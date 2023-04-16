Perspective. Fredy, six years fighting the consequences of the war

In Race 6 No. 49-21, very close to the Military Hospital, is located in the Chapinero neighborhood the Hogar de Paso of the Matamoros Corporation; a benchmark of empathy and support for wounded soldiers and police officers and those with disabilities acquired in the exercise of their duty, both for themselves and their families. EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with María Alejandra Neira, its director, and learned the story of Soldier Fredy Javier Clavo García, one of the many beneficiaries of this special place.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Matamoros foster home had to close its doors in March 2020. This left many humble people from outside Bogotá without the possibility of having a decent and affordable place to stay overnight during their stay. obligatory stay in the city. This reopening is only possible thanks to the solidarity of people who are concerned about our soldiers and police and who have donated economic resources that allow the reopening. This is very important because it shows that Colombians are in solidarity with these men and women who protect us every day. ”, explained María Alejandra Neira, director of the foster home.

Fredy Clavo, a 37-year-old man, is one of the soldiers wounded by the war and a beneficiary of the Matamoros Corporation. He currently lives in Villavicencio, Meta and serves in the BIPIN Jungle Infantry Battalion No. 45 of Guainía. The explosion of a mine caused injuries to him from loss of ocular fluid, herniated discs, and external and internal hemorrhoids.

“I remember that it was in 2017, in the Department of Vichada. We were patrolling and we were walking to our resting place, I felt the blow, I saw the brightness of the explosion of a mine and I still remember that, after that one of us erases the cassette”, recounted Soldier Clavo García.

Advantages of the proximity of the Corporation to the Military Hospital

The director of Hogar de Paso Matamoros explained that guests or beneficiaries come for short treatments, outpatient surgeries, maintenance of prostheses and other medical procedures at the Military Hospital or to do pension procedures. “We also host relatives of uniformed officers who are hospitalized in Bogotá and are their companions. We provide a necessary service at a very low cost for the people who make great sacrifices for us Colombians,” she noted.

For the moment, Soldado Clavo receives three treatments at the Central Military Hospital: ophthalmology, proctology and for herniated discs. His stay at the Matamoros foster home has made it easier for him to travel to take the treatments. “It is a great support, not only financially, but because it is close to the Hospital,” he says.

His family could not accompany him due to lack of financial resources, but at Hogar de Paso Matamoros he has felt supported during his process. “I treasure the good treatment of the Corporation, the facilities, it is a very tidy place, I also meet colleagues who come for their treatments and I manage to share with them, in general I have felt very good being here,” he said.

Management challenges

María Alejandra Neira, director of the Matamoros Corporation, explained that during her tenure she has had important and rewarding challenges. “I started directing the Matamoros Corporation in May 2021. One of the challenges was to help put the cause of support and solidarity for soldiers and police officers injured and with disabilities acquired in the exercise of duty and the families of those who died in a position relevant to the Colombian agenda. They are victims of the conflict and must be recognized as such”, she maintained.

Another challenge corresponds to fundraising, since being a private foundation attached to the Ministry of National Defense, they must raise all the funds they need to function and implement the social programs that, according to the Director, allow them to give these men and women the tools for a new path in life once the disability has been acquired or the families of those who have died.

“We raise funds for basic, middle and higher education programs. Also for income generation programs, through the facilitation of labor inclusion of people with disabilities in private companies and support for entrepreneurship of families of injured with disabilities. Likewise, we collect funds to support high-performance athletes with disabilities, veterans or active members of the Public Force and, in addition, for the Hogar de Paso. We organize massive musical and sports events such as the Matamoros Athletics Race, which turns 15 and returns to face-to-face this September 10 in Cajicá. Also, we create alliance strategies with private companies to finance some specific projects and we seek to participate in calls for financing of national and international social projects”, explained María Alejandra.

Stories that are never forgotten

The Director of the Hogar de Paso Matamoros shared with EL NUEVO SIGLO the story of a retired NCO who lives on the Caribbean Coast and whose 25-year-old daughter has just received a bone marrow transplant due to leukemia.

“The donor is her 23-year-old sister who stayed with her father at the Hogar de Paso for several days while she prepared for the procedure. She also stayed with the mother of one of the seriously wounded soldiers in Catatumbo who came to accompany her son from her town of origin, ”she recounted.

“I invite the readers of EL NUEVO SIGLO to support the men and women of the Military Forces and the National Police who protect us every day, defend us regardless of the risk they must assume. I invite you not to forget the sacrifice of those who are injured, who are left with a physical and/or psychosocial disability, and the families of those who have died in the exercise of their duty. I invite you to participate in the Matamoros Race of face-to-face athletics in Cajicá and virtual throughout the country. With their registration they support the Foundation’s social programs and by putting on the kit shirt they show that they support the soldiers and police officers of Colombia. Also, if you prefer, you can donate resources through corporacionmatamoros.org”, concluded the Director.