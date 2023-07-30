Perspective. Historical characters rest in the German Cemetery of Bogotá

ON THE STREET 26 No. 19B – 75, in the center of the city, is located the German Cemetery of Bogotá, belonging to the German Cemetery Association. This non-profit entity manages and preserves the cemetery since 1912, the year in which the Cemetery was founded.

Two years later, the first statutes of the German Cemetery Association were approved. The Legal Status was granted by Resolution 16 of 1933 by the Ministry of Government. It was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, Category of Typological Conservation (TC) by Resolution 1059 of December 28, 2007. This was explained to EL NUEVO SIGLO by Juan Camilo Suárez, administrator of the place.

“The German Cemetery (Deutscher Friedhofsverein) was founded in the year 1912; with which, it represents the oldest institution of the German colony in Bogotá. The constitution of this is given as a need for the mourners or relatives who did not have a place for their loved ones to be buried in Catholic cemeteries, since the majority professed Protestantism. At the time, the invitation was also extended to Austrian-Hungarian, Swiss, Dutch, Danish, Swedish and Norwegian citizens, ”he explained.

Protestantism is a Christian religious current that had its origin in the ideas of the German Martin Luther in the 16th century; he is characterized by believing that salvation does not depend on works, but on faith and by considering the Bible as the only source of all his teachings; defends the essential equality of all members of the Church and only has two sacraments, baptism and the Eucharist.

Currently, the German Cemetery is determined by freedom of worship or belief.

How did the citizens react?

According to Juan Camilo Suárez, the reception and acceptance of a foreign community, be it German, Danish, Swiss, Polish, among others; it has been well received.

“Perhaps, a few years ago, as Colombian history relates at the beginning of the 20th century, some differences are evident that have wars at their axis, but that over the years culminate in social, business and cultural development that enrich to the country,” he said.

In the German Cemetery rest the remains of hundreds of relevant characters for German, Colombian and other nationalities history. Based on fragments taken from the “Cemetery Guide: British, German and Hebrew”, Juan Camilo Suárez shared a bit of the history of some of these people.

“From our perspective, we consider that all the people who have died have left a trace and a mark in time; Now, of the people who were buried there and who had a certain influence on the development and history of Bogotá and Colombia, to mention a few, we can find Colonel Herbert Boy (1897-1993), who participated in the First World War, in the war of Colombia – Peru, was related to the beginnings of aviation in Colombia (Scadta). In his honor, a town on the banks of the Caquetá River, Puerto Boy, was named,” he recounted.

He also mentioned Oskar Binder (1911-1990); cabinetmaker, assistant assembling tubular organs in different churches in Europe. He was hired to install the organ of the Medellín Cathedral in 1933. He made approximately 63 organs that were arranged in different places such as the National University, the San Pedro de Medellín Cemetery, the Bogota churches of Nuestra Señora De Lourdes, San Francisco, the University de la Salle, the concert hall of the Luis Ángel Arango Library, among others.

Also resting there is Dr. Eng. Hermann Hoeck (1902-1980), mining engineer and geologist renowned for his work in iron and lime mines, Rep. German and American mining firms; and anti-Nazi / Nationalized Colombian.

In addition, Erwin Kraus (1911-1998), painter, photographer and jeweler, is buried. He portrayed and photographed unknown landscapes of the Colombian geography, until that moment. He was a pioneer in knowing the tops of mountains such as the El Castillo peak of the Sierra Nevada del Cocuy, Pico Bolívar of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Martha, among others. His works have been exhibited in national and international galleries.

In the same way, rest the remains of Col. Willy Hollmann (1912-1977). In the 1950s he was appointed head of the Colombian intelligence service. He represented diplomatic posts: military attaché in Mexico and consul in Hamburg. Founder of the Military Police.

On the other hand, the remains of members of the Buchholz Family rest there, such as Karl Buchholz (1901-1992), a well-known character within Bogota culture in the second decade of the 20th century for being the owner of one of the first and most renowned bookstores Bogota: Buchholz Bookstore.

The cemetery today

Today, despite the significant number of people buried in the place, the German Cemetery has spaces for the burial of bodies and disposal of ashes.

“Even, taking into account the natural characteristics of this beautiful place, we have opted for the provision of services with a more natural, sustainable character and great meaning for people who have decided to take the ashes of their loved ones there,” he said.

The German Cemetery Association, as a legal person, is the one who manages and promotes the care of said place. In the same way, its associates, the board of directors and other collaborators have tended to maintain the legacy, history and conservation of this little-known space.

Under this premise, the Cemetery maintains low income restricted for being a private space and dedicated to the provision of funeral services; however, spaces for travel and recognition have been generated in alliance with entities such as the District Institute of Cultural Heritage (IDPC), schools, universities or entities that promote culture and the study of these places of historical importance.

A contribution to the history of the city

As already mentioned, the German Cemetery represents the oldest institution of the German colony in Bogotá, which is why it is especially valuable that it continues standing in the Capital today.

“We consider that it is an important piece of the puzzle called Colombian history. It is not just a Cemetery, it is the memorial legacy of people who influenced various fields. An example of this is Mr. Leo Siegfried Kopp, who was co-founder of the German Cemetery and who had great relevance in the beer business sector,” said Juan Camilo Suárez.

Likewise, the Asociación Cementerio Alemán invited the readers of El Nuevo Siglo to learn about, preserve and delve into the history and importance of these places as a nation’s heritage and cultural legacy.

