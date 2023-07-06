Personal Voice under iOS 17 – digitize your own voice in just 15 minutes | news

Thu, 15:39·Tips & Reports·meIn Cupertino, people are working hard to make accessibility possible for their customers. A highly acclaimed new feature will be coming to millions of Apple devices in just a few months. The aim is to convert your own voice into a digital image. In conjunction with Live Speech, Personal Voice represents a unique opportunity to get in touch with fellow human beings, although one’s own voice does not (or no longer) allow it under certain circumstances. In the event of an impending loss of voice, you retain part of your personality. It can be set up in 15 minutes of dictation, which is quite amazing. Processing is local and encrypted, so personal voice should never leave the device unintentionally.

Thats how it works

The iOS 17 beta version is currently required for setup. In the settings, the Accessibility tab must first be selected. Underneath you will find the item Personal Voice. If you select this, the setup dialog can be started in the following section via “Create a Personal Voice”.

The user is prepared to take part in a session that can sometimes last up to 60 minutes. However, this can be interrupted at any time – good news for people with language difficulties. Apple encourages speaking loudly, clearly, and as naturally as possible. You should also be in a comfortable situation and be allowed to take your time.

The process includes 150 sentences, which must be spoken in order. The only thing to note here is that a quiet environment should be ensured. iPhone may warn you if it thinks the environment is too loud. Apple specifies the distance from the mouth to the device as around 15 cm. In a short sound check, the device scans these conditions and after entering the profile name, the process starts.

There are no limitations when creating the recordings. A sentence can be spoken as often as you like and then listened to. If satisfaction has returned, the next phrase can be started. If there is an interruption, the setup process remains at this point and can be continued at another time. It is also possible to make the voice available on other, own devices via iCloud. If you don’t want this, you have to go through the setup process on all devices. Likewise, other apps can be authorized to use the created voice at this point.

Data is being processed…

After the procedure is complete, Apple specifies a one-night wait for processing to complete. In some cases, however, this undertaking is said to have lasted up to three days. However, this can also be due to the current beta phase and in future be reduced to the desired night. Nevertheless, the device should remain in the dock after completion so that the process can proceed quickly.

Live Speech

The digital voice can now be used on the device. It plays to its particular strengths in connection with live speech. Telephone calls, voice messages and video conferences can benefit from this. Words typed in are converted into a voice output almost in real time, with the personal voice now also being available as an output medium. Personal conversations despite language barriers should therefore be much easier.

