When it comes to conquering the palate, in the Bosa neighborhood of the Colombian capital, many know the business and the cakes of Maryann de Acosta, better known as the pastor, a migrant Venezuelan woman who loves to profess the word, but who despite adversity always makes your dreams come true.

Like the 2.48 million Venezuelan migrants who have arrived in Colombia, Maryann has only one goal: to provide her children with a better quality of life. Despite the fact that her journey has not been easy, but rather complicated, she and her husband have overcome all the obstacles that have come their way in life and business.

On the trail of her husband

In Caracas – Venezuela, where she is from, she led a micro-enterprise for more than five years: “this was a dream come true, we made cakes and they sold themselves, we went with our labeled refrigerators to walk the streets of the city”, says. But due to the difficult conditions in her country, she was forced to migrate.

Initially, the journey was led by her husband, who traveled to Colombia on July 28, 2018. From that day on, she began to knock on doors and “test the ground.” At first she worked whatever came her way and sent money to her family, but it couldn’t support the needs of Maryann and her three children.

Being close to Valentine’s Day, Maryann highlights that one of the most complex decisions in her life has been to separate from her husband, for which as a couple they set a maximum time to be apart.

Six months later, Maryann says “either she comes or goes” (the name she will give to the book she is about to launch) and they meet again in the capital. Her arrival was not easy, they spent endless nights looking for a place to sleep, many doors were closed to them because they had children, but she did not lose faith.

on the buses

His first job was on Transmilenio buses selling cookies, which he had marketed in Venezuela. However, this was something that did not make her feel comfortable “she knew that she was made for great things”.

In each of the ascents and descents of the articulated transport system, Maryann professed the word, which allowed her to make many contacts. The one that has caused the most impact was learning about the Empropaz program: “it gave me support, confidence, and training from the first moment, but what marked my life the most was that I received socio-emotional support and with it I was able to experience the duel of migration and improve my ties with my husband and children”, says Maryann.

In the year 2020 and thanks to the credit that Bancamia gave him, he created his venture “Delicious event”, in which he started selling cookies. But over time he realized that he could cook again the same things he sold in Venezuela. To date, his microenterprise has snacks for organizations, sweet and salty snacks, healthy and Colombian food.

The networks

With the knowledge she acquired, she learned with her son and husband to manage social networks. Now her microenterprise has Instagram and Facebook, and this is one of her main sales channels. Also, she obtained skills that allowed her to manage her costs, she created roles, because despite being a family microenterprise, she had to fulfill each of the orders and implemented execution times in the operation.

“Despite how difficult it is to migrate, I know that what I have achieved today is because of the love of family, I am certain that family unity is the secret to a successful business. In addition, finding a program that becomes your ally when you arrive alone, with nothing, makes you learn every day and you know if you are doing things right”, says Maryann.

Like Maryann, Empropaz has brought training and financial inclusion to 176,184 people, of which 3,618 are migrants located in 92 municipalities affected by violence and poverty, from 17 departments of the country.

microentrepreneurs

In recent years, Empropaz has accompanied thousands of microentrepreneurs with training and business support processes, facilitated by Productivity Officials (ODP), who guide them for several months in the implementation of relevant issues for business success, through the more than 25 academic modules.

Within these modules, topics such as the ability to reinvent oneself, personal and family budget, business environment and value chains, basic functions of the company, service strategies and customer loyalty, and strategic planning of the organization, among others, stand out.

Empropaz is an initiative led by Bancamía, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Colombia, the World Corporation for Women Colombia and the World Corporation for Women Medellín, in a shared commitment with the Foundation BBVA Microfinance (FMBBVA).