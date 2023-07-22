Perspective. From Bosnia to Italy, fervor for the weeping madonnas

On the 3rd of each month, hundreds of faithful go to pray in front of the statue of the Virgin of Trevignano, near Rome, and they assure that she cries tears of blood.

The image, protected by glass, stands on a large plot overlooking Lake Bracciano, along with a large blue cross, an altar and wooden benches.

His devotees attribute miraculous virtues to him.

It all started in 2016, when Gisella Cardia, a 53-year-old Sicilian, returned from a pilgrimage to Bosnia Herzegovina with a statuette in her suitcases.

Upon his return to Trevignano Romano, 50 km northwest of the capital, he said he had seen her cry and multiply pizzas and gnocchi, in a local version of the “miracle of the multiplication of loaves” narrated in the Gospels.

Nicknamed “the seer” by pilgrims, this blonde-haired woman who could be any neighbor also claims to have skin marked by stigmas and makes prophecies about the covid-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine.

In Trevignano, a small and elegant tourist commune, Cardia and its supposed miracles irritate the inhabitants who speak of a “giant scam” and are tired of the comings and goings of the faithful.

“What scares me is that if it is not true – which I consider quite probable – the weakness of the people will have been abused at a time when so many people are more fragile. That angers me,” says María Alessandra Conti, a 72-year-old retiree.

It is above all the financial purpose of the case that is criticized: thanks to the success born by word of mouth, Gisella Cardia, a former businesswoman sentenced in 2013 for fraudulent bankruptcy, founded an association officially dedicated to helping sick people.

The structure has launched a juicy business fueled by individual donations, such as that of a man who offered 123,000 euros (138,000 dollars). But since then, some of those donors say they’ve been hurt.

The case gained visibility in March when the media reported that the spilled blood was from a pig, citing a mysterious private detective. After this, the justice opened an investigation against Gisella Cardia and the place is now at risk of being demolished.

Forced to react to the magnitude of the issue, the diocese created an investigative commission. While waiting for his conclusions, the bishop asked the faithful to avoid participating in the meetings and the priests not to speak out on the matter.

“Trevignano should not be included among the apparitions,” said Father Salvatore Perrella, a theologian and president of Rome’s Mariological Association. “We have known for some time that the supposed psychic is not at all reliable,” he added.

“irrefutable proof”

Since the lacrimations of the Virgin of Tears in Syracuse (Sicily) in 1953, the only one officially recognized by a pope with a message from Pius XII, there are countless phenomena of the same type in Italy around statues of the Virgin Mary, Christ or saints.

One of the most famous cases in the country – in which 74.5% of its 59 million inhabitants are Catholics – concerns the liquefaction of the blood of San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples, which according to popular belief occurs three times a year.

The phenomenon of the Madonna with tears of blood was brought to the cinema in 2018 by the successful mystical series by Niccolò Ammaniti, “Il Miracolo” (“The Miracle”).

Beyond the Italian borders, from Naju in South Korea to the French island of La Réunion, many similar cases of statues secreting water, oil or perfume are known.

The Church claims that some are “scientifically inexplicable.”

On their side, scientists offer rational explanations: air condensation, exuding varnish, difference in density, chemical reaction of paint to humidity…

However, “science is not enough to question beliefs,” says Romy Sauvayre, a sociologist in science and belief at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

“From the moment that some have the impression of having felt it, for them it is irrefutable proof. The scientist can tell them everything he wants, they will not believe him,” he explains.

Fervor

Pope Francis himself has warned against certain “apparitions,” in a thinly veiled allusion to the Madonna of Trevignano during a televised interview in June.

However, another Supreme Pontiff, John Paul II, was sensitive to a madonna with similar characteristics, the one in Civitavecchia, where in 1995 a family claimed that their plaster statuette shed tears of blood.

In this case, analysts showed that the secretions came from the blood of a man. The statuette’s male owners have always refused to submit to DNA testing.

But the unprecedented fervor caused by this matter, never officially recognized by the Vatican, remains intact.

On the stone walls of the church located in a wooded area near this port city north of Rome, visitors discover photos of the ‘Madonnina’ (little virgin) with her cheeks reddened with blood.

Tents have been erected to receive more faithful. A street trade sells rosaries, images, icons and other devotional objects.

Civitavecchia is only an hour’s drive from Trevignano, but the main point in common between its two Madonnas is located on the other side of the Adriatic Sea: the two statuettes come from Medjugorje, in Bosnia Herzegovina, famous for its Marian sanctuary that receives some two million pilgrims every year.

In this town, where the faithful have believed in the apparition of the Virgin Mary since 1981, statuettes are made with powdered stone mixed with synthetic resins known for their resistance.

In Ivan Perutina’s workshop, 20 workers make about 400 per day, some of which are exported to Croatia, Poland, Portugal and Italy.

The manager of this family business tells AFP that he has heard “some things that are out of the ordinary.”

Like when one of his clients in Portugal told him that the figurine emanated scents of lavender and rose. “We don’t include any additives,” she says.

A worker explains that the small-format figurines do not have an internal cavity that allows cheating. Could they be fabricated in a deceptive way to make people believe in miracles? “No! May God free us from that!” exclaims Iván Perutina.

Prudence of the Church

In these cases, the Catholic Church remains very prudent and leaves each diocese to decide individually.

“In no way can we base faith on popular credulity,” warns Father Salvatore Perrella. “The Vatican, precisely because it has experience in these situations, is very rigorous.”

In April, an international observatory of mystical phenomena linked to the Virgin Mary was created with the aim of analyzing the different cases waiting to be authenticated.

This structure seeks to help the bishops because “many do not know how to approach the issue,” explains its president, Father Stefano Cecchin.

Times of crisis, war, misinformation, conspiracy or flat Earth favor fascination with this phenomenon, the researchers highlight.

In some people there is “the perception of living in prophetic times,” says Roberto Francesco Scalon, a sociologist in religions and professor at the University of Turin.

“When you are in a situation of uncertainty, linked to the pandemic or an economic problem, people are going to look for answers, to want hope,” says the sociologist in sciences and beliefs Romy Sauvayre.

In Trevignano, despite the scandal, the Madonna association convenes new meetings, although the last one, on July 3, registered a smaller influx.

“Don’t listen to the rumours,” a manager says by phone. “Today false information is everywhere.”

