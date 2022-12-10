IVREA. Persecutory acts: a very topical issue that affects all social and cultural groups in a transversal way and which the law deals with with provisions contained in the penal code and in law n. 69 of 2019 known as the Red Code. Gabriella Viglione, Prosecutor of the Republic of Ivrea, was invited to talk about it in the assembly hall of the ISS Cena to the fifth-year students on Tuesday 6th. “Our work on legality and corruption has been going on for several years and today’s topic is of interest to our students. «Two of the classes present also took part in the Violetta la forza delle donne project», explained the manager Enrico Bruno, introducing the meeting. It was therefore the turn of Professor Elisabetta Rizzo, the project’s coordinator, to draw up the guidelines: «We address issues relating to civic education and law, focusing on issues towards which young people show a particular sensitivity. We live in an increasingly globalized society that leads us to relate to different cultures and this comparison must lead us to adopt behaviors aimed at improving relationships, and school is an excellent training ground for life» The professor then added: «The aim of meetings like this is also to bring students closer to Justice, a world that they often perceive as distant and unknown and that they must learn to understand in its role of protecting the legal system and then defending it».

Persecutory acts, also known as stalking, are crimes recently recognized by law and attributable to gender crimes. After an overview, the prosecutor Viglione focused on the content of article 612 bis, introduced in 2009 in the penal code, to then observe how the law on the Red Code, which introduced fast procedures for complaints and investigations into cases of violence suffered by women or weak subjects together with more severe penalties and precautionary or preventive measures, has influenced all the procedural legislation on the matter. «Understanding is essential to bring the citizen closer to institutions that are perceived as distant and repressive – she explained Viglione -. In reality, the purpose of our actions is to guarantee the safety of the community and protection from offenses. Young people must be sensitized to understand the risks as well as the possibilities of being protected by the Justice institution, because citizens can be offended parties but also witnesses and actors in the social pact to make our service effective”.