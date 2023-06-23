Pernod Ricard to Enter Into an Agreement in Principle on the Potential Sale of Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky Brand to Stock Spirits Group

Regulatory News:

Press Release – Paris, 23 June 2023

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), through Chivas Brothers Limited, entered today into an agreement in principle with Stock Spirits Group in relation to the potential sale of the Clan Campbell Blended

Scotch Whisky brand, after receiving a firm offer from the spirits and liqueur producer. This proposed transaction remains subject to consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies.

Clan Campbell is one of the leading brands in the blend-12 yo Scotch whisky category in France, with presence also in other European markets such as Spain, Luxembourg, and Italy. Its range has

increased in recent years with the addition of Clan Caribbean rum-based spirit drink.

