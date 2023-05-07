Perspective. Council of Bogotá: this is how the oldest and youngest councilor see it

The councils were municipal corporations created in the Canary Islands and later in the Indies, America and the Philippines by the Spanish Empire for the administration of cities.

This is how the first record of an official session of the Bogotá Cabildo dates from May 13, 1539, and this date, according to the historian Juan Friede, can be considered as the start of its operation.

Since then, lobbyists of various ages have passed through there, demonstrating that surveillance, debate and review of the management of the district administration and its entities is the responsibility of all generations. In this sense, EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with the corporation’s younger and older councilors about their perception of the management of their counterparts, the memories they treasure of their work and the advice for those who will succeed them.

Elected at 24 years old

Councilor Jorge Colmenares, from the Centro Democrático party, is the youngest on the bench. The man from Bogotá, born on March 6, 1995, obtained his seat for the 2020-2023 period with 10,056 votes. His flag has been the defense and protection of children and adolescents against the dangers of ‘Bogotá Salvaje’.

During the first year he was elected second vice president of the Finance Commission, in which he participated in the most important debates in the city, such as the approval of the budget, the Reactivation Plan and the Development Plan, in which he managed to incorporate the implementation of the system protection of girls, boys and adolescents.

At present, he maintains that the management of the older councilors has been excellent, for which he says he is grateful.

“I can only express a lot of gratitude for the knowledge they have brought to the new councillors, as many of us have been since we started four years ago. They, with their experience, have helped us to understand the needs of the city, to understand what is best or what is the best mechanism of the different shores that can be had to create a better city. What they left me the most in this period that I have been on the Council have been lessons to achieve better management from my thinking and from my political current, ”he said.

15 years on the Council

Councilor Celio Nieves, from the Polo Democrático party, born on September 6, 1955, has served as such since 2008, managing to position himself as the lobbyist with the most agreements approved and sanctioned in Bogotá. In his most recent re-election he added a total of 18,655 votes.

The issues that he promotes in the Council are education, environment, disability and health. The former mayoral candidate in 2019 describes himself as proudly from Boyacá and maintains that in the corporation there is a bit of everything, referring to the management of the youngest.

“There is a scenario like when one popularly says ‘everything, like in a drugstore’. There is for their convenience, for their responsibilities, for their commitments, for the ideology of their party, for their programmatic issues, there is everything. There are excellent, good and regular councilors, ”he said.

The challenges of two generations

For both, the main challenge has been to carry out their projects despite the obstacles that have arisen in terms of camaraderie, support from the administration on duty and legal resources.

Colmenares maintained that her biggest challenge has been to make her voice heard in the Cabildo.

“The biggest challenge I have had in these years has been to find a place among so many lobbyists. They all have totally clear knowledge of their subject, they all have totally clear struggles, and it is not easy for one’s voice to be heard along with the other 44. Achieving a place in the debates on political control and in the different city agreements has not been an easy job either; however, it has been totally enriching for the protection of children and young people in this city”, he explained.

For his part, Nieves highlighted as his biggest challenge the draft agreement through which preschool was implemented as a level of public education in the capital.

“The biggest challenge I have had during these years of experience is having worked and achieved, after many difficulties, the immense satisfaction in the year 2020 of implementing the three-grade preschool as a level of public education in the capital, which guarantees the right to children of three, four and five years of age to access and remain in the Colombian educational system. I was able to make it happen precisely with the support of my colleagues from this period, ”he recalled.

Between pleasant and bitter memories

During the years of management of councilors Jorge Colmenares and Celio Nieves, various situations have arisen that have generated joy and disappointment in them. Among the worst memories for Colmenares is the frustration of not having been able to carry out a debate around the Land Management Plan (POT), while for Nieves it was the lack of will on the part of the administrations on duty to solve the problems of the citizenship.

“The worst memory I have is how, through impediments and challenges, it was not possible to debate a project as important as the POT. We had prepared an argument, causes and clear propositions to achieve a place in the debate. That created great disagreement in me, because we wanted through debate and argument to be able to show our thoughts in the Cabildo”, said Jorge Colmenares.

For his part, Celio Nieves commented that “the most difficult memory is knowing that in the accompaniment of citizens and in the search for solutions to their problems, sometimes we do not find the will to solve them in the administrations on duty. That is one of the most difficult situations I have had as a city councilor.”

Council Tips

Jorge Colmenares emphasized that getting to the Bogotá Council is not easy, which is why he invited the lobbyists who will be chosen in the next elections, to fight and bear in mind the hard work days.

“The Council meets from Sunday to Sunday, something that in many cases does not allow us to share with our families, does not allow us to have a fixed schedule, however, it leaves us with great satisfaction that we can achieve with our causes. It is a totally beautiful corporation, which allows us to make ourselves feel in a city that has given us so much, because Bogotá is everyone’s city and what better way to work for it, ”he said.

For his part, Celio Nieves recalled the importance of the discipline required by the management of lobbyists.

“The first thing I aspire to is to meet with old and new city councilors, because that is the exercise of democracy and that is how the citizens will point out in October. Whoever comes to this corporation must do so with the best disposition, with the discipline and high responsibility to work for the city and mainly for the most disadvantaged populations in the capital and Colombian history ”, he concluded.