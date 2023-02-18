A woman who breaks barriers. Or better, that she flies over them. This is how Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Silvana Díaz Bohórquez, of the Colombian Air Force (FAC), can be described. She is this country’s first pilot of a C-130 Hercules aircraft. She and she also the first to land it in Antarctica. More specifically on King George Island.

In dialogue with EL NUEVO SIGLO, the official said that she not only believes that “dreams do come true”, but also indicated that her goal is to go even further and higher.

“I wish I would become the first female general in the FAC. The institution has not yet had female generals… I would think that it is still a while away, but in the future we will get there,” she expressed.

Paradoxically when I was little I did not dream of flying. “My dreams initially were to be a veterinarian, I think it is the dream of any child, because I love animals. But then, over the years, I began to have that vocation for service, until I told my parents that I wanted to join the Air Force because when I saw the planes I thought that I would like to be the pilot of one of them…”.

Thus, in 1999, he entered the Marco Fidel Suárez School and graduated four years later as a military pilot.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Díaz Bohórquez, there were four years of training. She remembers that 13 women entered the course to be School officers and the treatment was equal to that of the men.

“I fell much more in love with the institution during those four years of instruction and training, and for this reason I am in the military. Of the 13 women who entered the School, only seven graduated. And, at present, three remain with me, two pilots and one logistician”, explained the senior official.

From aircraft to aircraft

The current lieutenant colonel during her long career has complied with all the training processes. She has flown numerous aircraft, including the T-41, a Dornier 328 at Satena, a Casa C-295, and the Caravan. This “was my first autonomy, that is, when one is an aircraft commander… That was the trajectory I had to reach the dream I had of flying the Hercules, the flagship aircraft of FAC.”

The officer recalls that “by chance we arrived at the Marco Fidel Suárez School aboard a C-130. He looked at the Hercules and told me: ‘My God, the FAC’s flagship plane, it would be a dream to get to command that aircraft.’ She also told me: ‘how cool to be able to fly that four-engine plane’, the aircraft that brings hope to Colombians because it enters unprepared runways, short runways, flies 24 hours a day. It is an airplane, to put it this way, a trooper, that at any time and in any place can arrive and bring a smile to a Colombian”.

Precisely for this reason, Díaz Bohórquez reiterates that “being a pilot of a Hercules C-130 is my second dream, it is a source of pride, an honor, an immense challenge and a great responsibility. The C-130 is a versatile aircraft. Being the first woman in command of this aircraft means and represents a lot to me, personally and professionally, because it opens doors for the other women who belong to the force and for others who aspire to enter the School”.

in Antarctica

However, the colonel has just fulfilled another dream: to go to Antarctica and land there. She did so within the framework of the Fifth Antarctic Campaign, which began on Sunday, January 22. As the first woman in command and instructor of the C-130 Hercules of the Military Transport Air Command (Catam), she received the transfer of knowledge necessary to be certified in polar missions on the white continent.

Díaz was part of this air campaign in a totally autonomous way, under the natural conditions of this type of missions such as icing, strong winds and low visibility.

According to the FAC, the objective of the mission was to project Colombia as a leading actor within the Antarctic Treaty System (STA) in order to participate dynamically in the global decisions that are made on this territory. Hence, the mission was the opportunity to materialize the research, international cooperation and training work of Colombia on this continent, the main regulator of the world climate in which all the oceans of the planet converge, including the Colombian Pacific and Caribbean. .

He remembers that when he was told that he was going to the White Continent aboard the C-130 with a pilot instructor, he experienced impressive happiness. “Ultimately, not many people can reach the Antarctic territory. Initially, I was a little anxious to find out what the operation was like there, to be able to get to know that space, to be able to fly in these kinds of extreme conditions,” he explained.

“… We did previous training on the ground, in which certain training and classes are received to be able to arrive and complete the flight in the best way, which is how we did it, and to be able to leave the name of the country high in Antarctica and the name of the Colombian Air Force”.

For Colonel Díaz, landing on King George Island is an incomparable experience, after almost three hours of flying from Punta Arenas passing through Tierra del Fuego, Cape Horn and Drake Passage, which is the southernmost of the flight routes. communication between the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

He explained that the Drake Pass is a sea that has a series of incidents in flight conditions due to the collision of various high and low pressure tropical currents, which make landing difficult.

The official added that she received the training in Antarctica, whose conditions are considered by expert pilots to be extreme. “Like all human beings, they feel nervous, but the training and the demanding qualification to land on King George Island, whose runway has an extension of 1,200 meters and is made of stone, prevails. If you don’t land correctly the plane falls into a cliff,” she explained.

He recalled that when the C-130 Hercules landed on the White Continent, the winds were above 14 knots and not crossed; they were facing each other and they were practically the optimal conditions to carry out the maneuver.

She said she felt like the happiest pilot for being the first woman to land a FAC C-130 Hercules plane in Antarctica. “I thank God, my institution and my family for that decisive moment in my military career.”

He assures that “it is an impressive feeling of pride. I feel that I am opening the doors to the generations that come. But, definitely, it is a great pride for my children, for my parents and for me, because getting to Antarctica is not so easy, requirements have had to be met, tests have to be met and I finally made it. I feel that it is a great pride for all the women of Colombia”.

She insists that “it is a door for the generations of women to come, so that they see that dreams do come true, that definitely with dedication, commitment and, above all, with perseverance and the responsibility that we, and all human beings, have , is that dreams come true. That’s why I managed to land in Antarctica without any problem, thank God.”