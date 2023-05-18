Persona 3: the remake could be announced during the Xbox Showcase, for an indiscretion

Rumors are multiplying again remake Of Persona 3which according to forum user ResetEra I’m A Hero Too, known for some leaks that turned out to be true, will be announced during theXbox Showcase of 11 June 2023.

I’m A Hero Too didn’t directly mention Persona 3, but he made it clear by stating that a certain conference in June will be “Evoke-itive”, making a clear reference to theEvokera Persona 3 weapon that allows you to summon Personas.

Just in case, it’s unclear if Persona 3 will be aesclusiva Xbox Series X/Sbut Microsoft may have secured the rights for the marketing, like the recent ones Persona 3 Portable e Persona 4: Goldenwho had a 48-hour embargo on PlayStation version confirmation.

The existence of the Persona 3 remake hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so take the news with caution. Certain, the fact that gameplay sequences have appeared online and that a magazine like Gematsu has reported having learned that a remake of Persona 3 in development within Atlus for years, suggests that we are faced with a very concrete possibility. We’ll see, since there’s less than a month left until the Xbox Showcase on June 11th.