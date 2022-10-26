UDINE. A person, a woman according to the first reports, was hit by a train on the morning of Wednesday 26 October, shortly after 7. The accident occurred between the Latisana and Portogruaro stations.

Trenitalia has therefore requested the intervention of the judicial authority but in the meantime delays of even more than an hour are accumulating on the line, with numerous trains stopped such as the Red Arrow departing from Trieste Centrale at 6 and directed to Turin Porta Nuova, which it can be found in the Latisana station, and the red arrow departed from Trieste Centrale at 6:42 am and headed for Roma Termini, stopped at San Giorgio Nogaro from 7:24 am.

Another train, on the other hand, the Intercity departed from Trieste Centrale at 7:21 am and headed for Roma Termini, is stopped from 7:46 am in Monfalcone and will be routed on an alternative route from Monfalcone to Venice Mestre via Udine.

Delays of more than two hours are accumulating on the line, which for the moment concern, in addition to the two Red Arrow trains and the Intercity, also seven regional trains. Many passengers are waiting on convoys stopped near the Latisana station: several users have already been transferred to the Portogruaro station aboard buses made available to Trenitalia in Portogruaro.