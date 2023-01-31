Due to the high cost of energy rates that hits the pocket of the samarios, the District Ombudsman of Santa Marta, Edwar Orozco Oñaterequested a precautionary measure in the framework of the Popular Action process that is taking place against the Energy, Gas and Fuel Regulation Commission -CREG– and the Presidency of the Republicwhich is located in the Administrative Litigation Court of the Atlantico.

In that sense, the Judge orders the Commission to hold a special session in the shortest possible time, facing the community to review and discuss the tariff regime regarding electrical energy that governs cities of the The Caribbean Region, as Santa Marta.

According to the District Ombudsman of Santa Marta, what is sought is to guarantee fair, effective and equitable access to electric power service under conditions of quality and efficiency.

“The requested precautionary measure becomes pertinent and necessary in order to stop the collective damage to the community of the Caribbean coastguaranteeing fair, effective and equitable access to electric power service in conditions of quality and efficiency” indicated the control body of the District in its statement.

You may be interested: This is how the protests against energy rates in Santa Marta progress