Perspective. Entrepreneurship, the other positive side of the economy

In the last twenty years, the world and, of course, Colombia, have undergone a transformation in economic development. And the way that has facilitated this change has been through technology and the ideas of entrepreneurs. In this perspective, EL NUEVO SIGLO recounts two cases of success in entrepreneurship that has no limits.

The technology industry has traditionally been classified as a male sector, where men are the ones who lead projects, generate ventures of this type, and study related careers. According to a recent study presented by Unesco, of the people who studied Stem careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), only 35% are women; Likewise, 29% of women in the areas of science are researchers and only 3% of Nobel Prizes have been awarded to women.

Despite the outlook, the Fintech sector has been a protagonist in advancing to close the gender gap, being one of the segments where there is an increasing participation of women. According to a recent report delivered by the Ibero-American Development Bank (IDB), countries like Mexico (31%), Colombia (14%) and Brazil (12%) have the highest number of Fintechs founded by women in Latin America.

power equipment

KLYM, the leading company in the Fintech sector in Colombia, is no stranger to this reality. On the contrary, it has a robust team of data women and engineers, who with their knowledge, work and dedication, are a fundamental part of the business and the dynamization of the economy generated by the ecosystem that they have managed to establish.

Wendy Stephanie Garcia, Statistician at KLYM, says that “I always liked math and programming; I love artificial intelligence topics and this area has advanced, in large part, thanks to developments in data science. I work at KLYM; in my experience I have learned and I have always felt that my work is well valued”.

The company has witnessed the work and effort that women have put into materializing the development of their profession, valuing the capabilities and contribution they generate to the business. “I won a scholarship to study technology. I’ve been on teams where the pay gap is glaring. Despite this, I have shown that I can take on any professional challenge and deliver results that add value. I know that women are capable of generating innovation”, indicated Viviana Nieto, Systems Engineer.

The way

Today, this company has 188 women, likewise, the leadership of Juliana Cadavid, Country Manager, has not only been a fundamental piece in the growth of the company, it has also paved the way for other women who see her story as an inspiration.

“Working with data leads us to think and provide solutions. In selection processes they told me that they preferred men in office. In others, they asked if I was going to have children. I would tell other women who want to work in data to always give their best and learn effective communication”, emphasized Ingrid Paola Puentes, Industrial Engineer.

Although there is still a long way to go, Latin America and the Caribbean have made progress on parity issues according to UN Women, since in the proportion of researchers, 45% are women. Likewise, the Fintech sector will continue to be a fundamental part of this fight, empowering women to join the industry and lead it.

Water Planting

Agua Siembra is a natural mineral water company that started in 2017 with the purpose of becoming an important resource vehicle for reforestation projects. His initial idea was to borrow water from the páramo so that he could give it trees. To date, the company has planted close to 19,500 trees, with a survival rate of 60%.

Felipe Mejía, general manager and co-founder of Agua Siembra, states that “our name says it, what we do is sow. We plant native trees in the páramos of Colombia to preserve an ecosystem that is at risk on a daily basis. Our team is a young, determined and dreamy team. We dream big and we have managed to materialize each of the projects that we have proposed. But in essence, Siembra is a company that seeks to lead a change based on example”.

Of course, Agua Siembra sells mineral and natural water, water that is born in the páramo, right in the place where they have their plant. It is pure, full of life and key minerals for human health, water without any type of chemical or chlorine or fluoride.

Of the mountain

It should be noted that the water that comes directly from the mountains does not have bacteria, chemicals, contamination or anything that can be altered, even the flavor is the original, since when going down the mountains it acquires minerals and healing and healing properties, which makes it a high quality water.

“A characteristic of a good quality water is its taste, the more minerals it has, the more properties and body the water has. Ours is of medium mineralization, homogeneous flavor, low in sodium, calcium and magnesium, and thanks to the characteristics of where it comes from, it maintains its freshness and even the perfect temperature from when it leaves the mountains until it reaches you,” he explained. the CEO and co-founder of the firm.

Recently, the company made an investment close to $150 million in the infrastructure of a large project. They made the decision to look for new sustainable packaging alternatives to reduce the sale of water in plastic bottles, leading the evolution of consumption in the beverage industry in Colombia, becoming the first water brand in the country to hit the market with this new presentation. However, they hope that their competitors will also join this new version of canned water sales.

“We are aware that our industry is one of the largest waste generators in the world: 46% of the planet’s garbage is generated by the production of food and beverages. The vast majority are plastics and this is making our planet sick. Millions of bottles are produced every day and in the end plastic recycling strategies are not working. This is a problem that we have to solve as a society,” said Mejía.

Recycling

And it is that, according to company data, 76% of all aluminum produced is still in circulation, this is because the material is infinitely recyclable. What’s more, the cans are on average made with 70% recycled material, for this reason, the company is aware that, since Siembra, the can is the best substitute for plastic at this time.

They even cite figures in Latin America, stating that recycled aluminum in Brazil and Mexico is above 90% and they hope to reach these figures in the country.

For the entry of its new presentation, Agua Siembra has focused on the design and ease of access to the product, in turn, they have worked to make new alliances and feel at the corporate level, an optimistic and receptive market towards this innovation.

Likewise, they are consolidating different campaigns to grow in a community, where they teach through experiences, their message of environmental awareness, in a creative and organic way, which gives confidence about how the public receives this innovative advance.