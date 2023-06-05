Persistent suspension of inter-municipal transport between Risaralda and Chocó due to disturbance of public order

Intermunicipal transportation to the department of Chocó and the municipality of Pueblo Rico has been suspended for 11 days due to the disturbance of public order in the region. The transport companies made this decision after three vehicles from the Western Fleet company were incinerated on the Pan-American highway, which connects both departments.

The most recent incident occurred on May 27, in the sector known as Bochoroma, near the entrance to the town of Buratá, in the municipality of Tadó. In the same way, on Friday, May 19, in the sector known as Playa de Oro, located in the village of Tapón, in the department of Chocó, two other vehicles from the same transport company were set on fire.

Both terrorist acts were perpetrated by armed men who stopped the vehicles and forced the passengers to get out before setting them on fire. Fortunately, no one was injured, but there were considerable losses, since the three vehicles were completely destroyed.

Faced with this situation, an extraordinary meeting was held last week at the facilities of the San Mateo No. 8 Field Artillery Battalion. The managers of the transport companies that cover the Pereira-Quibdó route, the manager of the Pereira Transport Terminal, the Departmental Government Secretariat, the Risaralda Police Department and the National Army participated in the meeting, with the aim of coordinate efforts to reinforce security up to the corregimiento of Santa Cecilia in Pueblo Rico.

In addition, a request was submitted to the Ministry of Defense to strengthen security in the department of Chocó.

“EWe are waiting for another meeting to be held this week, the idea is to also include the commander of the Chocó department battalion to take real action to protect drivers, transporters and logically the users”, assured the manager of the Pereira Transport Terminal, Héctor Fabio Artunduanga Mejía.

So far, this transport suspension has affected some 450 daily users. Likewise, commerce and transporters have also suffered the consequences, generating a negative impact on the economy of the region. The competent authorities are expected to take urgent measures to restore security and allow the normalization of transport in the affected area.