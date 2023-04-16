Perspective. 100,000 people have crossed the Darién in 2023

Fleeing from violence or the dream of a better future leads thousands of people to risk their lives crossing the inhospitable jungle of the Darien, to reach Panama and continue on their way to the United States.

The concern of the authorities is, as warned by the UN Refugee Agency (Acnur) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), due to the increase in migrants who have recently undertaken the journey.

According to the Panamanian authorities, during the first months of the year more than 100,000 people undertook the route through this dangerous jungle that marks the border between Colombia and the Isthmus, six times more than those who arrived in the same period of 2022. If the trend continues , it is estimated that more than 400,000 people could travel this dangerous path during all of 2023.

By country, the largest number of people who crossed the Darién jungle corresponds to nationals of Venezuela (30,250), followed by those of Haiti (23,640) and those of Ecuador (14,237), in addition to those from China (3,855) and India (2,543), the children of Haitians born in Chile (2,499) and Brazil (2,072), among other nationalities.

In 2022 almost 250,000 migrants crossed this jungle, a natural border 266 km long and 575,000 hectares of surface plagued by dangers such as wild animals, mighty rivers and criminal groups.

Despite the risk, the number of migrants passing through the Darién has risen exorbitantly in the last decade, going from 3,140 in 2013 to 100,000 so far in 2023, according to official data.

At least 52 migrants died in 2022 in the Panamanian jungle, according to official figures, but the authorities do not know the real number due to the inaccessibility of the land, the lack of complaints and the abandonment of the bodies.

The latest monthly monitoring reports from both organizations report that people who leave their country of origin do so for economic reasons, including lack of employment. More than half of the people fled due to high levels of insecurity or threats, as well as specific attacks against them and their families.

At the same time, three quarters of the people surveyed suffered injuries or accidents during the trip, and one third suffered some kind of mistreatment or abuse, specifically while crossing the jungle.

Called

The UNHCR representative in Panama, Philippa Candler, pointed out that “the dangers and levels of violence faced by people who cross the Darién are highly worrying. It is urgent to work on a protection-based regional solution to respond to this unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Americas.”

For his part, the IOM representative, Giuseppe Loprete, stressed that the stories heard show the horrors that it entails for entire families to cross the Darién.

“Many have lost their lives or disappeared while others have made it through, but now have significant health problems. We are concerned that people considering making this journey are not aware of the dangers associated with this route.” assured.

On the borders with Colombia and Costa Rica, the refugee agency supports the government’s response by informing about asylum procedures in the country, the risks involved in traveling north, offers psychosocial support and provides accommodation and basic necessities to those who need it.

The migration agency provides food, basic necessities and health services; management and coordination of temporary accommodation; and the implementation of communication campaigns to inform about the risks associated with irregular migration.

“Both the two UN agencies will continue to support the national, regional and hemispheric efforts of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, with the aim of strengthening the necessary frameworks for international protection and access to fair and efficient asylum procedures. , as well as fostering the conditions for safe, orderly, humane and regular migration,” the agency said.

“Safe routes”

Meanwhile, the United States seeks to expand “safe, orderly, and legal pathways” for migration, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said this week in Panama.

“Those seeking to come to the United States should take advantage of the safe, orderly, and legal avenues we are presenting to them,” Indian.

“The United States has significantly expanded those pathways, as have our partners, and we look to continue expanding them as an alternative to the perilous journey many undertake,” he added.

Mayorkas met with the foreign ministers of Panama, Janaina Tewaney, and Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, to discuss migration, at a time when the number of migrants crossing the Darién jungle on their way to the United States reaches a new record.

In a joint statement, the three countries showed their intention to “open up new legal and flexible pathways for tens of thousands of migrants and refugees as an alternative to irregular migration”, although they did not specify such measures.

They also promised to coordinate a joint campaign to “end the illicit movement of people and goods through the Darién”, to “launch a plan to reduce poverty” and create employment in the border area between Panama and Colombia with the help international.

However, Mayorkas warned that “individuals who enter the United States illegally will continue to face consequences, including removal.

The risks accompany the migrants not only in the Darién, but throughout their journey: on February 15, 40 died when a bus overturned in western Panama and another 40 died on March 27 in the fire of a detention center in Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico.

“Climate change and the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic have led to an unprecedented flow of vulnerable people around the world, including in our hemisphere,” Mayorkas said./With information from the UN

MAURITIUS AND her three-year-old son, Jetfro, lived through the ordeal of crossing the Darién, which divides Colombia and Panama./© Unicef

PANAMA SHARE water resources with Costa Rica and Colombia./©OIM/Gema Cortés