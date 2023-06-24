perspective Guerra al ‘tranq’, epidemic que tiene ‘zombie’ from the EU

DEPENDENT on opioids for years, Martin has watched the deadly and addictive fentanyl replace heroin in New York. He now wants to avoid falling into a new drug that eats away at tissues and causes deep wounds in the skin: “tranq”, the latest concern in the United States.

“The tissues are coming,” the 45-year-old man told AFP during a visit to the St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction center, an association for helping drug addicts that has been operating since the 1990s in the Bronx.

His scars on his arms and legs have probably unknowingly consumed xylazine, a powerful sedative and pain reliever for animals, also popularly known as a “zombie drug.”

Considered by the White House as an “emerging threat” in the country, it is easily obtained online.

It often contains fentanyl, the synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin and the leading cause of overdose deaths of 110,000 in the country in 2022. A record.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of fatal overdoses containing xylazine rose from 260 in 2018 to 3,480 in 2021.

Although Philadelphia is listed as the epicenter of the “zombie drug”, in New York 19% of opioid overdoses -419 deaths in 2021- contained this compound, according to official data.

Because fentanyl is a short-acting opioid, the hypothesis “is that xylazine is added to prolong its effects,” explains Courtney McKnight, an associate professor of clinical epidemiology at New York University.

In addition to skin wounds, withdrawal or “monkey” causes “strong” anxiety crises, he adds.

Martín tries to avoid this cocktail that “knocks you out” for hours.

Amputation

In the outings with their truck through the streets of the Bronx to provide medical supplies, carry out tests for the detection of fentanyl, deliver food or simply give advice and comforting words to people in extreme difficulty, the health personnel of St. Ann’s have verified the growing number of people with the terrible injuries caused by this substance.

“People say that small bruises or black spots start to appear and then it’s as if the tissues died in the affected area,” explains Jazmyna Fanini, a nurse at the center.

Fanini shows a photo he took of a patient on the street. Her skin has multiple wounds, which can go “to the bone”.

“Sometimes you have to amputate or do a skin graft,” he adds.

The United States is experiencing a health crisis due to the opioid epidemic.

In St. Ann’s, the visitor comes across a paper tree attached to a wall, adding leaves as a person dies of an overdose.

In New York, the number of fatal overdoses in 2021 rose to 2,668, 80% more than in 2019, as a result of fentanyl and the pandemic, which triggered risks due to the isolation of drug addicts, with a higher incidence among populations of African Americans and Hispanics.

The city and associations rely on naxolone, a nasal spray antidote, to reverse fentanyl overdose. But xylazine, which slows breathing and heart rate, complicates it.

Authorized for animals, this drug does not have the status of a “controlled substance” at the federal level, like hard drugs, which complicates the work of investigators, according to the special prosecutor for narcotics in New York, Bridget Brennan.

“Even if we find a large quantity, we cannot pursue anyone” which makes it impossible to “get to the origin” or know how “it is distributed in large quantities,” he explains.

“Poison”

Staff at St. Ann’s blame the emergence of new concoctions on policies that criminalize drug addicts.

“We will continue to find this type of substance as long as the real problem is not attacked, which is not having a safe product,” explains team leader Steven Hernández.

“In this situation, people are poisoning themselves,” he laments.

The center participates in a New York City program that allows users to test their drug for risks. The initiative will also allow the city’s health services to follow the evolution of the illegal market in real time.

“It is still possible to avoid xylazine, it is not yet proliferating on the market,” explains Leonardo Domínguez Gómez, a researcher at the New York City Department of Health.

“The way the city delivers messages and conducts public health campaigns will have an impact on the situation,” he warned.

fentanyl pills

After heroin and powdered fentanyl, criminal organizations are expanding the market for illegal drugs in the United States with fentanyl pills, New York drug prosecutor Bridget Brennan warned with concern.

He stresses, with visible concern, that “what we are seeing are deadly mixtures. The xylazine is now mixed with fentanyl. And xylazine is not an opioid, it is a sedative, a tranquilizer for animals (…) This mixture is not only deadly, but also very destructive. Now we see that fentanyl is also made in pill form, often in Mexico, sometimes in the United States. We see a veritable explosion of confiscated pills”

Last year in New York, this prosecutor’s office alone seized close to a million fentanyl tablets (425% more than in 2021) and the phenomenon continues to spread.

Brennan refers to an increasingly common and worrying situation, as many people buy prescription (legal) drugs online, believing that it is faster and safer, but they may be acquiring imitations of them mixed with the dangerous opioid.

“These pills are distributed through social networks and the internet. They can imitate the brand of Xanax, oxycodin, Adderall (medication against attention deficit). It is a way for criminal organizations to expand their market. It worries me because they may think they are buying a reliable drug but what they are buying is fentanyl or the drug mixed with it.”

The “Big Apple” prosecutor points out that the best thing to do in the face of this serious opioid and fentanyl crisis is to withdraw as much of the drug as possible from the market, try to prevent money from being sent to Mexico, and that now it is also coming back to China (countries that the United States considers to be the origin of trafficking) and, above all, a broad and effective prevention program, an entire educational campaign in simple and clear language.

Finally, prosecutor Brenan points out that another of her biggest concerns is that “we seem incapable of working efficiently with Mexico to control the production and distribution of these drugs… We would like to put all the blame on Mexico, but we, here in the United States, are those of us who use drugs; we are the ones who have reduced the number of treatment programs, and we no longer see many prevention campaigns. Therefore, we do not focus on all aspects of the problem.”

