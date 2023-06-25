Perspective. Joaquín, discoverer of wonders in San Cipriano

On board a ‘little witch’ or letting yourself be dragged by the current riding on a tire, the adventure begins that leads to the San Cipriano Natural Aquarium, a wonder of nature nestled between Cali and Buenaventura and recently explored.

The town that gives its name to this exotic place is small and is a nature reserve, surrounded by forest, located near the city of Buenaventura, on the Pacific, 100 km from the capital of Valle del Cauca.

It is very touristy due to its beautiful ecosystem, wonderful trails, natural waterfalls and its tropical humid forest.

It all begins before reaching the town, where you begin with a little trip in ‘brujitas’ (carriages with spheres or ball bearings), being a 6-kilometre journey full of adrenaline and fantasy.

In this place you can do different activities, such as ecological walks, sport fishing, horseback riding, visiting the butterfly farm, the waterfalls, but the part where tourists enjoy the most is the river, one of the cleanest in the entire country.

“The part where you can appreciate the best of this wonder is where the Escalerete rivers –which supply water to Buenaventura– and San Cipriano meet, where they embrace or intertwine. They are both ‘contributors’ to the Dagua”, explains Joaquín Alfonso Rojas, a nature lover who did not want so much beauty to go unnoticed and for this reason he undertook the task of making a documentary, supported, among other entities, by the Corporation Autonomous Regional Government of Valle del Cauca (CVC), called “The amazing natural aquarium of San Cipriano”.

There it is shown how the wonderful river becomes a natural aquarium that contains more than 20 species of fish.

“It was sought to characterize the fish that are in the reserve and, in turn, that around it an entire educational strategy is generated for the community and the tourists that come. The main objective is to show the importance of conserving the protected area”, said Jean Carlos Sánchez, researcher of the Aquarius project.

This precious site has 8,564 protected hectares that are under the care of the CVC and the community organized in the San Cipriano Foundation, a non-profit entity that is in charge of managing the area.

With this research, summarized in a documentary, the community was surprised to discover species that were hidden in plain sight and realized that there are some fish native to the area, totally new to science. More results are expected after months of in-depth research

hidden wealth

According to Joaquín, his task is “to teach about the fish richness of these rivers. There many species inhabit the bed or associated with rivers.

“In this case we are talking about the fish from San Cipriano, which is a saying, because they are not only from there, but from the entire basin. But it is there where we have that wonderful aquarium, because of the water conditions, because of its transparency, because of the access, they are easy to observe but not all of them. One goes to the river and sees the little sardines, the tarpon. Now for bottom fish you have to ‘caretiar’, look for them, you have to be patient and especially with the nocturnal ones ”, he says.

He assures that “San Cipriano has some deep rivers with very crystalline waters. It is something indescribable. There, when it rains, the rain covers you, it makes you feel special. It is one of the rainiest areas on the planet. It has the advantage of having aquariums of different shades due to the depths of the water. As it gets deeper, the hue becomes green, and the deeper, the greener; it is something similar to the sea”.

“If you go through the rapids, through the currents, which are crystal clear, you see that water fall in a green that changes shades depending on how you look at it. As the song says, the color of the gem depends on which way you look at it”, says Joaquín, the explorer of the wonders of the San Cipriano Natural Aquarium.

He adds that “it is spectacular. We are talking about San Cipriano, but in reality they are two rivers: the Escalerete river, which supplies water to Buenaventura and in a place known as Dos Ríos it meets, embraces, meets the San Cipriano, and from there down right at that meeting point, at that vertex, is where people start the journey through the river on tires”.

He stresses that “this is a family outing that begins when you ride the ‘little witch’ and if it’s raining, much better.”

But not everything has been rosy. Joaquín recalls that the Dagua river basin, of which the Escalerete and San Cipriano are ‘donors’, “suffered one of the most brutal attacks due to mining in Zaragoza. This greatly affected the reproduction of the backpack fish, which is like a large chameleon and the point is that it does not reproduce in rivers, but is born in the sea and goes back up to fresh water to grow and when it already has the eggs, again it goes down to the estuary to reproduce. There we find the species that survived that catastrophe”.

He assures that exploring “one finds surprises. The fight for survival respects nothing. We saw a ringfish, we followed it until it went and caught a different species. You can also see the mojarra taking care of its young from predators, she puts them in her mouth.

“The public, not even the people who live in the area, are aware of the infinite wealth that the San Cipriano Aquarium houses. There are many species that live in critical environments and do not fit on a hook or cast net that the natives use for food security, there are many species that do not fall there because they are kept very hidden, you have to go looking for them, then fewer tourists and the general public will see them”.

Around 500 people live in San Cipriano, who live solely and exclusively from tourism, which is more numerous on weekends, bridges and holiday seasons.

“We have documented 39 species plus shrimp and eel and we continue to explore,” says Joaquín.

