Perspective. Bogotá, a city that is aging

CAMILA BETANCOURT and David Losada are a young couple of 25 and 28 years old, respectively. After 2 years of having celebrated their marriage, they made the decision not to have children, at least not for a while. His choice joins hundreds of couples who have identified various reasons for not being parents.

Do these decisions affect the number of young people living in Bogotá and reaffirm that the city is aging? EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with Javier Pineda, a professor at the Interdisciplinary Center for Development Studies (CIDER) of the Universidad de los Andes, who explained that the sharp change in the drop in birth rates occurred in previous decades.

“The fertility rate, that is, the number of children per number of women of childbearing age, which is from 15 to 39 years, can continue to decline. However, the decrease will be small because that is already ‘marginal’. We went from an average of 7 or 6 children to 2, although a region like western Colombia, especially the Pacific, is having a much higher birth rate, so there are differences, but what happens in the city is already a series of specific characteristics”, he pointed out.

The expert recalled that the last census of 2018 compared to 2005 showed an enormous growth in single-person homes, that is, people living alone, a situation that would be based on the individualization of social life that, according to Pineda, has been strengthening.

Demographic transition and population aging

This concept refers to the change experienced by populations from high birth and death rates to low rates. High birth and death levels prevented most populations from experiencing rapid growth for most of the time.

During the 19th century, Colombia presented economic and demographic patterns that resembled a pre-industrial economy.

During the first half of the 20th century, the living standards of the Colombian population began to improve due to higher incomes and better nutrition and health, although with a very slow expansion of education. Similarly, there is a rapid and sustained economic growth and a significant transformation in the economic and demographic structure of the country.

“In Colombia we are in the last stage of the demographic transition process, as it is called in the literature. This last stage is characterized by what we know as population aging, which means that the population over 60 grows proportionally more than the other ages. There is a proportional and absolute growth of the population of older people in Bogotá,” said the expert.

The professor from the Universidad de los Andes made a comparative study of this situation between Bogotá and other world capitals, in which he determined that the rates are very similar to cities such as Sao Paulo and Mexico City.

Loss of the demographic dividend

Professor Javier Pineda explained that Colombia is five years away from completing the demographic transition process, which means that the country loses what demographers call the population bonus.

“It is the moment in which the proportion of people of working age begins to decrease, that is another phenomenon of this demographic transition. It is the only moment in the history of Colombia in which we have a proportion of the population over 15 years of age and under 55, which is what is known as the population of working age,” he explained.

In this sense, the expert pointed out that the significance of population aging is related to care because a significant proportion of the elderly enter the moment of fragility of health and can enter processes of dependency.

“There are different levels of dependency, there is light, moderate and high independence, for example, a person who begins to have Parkinson’s begins to have a moderate dependency or a person who has Alzheimer’s at 60 years of age has a high dependency. I am not talking about health services, that is, health services are care services, but they are specialized and they are outside the home,” she pointed out.

In this regard, the expert emphasized that the main problem corresponds to the care provided in homes for the elderly. “We have a care crisis, a crisis that we are experiencing and that has different dramatic expressions that have to do above all with what we call the abandonment of the elderly, that is, we have a very significant growth in abandonment in Bogotá. They are abandoned on the streets and in hospitals. The vast majority do not have their own home or pensions, ”he said.

pension reform

Exceeding the most optimistic expectations, even from the national government, the Seventh Commission of the Senate approved 70 of the 94 articles of the pension reform. The important advance occurred because a proposal was validated to leave the discussion of the main proposals for adjustment to the text for the second debate in plenary, starting in the next legislature.

However, the main reason that played in favor of the Government’s purpose of carrying out this reform in its first debate is that only 8 of the 14 members of this legislative cell participated.

In addition, the Commission approved an impediment presented by the conservative senator José Alfredo Marín to participate in the debate, for which the number to obtain majorities was reduced from 8 to 7 votes.

If the discussion of the reform had included the 14 parliamentarians available to the congressional cell, surely the debate would have been arduous and costly, and it would not have advanced as much in the approval of the articles.

It should be noted that the ruling party in the Seventh Senate Commission has two votes from the Historical Pact, one from the indigenous seat, two from the Alianza Verde-Centro Esperanza coalition, one from La U and one from Comunes.

While against the pension reform are the two congressmen from the Conservative Party, two from MIRA, two from the Democratic Center. Even the liberal senator could be counted in this legislative cell.

However, the two conservative senators Nadia Blel and José Alfredo Marín did not participate in the debate because the former, as mentioned, accepted his impediment, while the legislator argued that she is waiting for the Ethics Commission to resolve a challenge against him.

Senator Blel explained that “the bench of the Conservative Party in the Seventh Senate Commission, in response to the challenges that were presented and that have not been resolved to date by the Ethics Commission, has decided to refrain from participating in the discussion and withdraw from today’s session, until the Ethics Commission resolves those challenges.”

Neither did the two congressmen from the Democratic Center participate because they are challenged; the liberal Miguel Ángel Pinto for domestic calamity; and in the ruling party Piedad Córdoba for personal reasons.

A block of 43 articles that did not have filed propositions was approved with 8 votes in favor.

