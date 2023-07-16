Perspective. In 60 years, Colombia has had 11 cardinals

Among the 21 cardinals that Pope Francis will create during the consistory on September 30 is the archbishop of Bogotá and president of the Colombian Episcopal Conference, Luis José Rueda Aparicio, who will be the eleventh cardinal in the country. The largest number of them were born in Santander, they are precisely the last three that have been designated so far.

Monsignors Luis José Rueda, José de Jesús Pimiento Rodríguez and Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal originate from Santander.

The latter is the tenth cardinal that Colombia has and was appointed last year by Pope Francis.

While in 2015, José de Jesús Pimiento, the ninth Colombian to achieve that distinction, was appointed cardinal by Pope Francis at the age of 95. Due to his advanced age he could not go to Rome for the ceremony. However, days later he received in Bogotá from the hands of Cardinal Rubén Salazar the mortarboard, the cardinal’s ring and the scroll with the title. He died in 2019 in Floridablanca, Santander, when he was the oldest cardinal in the world.

Originally from Bogotá have been the cardinals Luis Concha Córdoba and Rubén Salazar.

Monsignor Concha Córdoba was the second cardinal priest in the country, appointed in 1961 by Pope John XXIII. He died in 1975 in Bogotá. The eighth was Monsignor Rubén Salazar, who was created a cardinal priest in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.

In Antioquia, Cardinals Aníbal Muñoz Duque and Darío Castrillón Hoyos came into the world.

Monsignor Muñoz Duque was the third Colombian cardinal, chosen in 1973 for that dignity by Paul VI. He passed away in 1987 in Bogotá.

It corresponded to Monsignor Darío Castrillón Hoyos to be the sixth cardinal in the country. He was elevated to that dignity in 1998 by John Paul II. He died in 2018 in Rome, Italy.

Originally from Tenjo, Cundinamarca, he was Monsignor Crisanto Luque, the first Colombian cardinal, appointed in 1953 by Pope Pius XII. He died in Bogotá in 1959. From Valle del Cauca is Monsignor Pedro Rubiano Sáenz, the country’s fifth cardinal, who was created a cardinal priest in 2001 by Pope John Paul II. He tendered his resignation in July 2010 upon reaching retirement age.

The seventh Colombian cardinal, Monsignor Alfonso López Trujillo, was born in Tolima. In 1983 he was appointed to the second consistory called by Pope John Paul II. At that time he was the youngest cardinal in the world, at 48 years old. He died in Rome in 2008.

The fourth cardinal from Colombia was Monsignor Mario Revollo Bravo. With him there is a curiosity, because he was born in Genoa (Italy), because his father in 1919 was consul in that European country. Pope John Paul II appointed him in 1988 cardinal presbyter. He died in Bogotá in 1995.

fun facts

Of the four cardinals that Colombia currently has, Pedro Rubiano, Rubén Salazar and Jorge Enrique Jiménez are not voters, that is, they cannot participate because they are over 80 years old, together with 99 from other countries, in the conclave that must be done due to the resignation or death of Pope Francis.

While Monsignor Luis José Rueda is an elector, he is 61 years old and even has the possibility, like the other 137 cardinal electors at this time, of being elected pope in the conclave.

One of the most recognized vaticanologists in the country is Hernán Alejandro Olano, who in dialogue with EL NUEVO SIGLO recalled that some time ago Colombia had three cardinal electors.

“That was fortuitous at the time; they were Rubiano, Castrillón and López Trujillo, who had charge in Rome. López Trujillo, although he was president of a pontifical council, which is like an administrative director, was more important within the Church than Castrillón, who was as a minister, because cardinals are divided into three categories: cardinal bishops, cardinal priests, and cardinal deacons. Olano explained.

He added that there are seven cardinal bishops, who are from the dioceses of Rome, one of which had been assigned to López Trujillo. “Although he was director of a department in the Vatican, he was more important before the Church because he was one of the seven closest circle of the pope,” said the expert.

Olano added that the largest number of cardinals are Italian, then Spanish, then German. “From America would be Brazil, Mexico, Argentina; then there would be Colombia”.

Hernán Olano recalled important and anecdotal events of the country’s cardinals. “Concha Córdoba and Aníbal Muñoz Duque, as auxiliary bishop and later as cardinal, would be called upon by the visit of Paul VI and the entire process of Celam in Medellín,” he said.

He said that “Mario Revollo Bravo lived up to his last name because he was too distant, unfriendly, and since he was born in Italy, he also felt that he was like blue blood.”

While Olano recalled Monsignor Pedro Rubiano who got into politics, among other things to talk about the 8,000 process, such as when he said a phrase that became famous: “If an elephant gets into your house, you see it,” this in contrast to the explanation given by then-President Samper, that “if drug money entered the campaign, it was behind my back.”

The Vaticanologist added that Monsignor Rubiano’s participation “would delay him being a cardinal as Archbishop of Bogotá, until Andrés Pastrana arrived and gave the go-ahead. Because for that matter the presidents are the ones who give their approval”.

He also recalled that Darío Castrillón “the issue of his closeness to Carlos Lehder (the drug trafficker) was always criticized for that.” While López Trujillo was also criticized “for being too conservative as president of the Pontifical Council for the Family.”

“And Cardinal Rubén Salazar, very thoughtful and not very radical on strictly political issues, which are those in which you always want to have the participation of the Church as spokespersons or as mediators,” said Olano.

He also recalled that Monsignor Jiménez was kidnapped and “after his release they took him to Cartagena with a very moderate pastoral development and without further pronouncements. And Monsignor Rueda, who is much more in tune with the Franciscan current, so to speak, than Francisco”.

While “Monsignor Rubén Salazar is worth noting that at that time Bogotá was the first archdiocese to adopt the protocol of good treatment, with the purpose of carrying out processes for pedophilia against priests”, and it became a model.

Olano said that “there is no time to become a cardinal, the youngest is 49 years old. But what must be taken into account is that the average age of the cardinals at this time is 77 years, Monsignor Rueda is below, he has 17 to 18 years left to be in the college of cardinals.

One question that many ask is whether the cardinals receive a pension when they retire by age.

“When the Vocation Fund existed, which was bankrupt by Monsignor Gaitán Mahecha, the idea was that there would also be a process to retire priests. But with Law 100 of 1993, every priest must deliver monthly in the diocese to which he belongs the value of the contributions so that they include him in the payroll, and practically all of them only receive the minimum salary”, explained Olano.

He continued: “With the bishops, the Code of Canon Law provides something that the Bishop’s Table manages, and that is that the other priests must try to give a little more so that the diocese and the corresponding bishop can be sustained, in this case also the emeritus cardinals.

Luis José Rueda, new cardinal. / Colombian Episcopal Conference

Pedro Rubiano, fifth cardinal that the country has. / Archdiocese of Bogota

Monsignor Rueda has 17 to 18 years left to be in the college of cardinals: Olano

in the vatican

Several Colombian cardinals have been appointed to some bodies of the Holy See.

Monsignor Jorge Enrique Jiménez has been a member of the Roman Curia in the Pontifical Commission for Latin America and the Pontifical Council for Sanitary Operators; Monsignor Darío Castrillón Hoyos served as prefect of the Sacred Congregation for the Clergy and president of the Ecclesia Dei Pontifical Commission.

Monsignor Pedro Rubiano has been a member of the Roman Curia of the Congregation for Catholic Education and of the Pontifical Council for Migrants and Itinerants.

Monsignor Alfonso López Trujillo was president until his death of the Pontifical Council for the Family of the Holy See. While Monsignor Rubén Salazar has been a member of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, a member of the Congregation for Bishops and the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See.

