Perseids expected: shooting stars over Schleswig-Holstein | > – News

Status: 08/10/2023 06:02 a.m

Night owls and astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to the celestial spectacle of the Perseids in the coming nights. However, clouds and rain obscure the view of the starry sky.

August has always been known as the month of shooting stars. The reason for this is the Perseids – a cloud of debris from a comet. In its orbit around the sun, the earth crosses this cloud every year in August. These particles burn up in the earth’s atmosphere – and can then be seen as a shooting star.

The high point is expected on August 13 this year. According to Björn Voss, director of the Planetarium Hamburg, up to 60 shooting stars could be observed per hour. However, only with good visibility – and that could become a problem at the weekend. Because the German Weather Service (DWD) expects clouds in northern Germany and occasionally rain. The probability of seeing the starry sky is relatively low, said the meteorologist from the DWD, Markus Eifried.

A Perseid shooting star over Lake Einfeld. Where the most shooting stars can be seen

If you still want to try to catch a glimpse of the shooting stars, you should move away from artificial light sources and drive from cities to the countryside, for example. Voss explains that it is good that the Perseids peaked shortly before the new moon this year. Last year, a supermoon just before it took place negatively impacted visibility – it was too bright to see shooting stars.

The best viewing time is in the middle of the night

In addition to a cloudless sky, the right time is important for a good view of the Perseids – preferably in the middle of the night or early in the morning. Even if the Perseids can theoretically be seen from mid-July to the end of August, the chance of seeing a shooting star is highest on the night of August 12th to 13th. Because the actual peak is on August 13th, a high density of shooting stars can be expected the following night.

Most shooting stars appear in the northeast direction: in the constellation Perseus. This can be found above the Big Dipper constellation. If you extend the rear axis ten times upwards, you will reach the constellation Cassiopeia. To the right of this constellation is the constellation Perseus.

A meteor in the night sky, at the VHS Observatory Neumünster. Origin of the Perseids

The Perseids got their name from their origin in the constellation Perseus and are popularly called “Tears of Laurentius”. The Perseids are sand-sized dust particles that burn up in fractions of a second in the atmosphere at up to 60 kilometers per second (over 200,000 km/h) relative to Earth.

Further information

Hundreds of wishes: The Perseids can be observed in the night sky until the end of August. Conditions are good this year. more

Stargazers from Neumünster photographed the Perseid shooting stars at Lake Einfeld. more

Every August there is a shower of shooting stars in the sky. Interested people observed him in a tree nursery in Tornesch. more

Director Marco Ludwig is celebrating the anniversary with his stargazer buddy Bernd Schatzmann. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 08/11/2022 | 08:00 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

