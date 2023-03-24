The police are still looking for witnesses. (icon picture) Photo: dpa/Patrick Seeger





A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by a previously unknown person during an argument in Tübingen on Thursday. The perpetrator is still on the run, the police are still looking for witnesses.

After the fatal knife attack in Tübingen, the perpetrator is still at large. A police spokeswoman said on Friday morning that he was still being searched for. “The investigations are in full swing.” However, witnesses have already been heard.

An unknown attacked a 23-year-old man with a knife during an argument in the Old Botanical Garden in Tübingen on Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m. The victim died shortly afterwards in a hospital. The background is unclear. The spokeswoman said it was not yet known whether the two men knew each other.

The perpetrator is being sought. According to the information, he is about 20 to 25 years old and about 1.80 meters tall. He was wearing a black jacket, a sweater with a black hood, brown sneakers and a black baseball cap. Witnesses are asked to contact the Tübingen police station on 07071/972-8660.





