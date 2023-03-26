Li Xi emphasized at the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection members’ study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the party’s 20th National Congress Seminar

Persevere in using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and forge the soul, and demonstrate responsibility in the service and guarantee of Chinese-style modernization

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 25th Approved by the Party Central Committee, the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th Party Congress. The seminar will be held in Beijing from the 23rd to the 25th. Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, emphasized at the opening ceremony of the seminar that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and firmly support the “two establishments” , Resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, faithfully perform the duties entrusted by the party constitution and the constitution, and make new achievements in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation. Liu Jinguo, Secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection attended the meeting.

Li Xi pointed out that the key to learning and understanding the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Discipline inspection and supervision agencies must always consciously adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and always consciously use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to guide all discipline inspection and supervision work, and always consciously fulfill the major political responsibilities of “two maintenances” to ensure that discipline inspection and supervision work is always consistent. Go in the right direction. We must firmly grasp the position of responsibility in promoting Chinese-style modernization, always remain sober and determined to solve the unique problems of a large party, promote the improvement of a comprehensive and strict party governance system, focus on implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen political supervision, and focus on constraints The prominent problem of high-quality development is to eliminate discipline and combat corruption, focus on the modernization and improvement of the national governance system and governance capacity, and improve the supervision system, so as to better play the role of political leadership and political guarantee in comprehensively and strictly governing the party. It is necessary to deeply understand the importance, urgency, and necessity of carrying out the education and rectification of the national discipline inspection and supervision cadres, and closely combine the education rectification with the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Integrate closely with all aspects of work such as doing a good job in supervision and inspection, review and investigation, inspection and inspection, and accountability and accountability, and closely integrate with strengthening the construction of discipline inspection and supervision cadres to create an iron army that is loyal, clean, responsible, daring and good at fighting, and better shoulder the responsibility. Responsibilities and missions. It is necessary to carry out investigation and research throughout the system, conduct in-depth study, carry out practical investigations, and implement them, carry forward a pragmatic style, follow the mass line, make work ideas and measures more scientific, rigorous, and more effective, and promote discipline inspection and supervision at a new and higher starting point High-quality development.

In his concluding speech, Liu Jinguo pointed out that the discipline inspection and supervision agencies should unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, not forget their original aspirations, keep their mission in mind, strengthen their ideals and beliefs, be absolutely loyal to the party, adhere to the principle of party spirit and the party’s cause. First, the interests of the people come first, insist on seeking truth from facts, proceed from reality in everything, adhere to the unity of strict law enforcement and policies and strategies, insist on forging a strong team with the spirit of self-revolution, constantly strengthen political supervision, and constantly strengthen the discipline and anti-corruption. Continuously strengthen the construction of the supervision system, integrate daring to fight and being good at fighting throughout the entire process of performing duties and responsibilities, and strive to create a new situation in the discipline inspection and supervision work of the new era and new journey.

A total of 168 members of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputy ministerial inspectors of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection who were not members of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, deputy ministerial cadres, major responsible comrades of various departments, bureaus, and directly affiliated units participated in the seminar.

“Guangming Daily” (version 02, March 26, 2023)

