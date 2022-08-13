Home News Persistently carry out mass sports
News

Persistently carry out mass sports

by admin

Recently, the rural basketball game held in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Guizhou Province has attracted widespread attention. The venue is an open-air basketball court, and the players are local people. The warm atmosphere and wonderful games not only attracted tens of thousands of spectators to the scene to cheer, but also attracted many netizens to watch on the live broadcast platform. Such rural basketball events are also held in Quanzhou, Fujian, Weifang, Shandong, Nanning, Guangxi and other places, which have greatly enriched the cultural and sports life of the masses.

The popularity of rural basketball events is a true portrayal of the vigorous development of national fitness and a vivid footnote to the development of mass sports. From the establishment of mass sports events in the National Games, to the continuous increase of fitness venues and facilities, to the launch of online sports for all people… In recent years, with the in-depth implementation of the national fitness national strategy, mass sports activities have become increasingly abundant, and more and more People gain health and happiness in sports. Fitness trails, plastic courts, and sports competitions have enhanced people’s willingness to exercise and boosted the development of mass sports.

The foundation of a strong sports country lies in mass sports. Persistently carry out mass sports, extensively carry out national fitness activities, and promote the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports. This is an inevitable choice to meet people’s fitness needs and promote people’s all-round development.

“People’s Daily” (page 01, August 12, 2022)

You may also like

From flat tax to fiscal peace, here are...

׽ְҵԺУܴ ְҵԺУܴԲչ–

Perhaps a stub at the origin of the...

Giuseppe Tornatore: “My Oscar-winning film from the flop...

108 streets and alleys in the old city...

SuperEnalotto, the 253 million jackpot is almost worth...

Dilapidated and full of waste This is how...

Migrants, five landings in the Crotone area: 400...

Police checks in the Bronx district of Pordenone:...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy another 24,787...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy