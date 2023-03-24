Home News Perpetrators continue to flee after fatal knife attack
News

Perpetrators continue to flee after fatal knife attack

by admin
Perpetrators continue to flee after fatal knife attack

The police are still looking for witnesses. (icon picture) Photo: dpa/Patrick Seeger


A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by a previously unknown person during an argument in Tübingen on Thursday. The perpetrator is still on the run, the police are still looking for witnesses.

Share this article

After the fatal knife attack in Tübingen, the perpetrator is still at large. A police spokeswoman said on Friday morning that he was still being searched for. “The investigations are in full swing.” However, witnesses have already been heard.

An unknown attacked a 23-year-old man with a knife during an argument in the Old Botanical Garden in Tübingen on Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m. The victim died shortly afterwards in a hospital. The background is unclear. The spokeswoman said it was not yet known whether the two men knew each other.

The perpetrator is being sought. According to the information, he is about 20 to 25 years old and about 1.80 meters tall. He was wearing a black jacket, a sweater with a black hood, brown sneakers and a black baseball cap. Witnesses are asked to contact the Tübingen police station on 07071/972-8660.



See also  Palermo, targeted university students to rob them: arrested

You may also like

After constitution – new job for former European...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday March 24,...

A Transco driver disguised as a fuel seller...

Shoes stink: what to do? Those are the...

Congress approves the PND of Petro but sinks...

Presentation of LG’s range of innovative home appliances...

Beijing strengthens the prevention and control of the...

New Bundeswehr protective vests failed in shooting tests

They analyze cases of mistreatment in Mexico

Return of the population to Masisi: civil society...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy