sent to the ventricles for the heart to contract. That is why it is called a pacemaker, because it marks the heartbeat.explained the doctor María Carolina Barros, a cardiologist specializing in electrophysiology.

With the Leticia del Carmen surgery, she will be able to improve her living conditions, but she will have to attend controls twice a year to optimize the average life of the pacemaker.

