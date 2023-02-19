In the last year, Colombia ranked as the third most attractive country in Latin America to hire talent from abroad. This is revealed by the Annual Report on the State of Global Recruitment carried out by the Deel Lab for Global Employment, the research and public policy area of ​​the human resources startup Deel. According to the report, the country surpassed Mexico and climbed one position with respect to the first half of the previous year, in which it was in fourth place.

The document, which analyzes more than 260,000 contracts generated in more than 160 countries through Deel, data from more than 15,000 clients and thousands of third-party information sources, highlights that today more than ever, national talent is attractive to companies global, with the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Chile being the countries that hired the most Colombian professionals during the last year.

Likewise, among the professions most in demand to work remotely from Colombia for foreign markets are software developers, systems engineers and virtual assistants. The trend occurs in a similar way in the rest of Latin America, where “tech” positions lead.

multilateral phenomenon

“The recruitment of global talent is a multilateral phenomenon that is no longer limited to certain countries and at Deel we understand that if companies want to access the best talent, there should no longer be borders. Particularly, Latin America is the most popular region to hire for the quality of its people, but it is also interesting to see how Latin American companies, of all sizes, are also encouraged to expand in search of the best professionals”comments Natalia Jiménez, regional manager for Latin America.

The report also revealed that sales positions experienced the highest salary increases in the country during the period analyzed. A similar case to that of the region, where the most outstanding were software engineers, positions related to sales, and professionals specialized in content production.

These figures show that technology professionals are increasingly relevant to global companies. In fact, according to data provided by the “edtech” Microverse, computer engineers in developing countries earn 28% more working for international organizations than for national ones.

More labor demand

The high demand for Colombian workers continues to increase this year. For example, ABAI, a Spanish company in the BPO segment (customer service, sales, “back office” and specialized roles in technology and digital marketing), whose headquarters are in Madrid, announced the creation of 2,500 new jobs for its expansion in Colombia.

With direct operations in Spain, Portugal, Peru, Brazil and Colombia, the company closed 2022 with the creation of more than 5,000 jobs. It recently inaugurated its third headquarters in Manizales and is preparing its arrival in Bogotá and Pereira.

Its growth plan in the country included the acquisition of the local companies UNO27, Digital Blue, the recent opening of a new site in Manizales, the third in that city, and the upcoming openings in Bogotá on February 21 and in Pereira at the end of of March.

“The strength of the Colombian market, the indisputable dedication to service, as well as the availability of qualified talent, have been decisive for the expansion and growth of ABAI in Colombia. We are preparing to make our operation in the country a multi-process hub for local clients, from Spain, the United States and with a global reach”, said Martha Figueroa, director for Latin America of strategic marketing and institutional relations at ABAI.

Process

The selection process is intended for professionals with experience in customer service, sales, “back office” and specialized roles in technology and digital marketing.

The new links will receive training in automation, robotization and development of solutions for process management, which ABAI points out as differentiating verticals of an operation that seeks to be increasingly specialized and efficient.

Among the most important ABAI contracts that are operated from the country are comprehensive customer service for the main players in the telecommunications and energy sector in Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico and Colombia.

For Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, “ABAI’s expansion in our territory is a reflection of confidence in Colombia as an investment and business destination. Your decision to invest and reinvest in our talent adds to the efforts for the arrival of investment for the promotion of technology transfer, technical progress and development of human capacity. Manizales realizes this as Bogotá and Pereira will soon do by the hand of this company”.

For her part, Isabella Muñoz, executive director of Invest in Bogotá, assured that in Colombia a growth of 7.4% is projected for the next five years in this industry, whose epicenter will be Bogotá, a city that concentrates 70% of the income generated in the country, 64% of operations and 71% of employment.

Jobs

According to the Offshore BPO Confidence Index, Colombia is considered one of the most important destinations for the development of BPO operations in the world.

The ranking highlights the country’s technological and connectivity infrastructure, the scalability of talent, reliability of the public sector, hiring and staffing, and economic stability.

More than 710,000 direct jobs in Colombia are generated by the service outsourcing segment in cities such as Bogotá, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Medellín, Pereira, Cali, Manizales, among others.

On the other hand, the Hubstaff international platform offered a series of jobs to which professionals of any nationality can apply and who are focused on different branches of knowledge.

Those interested can find different tasks that can be carried out by the hour according to their profile. Best of all, they are paid in dollars, a currency that in Colombia reached a price close to 5,000 pesos.

It is important to bear in mind that the platform requires two very important conditions to apply to offers: having a very good level of English and having the necessary experience to perform the position for which you will apply.

Other payment options

Regarding the payment options chosen by independent workers, cryptocurrencies occupied 4% of the total disbursements (1% less than in the first half of the year).

The regions where the most people choose to collect in digital currencies are Latam (with 64%) and EMEA (with 27%). APAC and NAM follow with 8% and 2%, respectively. In Colombia, the percentage of payments in cryptos decreased by 1% since mid-2022, with bitcoin being the preferred currency for Colombians (59%), followed by Ethereum (16%) and Solana (8%).

“The global worker model is the preferred option for many organizations, even in times of economic uncertainty. At the same time, workers are also looking for more opportunities in global companies. There is a need for a political infrastructure to facilitate borderless hiring, but also to recognize the existence of this emerging workforce and formalize its legal status, along with universal worker rights and benefits.says Professor Samuel Dahan, Chairman of the Deel Lab for Global Employment.