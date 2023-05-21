Perspective. From Lopez de Micay to the Andes: journey from Yenilsen Alomia

TO GET from San Antonio de Chuaré to López de Micay, in the department of Cauca, on the Pacific coast, to Bogotá you have to take a journey that can take a person two or three days. First, a three-hour journey by river to López de Micay, another three or four hours from there by sea to the port of Buenaventura, in Valle del Cauca, depending on maritime conditions. From the port to Cali, by land, another six hours, if there are no blockages or landslides. And from that city to the capital, normally about 10 hours, also by road, but it can be longer (…).

This is the journey that Yenilsen Alomía, a Social Worker from López de Micay, took on several occasions over almost two years to get to her classes in the Master’s Degree in Development Management and Practice, convened by the Manos Visibles Corporation and Usaid, at the University of the Andes, in Bogota.

That is why the day she received her Master’s degree, in a pompous ceremony along with 50 other leaders from the Pacific and the Amazon, her family, made up of her husband and three children, accompanied her very proudly. “Thanks to my family, they are also part of this achievement, since they had to be left alone many times while I attended classes in Bogotá,” Yenilsen said at graduation.

actual project

Yenilsen has lived and carried out her professional activities in López de Micay, a municipality in which, despite having great natural resources in its surroundings, job opportunities are not many. Especially, women and young people do not find what to work after finishing their secondary studies.

This professional understood it that way, which is why since she was able to access higher education and qualify as a Social Worker at the University of Cauca, she returned to the municipality and began to work steadily in various initiatives, especially focused on the women of her community with the in order to avoid violence, unemployment and school desertion, while consolidating education as a valid alternative to move away from poverty.

“This master’s degree will allow me as a professional to be a manager with greater decision-making capacity and influence in those bets that occur in the territories, especially those that focus on education and women’s entrepreneurship,” says Yenilsen Alomía, who works in the Municipal Mayor’s Office as a gender liaison and who has been a councilor on several occasions.

For this reason, for her, from an institutional perspective, it is important to maintain activities that focus on making local leaders visible.

This is how he has led several meetings with this approach. The first was held in the community of San Antonio de Chuaré, where issues related to the political and community leadership of the women of the municipality of López were exposed, highlighting the importance of their participation to achieve a social, political and community that, in turn, allows the identification of risks and threats inside and outside the environment of each population group of women.

visible mastery

Regarding the reality of her municipality, she is very clear when explaining it: “It is a territory with an immense richness in biodiversity, but it also has those problems that affect the living conditions, especially of young people, by not allowing them to access education quality or decent jobs, due to the poor dynamics of our economy”.

She adds that “in the case of women, we live from agriculture and what we are looking for is the formation of business initiatives that allow us to live with dignity and close those gaps of gender inequality and violence that have historically harassed us.”

In this objective, through the master’s degree, he has managed to lay the foundations to bring the Agri-Food Center of the Universidad de los Andes to his territory.

“Currently we have been doing a consultancy with the Centro Agroalimentario de los Andes and we want this initiative, which is being developed in terms of research in agrifood systems, to be taken to our territory to be able to make visible all the processes that are developed from agronomy. and from all that diversity that we have in the territory”, affirms Yenilsen Alomía.

NARP Population Key Figures

According to DANE, the black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera (NARP) population in Colombia is 4,671,160 people.

Of the NARP population, 98.9% corresponds to the population that is recognized as Black, Mulatto, Afro-descendant and Afro-Colombian; 0.8% is recognized as a Raizal population and 0.2% as a Palenquera population.

This population is mainly concentrated in Valle del Cauca (21.7%), Chocó (11.3%), Bolívar (10.7%) and Antioquia (10.5%).

The Black, Mulatto, Afro-descendant and Afro-Colombian population is found mainly in Valle del Cauca (22.9%); the Raizal population is found, especially in San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina (79.7 %) and the Palenquera population is found, primarily in Bolívar (60.1 %).

0.3% of NARP people are included in the Registry for the Location and Characterization of People with Disabilities (RLCPD). 6.8% of the people belonging to the NARP population are included in the Single Registry of Victims of the conflict. The multidimensional poverty index (MPI) in households whose head of household recognized himself as indigenous or black-Afro-Colombian is substantially higher compared to the national average.

The Comptroller General, on the occasion of the commemoration of the National Day of Afro-Colombianity, and the month of African Heritage, warned days ago that the institutional debt with the greatest impact with these communities is the non-regulation of Law 70 of 1993.

According to the control entity, in accordance with the bases of the PND 2018-2022, the National Government promised that, by June 2020, all of Law 70/93 would be regulated. However, at its closure, three chapters remain pending regulation: Chapter IV – land use and protection of natural resources and the environment, Chapter V – mining resources, and Chapter VII – planning and promotion of economic development.

According to a follow-up study of the commitments signed with these communities as of December 2020, there was barely 5% compliance in the execution of the $19 billion budget agreed to make the 239 agreements established with the NARP communities a reality.

“What we have observed in practice is that the discourse and the budget issue is very good, but the reality when we go to look at the impact is completely different,” said the Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra, about the evaluations. carried out by the control body in this matter.