Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

THE torrential rains that recently wreaked havoc in several cities in the United States, affecting hundreds of families, paradoxically and simultaneously became for others the hope of a better future because from the bowels of many rivers those `pebbles’ as bright as malleable: gold.

The coveted precious metal, with a price currently on the rise as it is the safe haven value preferred by investors, had not ‘flowed’ so easily from the bottom of the tributaries of California for 174 years, a state that, as is known, was created, developed and catapulted economically thanks to those intense yellow nuggets.

Albert Fausel is one of the people who for years has immersed himself in the rivers in Sacramento (north of the State) and its surroundings, as the gambusinos did more than a century and a half ago, those once famous small-scale mineral seekers .

Fausel has for decades plowed the bottom of the rivers that flow through Placerville in search of gold. But the task has never been so easy and the loot has never been so great as this year, thanks to the torrential rains that have bathed the State.

“This year there are many new places (to find gold),” Fausel told AFP in knee-deep water.

Dressed in a neoprene suit and a snorkel, he begins to dig with a small shovel in a crack at the bottom of a river near that city in El Dorado County, some 70km from the northern state capital, located at the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers.

Not even ten minutes pass when the unmistakable bright particles mixed with the clayey sand appear.

“Mother Nature has done a great job with all these floods (…) she has moved new materials,” exalted Fausel, 42.

In his hands a plastic tray in which tiny golden dots dazzle with the reflection of the strong midday sun.

“It is a small amount of gold, but it is almost on the shore,” he maintains, reason why he estimates that there must be “larger pieces” in the middle of the river.

Fausel collects his reward with a tool that resembles a suction pump.

“This is a good hiding place,” he says before diving back in to continue digging.

“Flood Gold”

California endured a rainy winter, flattered by an unusual dozen atmospheric rivers — moisture-laden weather systems flowing in from the Pacific.

Record rainfall wreaked havoc in several cities, but also fed tributaries across the western United States, dehydrated by two decades of drought.

In northern California, they also revived the gold rush that marked the history of the region, which in the 19th and 20th centuries received tens of thousands of miners and migrants seeking their fortune in the legendary territory called “Eldorado”. , or “El Dorado”. (See box)

“Now we’re talking about flood gold,” explains Barron Brandon, foreman at the Cosumnes ranch, through whose lands the Cosumnes river flows.

“When you have a big rainfall, the big rains come, they wash the banks of the rivers and they run down, back into the river basin, and they bring the gold. And that’s how deposits are produced in the river,” adds this training geologist, who launches with his tray in the boreal summer.

“But the real gold is being here,” he says, smiling as he observes the imposing landscape of greens and blues, where the greatest noise is that of the flow of water.

“There is for everyone”

Everything is gold outside of the El Dorado Freeway that runs through Placerville: Gold Insurer, Nation of Gold Artists Gallery, and of course, Old Gold Jewelers. Actually, it’s El Dorado County.

In the toy store, mining helmets and trays monopolize half the display case.

One of the main hotels maintains the aesthetics of the early days of the gold rush.

At the Placerville Tool Store, run by Fausel, there are a myriad of mining pans, tools and catalogs.

Also personalized gold bottles and “golden seeds”, souvenirs for those who visit “the heart of the Gold Country”.

The small town relies on tourism, mostly also dotted with the “gold rush”.

Fausel is not afraid that a tide of outsiders will invade the region.

“Come to California! Give yourself a chance to strike gold, there’s something here for everyone,” says Fausel. “But follow the regulations,” she clarifies.

Mark Dayton, a professional treasure hunter with millions of views on his YouTube channel, assures that many of his followers have wanted to embark on the adventure “because they have heard about the rains and the gold that is coming.”

“I think it goes back to all of us, as children, being fascinated by the pirate’s treasure (…) The movies, the stories, they all appeal to the vein of the treasure,” he says.

In fact, one of Placerville’s top attractions is the Gold Bug Mine, Park and Museum, which hosts dozens of school groups.

“Kids are always interested in gold,” says Pat Layne, an 80-year-old volunteer guide who worked in mining for decades.

“California was built on gold, so it’s automatic for them to want to know what it was like (…) We try to teach them the true story, not the Hollywood version of the gold rush,” he stresses.

“In the old days there were hundreds of miners here in this stream collecting gold,” he explains, facing the tributary that runs alongside the now unproductive mine.

“It was very rich here. Gold came into streams drained by mother nature over millions of years. When we have a big flood like we had this winter, we see it,” Layne says.

“When the water moves, the gold moves,” he says.

Nuggets that changed history

ONE radiant morning, early in the year 1849, James Marshall, employee of the Swiss John Sutter, was digging the bed of the Sacramento River to bring water to his boss’s mill and a strange brightness ‘blinded’ him for seconds. Curious, he picked up several very bright yellow nuggets.

With a vague knowledge of metals, he struck them between two rocks and seeing that they did not break confirmed his suspicions: they were made of gold. After that, he showed them to Sutter, who recommended that he keep quiet, but it was already too late because Marshall had told some townspeople about his discovery, who spread it like wildfire.

The Swiss immigrant, who had spent almost ten years building his little Swiss in the then town of Sacramento, feared for his project and tried in vain to silence not the rumor, but the news, that there was gold in the waters of the river, to the point that both employees and workers of his founded town, New Helvetia, paid for their purchases with those shiny nuggets.

Weeks later, the owner of a San Francisco store, who in turn edited a newspaper, Samuel Brannan, decided to travel to Sacramento to corroborate the news. And after that, he visualized the business of his life: opening a store to sell to the searchers, who began to arrive by the hundreds and from all latitudes, from picks, shovels and sieves to the appropriate clothing for the long days in the bed of the sea. river.

He made a fortune in a short time since the payments were made with gold nuggets, which he proudly exhibited in a jar upon returning to San Francisco, which led months later, President James Knox Polk himself, to confirm the brilliant discovery in the state of California.

And so a gold rush was unleashed that brought about radical change not only in and around Sacramento, but even in California. A few became rich, dozens improved their income, but thousands ended up bankrupt and in debt as they invested large sums, confident of recovering them promptly, which was frustrated by the meager harvest for so many people.

The craze for gold initially allowed a sifter seeker (gambusino) to earn up to fifteen times the salary paid to a worker in any other city in the country in one day. It is said that a few of them who worked four months in the Río de las Plumas pocketed more than a million and a half dollars in gold.

But like all good things come to an end, including quick wealth, the rush came to an end less than six years later. After that, the country’s Geological Survey confirmed that “in the first five years, 370 tons of gold were extracted.”

That gold rush in California was replicated almost half a century later -1896- in Alaska, when Jim Mason, searching down the Yukon River for his sister Felisa and her husband, George, who were fishing for salmon at the mouth of the Klondike, discovered gold in the bonanza creek