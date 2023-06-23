Home » Pernod Ricard to Enter Into an Agreement in Principle on the Potential Sale of Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky Brand to Stock Spirits Group
News

Pernod Ricard to Enter Into an Agreement in Principle on the Potential Sale of Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky Brand to Stock Spirits Group

by admin
Pernod Ricard to Enter Into an Agreement in Principle on the Potential Sale of Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky Brand to Stock Spirits Group

Regulatory News:

Press Release – Paris, 23 June 2023

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), through Chivas Brothers Limited, entered today into an agreement in principle with Stock Spirits Group in relation to the potential sale of the Clan Campbell Blended
Scotch Whisky brand, after receiving a firm offer from the spirits and liqueur producer. This proposed transaction remains subject to consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies.

Clan Campbell is one of the leading brands in the blend-12 yo Scotch whisky category in France, with presence also in other European markets such as Spain, Luxembourg, and Italy. Its range has
increased in recent years with the addition of Clan Caribbean rum-based spirit drink.

The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.

See also  The streets of Ivrea: here is via San Gaudenzio little known, but with a great history

You may also like

The Ministry of Labor delivered toolkits to graduates...

They capture ‘Batman’ for bazooka trafficking in Neiva

Energie Ried will lower the electricity price by...

Karachi: A 6-year-old boy drowned in a water...

Petro raised “changing debt for climate action” in...

Canopy Growth: Another debacle…

Supreme Court cannot run at the will of...

Edict Mauro Eli Andrade Murillo

Meet the Change Maker: Tyler Van Arsdale Seite...

Inter-school games, tug of war titles in Bajaur

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy