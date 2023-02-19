A 29-year-old woman from Cartagena, a businesswoman graduated in Psychology, was awarded the prize for “The true power of women”, a recognition to exalt those women who stand out throughout the continent for their great social work. Karen Carvajalino told her story to EL NUEVO SIGLO and left a motivational message for readers.

It’s been almost 20 years since Karen discovered the power of entrepreneurship. She was barely eight when she, with her sisters Daniela and Stephanie, created Chococar, a children’s chocolate-making company that, in the midst of childhood, opened the doors of success for them.

“I started in the world of entrepreneurship through my parents, they are educators who have dreamed of creating a program for girls and boys from an early age to be entrepreneurs. It was our first company and we still have it, it was all thanks to their guidance”, says Karen, emphasizing that this was the beginning of a career oriented towards entrepreneurship, but that it evolved towards a clear objective: the impact on the community.

The challenges

At the end of the year 2022, the organization Mujeres Exitosas Latam presented Karen Carvajalino, in the Constitution Hall of the Congress of the Republic of Colombia, with the award for “The true power of women”, for her work as an entrepreneur, businesswoman and leader of a movement that constantly inspires millions of young Latin Americans.

The recognition shows the determination that Karen has had to undertake since she was little.

“The biggest challenge as an entrepreneur is that you don’t know how to do it, they don’t teach you that at university, no one teaches you. You learn when you arrive and you have to figure everything out: labor, procedures, how the subject works in Colombia, how to make a business model work, how to reach your consumer; So there is no perfect bible on how to undertake and having to figure all this out through trial and error is what makes the difference”, explains Carvajalino.

In this sense, he maintains that starting a business in a country like Colombia is not easy, especially because there are too many procedures, laws and very high taxes.

“In general, starting a business is not easy anywhere, taking a risk is difficult. The bigger the risk, possibly the bigger the win, but also possibly the bigger the losses. Colombia still has room to improve many things regarding public policy that can make entrepreneurs more innovative and more competitive with the international market. There are other countries that have policies that support entrepreneurship, including some where the government invests in entrepreneurs, where there are much cheaper rates for certain taxes and policies that make our products more competitive in the international market, but definitely neither in Colombia nor anywhere is it easy”, he emphasizes.

Recognition

The organization Mujeres Exitosas Latam has recognized for more than 10 years politicians, scientists, artists, composers, entrepreneurs, among many other women who have been awarded for leading a movement dedicated to working for the empowerment of Latin American women, and which highlights each year the role and the role that many play for society, the country and young people, becoming an inspirational model.

The Cartagena has several milestones in her career, such as the Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) award, which she was awarded in 2021, or her appointment as president of the board of the Chamber of Entrepreneurship and Acceleration of Andi (Andi del Futuro).

“Having been recognized as a Successful Latam Business Woman is a triumph that is not only mine, but that of each and every one of the women entrepreneurs who dream of transforming the realities of the communities where we live through our company. I come from selling chocolates on the street, literally door to door, and if I could do it, any other girl or woman with a dream of starting a business can do it. There is no age to undertake, this recognition honors my heart, but above all it allows me to show other girls and other women that it is possible”, said Karen.

She added that although in recent years, both in the world of business creation and in senior management positions, the presence of more women has been evident, the pace is still slow.

“We have several pending subjects and those of us who have already traced a path must be a source of inspiration to promote female talent, so that there are more entrepreneurs who lead a “startup”, scientists, programmers, architects, because there are endless dreamers who do not hesitate that they can achieve everything”, says Carvajalino.

Karen’s Creations

Among the companies that he has developed together with his sisters, the objective has always been to inspire children and youth on the path of entrepreneurship. Even, one of the memorable phrases that listeners who attend her conferences are left with is: “the time to undertake is now”.

One of the most recognized is The Biz Nation, the educational platform that works on marketing, productivity, entrepreneurship and leadership issues, which was recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of the 50 companies that are transforming the future of the region and the which she is the co-founder and the current CEO.

His creation, The Biz Nation, is an EdTech that is found in more than nine countries in Latin America and has already trained more than 100,000 people on the continent. “We bet on productive education, that is, a teaching that supports people to improve their income, either by expanding their job opportunities or giving them the option of starting a business,” he adds.

This platform was founded in 2019, with the aim of using technology to impact many people in Latin America with productive education. According to Karen Carvajalino, the methodology that her business uses when teaching is based on neuroscience, experiential learning, “storytelling” and on identifying the type of brain of people in order to have a better chance of providing learning. experiential.

“In addition, we have a technology that allows a motivation system based on the type of student, although our business model is definitely social: educating people is achieved by transforming those communities with productive education,” he added.

In this sense, Karen explained the relationship that psychology has with entrepreneurship, pointing out that the most important thing an entrepreneur needs to be successful is the mentality or the “mindset”.

“The entrepreneur finds stones on the road every day and must have the correct mentality to be able to understand that they are stones that are overcome and to be able to use those stones to build a ladder that allows them to continue advancing,” he explained.

“My invitation to the readers of EL NUEVO SIGLO is to surround themselves with other entrepreneurs because, as my dad says: ‘everyone who walks with wolves ends up howling,'” Karen concluded.