Recently, the rural basketball game held in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Guizhou Province has attracted widespread attention. The venue is an open-air basketball court, and the players are local people. The warm atmosphere and wonderful games not only attracted tens of thousands of spectators to the scene to cheer, but also attracted many netizens to watch on the live broadcast platform. Such rural basketball events are also held in Quanzhou, Fujian, Weifang, Shandong, Nanning, Guangxi and other places, which have greatly enriched the cultural and sports life of the masses.

The popularity of rural basketball events is a true portrayal of the vigorous development of national fitness and a vivid footnote to the development of mass sports. From the establishment of mass sports events in the National Games, to the continuous increase of fitness venues and facilities, to the launch of online sports for all people… In recent years, with the in-depth implementation of the national fitness national strategy, mass sports activities have become increasingly abundant, and more and more People gain health and happiness in sports. Fitness trails, plastic courts, and sports competitions have enhanced people’s willingness to exercise and boosted the development of mass sports.

The foundation of a strong sports country lies in mass sports. Persistently carry out mass sports, extensively carry out national fitness activities, and promote the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports. This is an inevitable choice to meet people’s fitness needs and promote people’s all-round development.

