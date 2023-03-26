RELIGIOUSLY A A patrolman, a member of one of the helicopter crews of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the National Police, checks every day that McGregor, a Creole dog, lacks nothing, is healthy and, of course, ready to embark on one of the anti-drug missions.

Patrolman Javier Morales says that “his friend” McGregor appeared overnight at the airport in the municipality of Caucasia, in Antioquia, from where operations are carried out against drug trafficking networks, especially the ‘Clan del Golfo’.

In dialogue with EL NUEVO SIGLO, he explained that, unlike other dogs found at the Juan H. White airport, in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia, McGregor is the one who won the hearts of the members of the helicopter crews.

“My colleagues and I welcomed him with affection, because we were surprised that from one moment to the next he began to get on our helicopter and in the trucks. He especially endured the noise of the helicopters and the short and long journeys, ”he explained.

According to Morales, “when we get ready and head to the aircraft, the first to run and jump inside is him. That gives us more encouragement and we all get on it”.

“Once we arrive at the destination, the dog watches over us and accompanies us on our journeys on foot. If someone appears trying to befriend him, McGregor immediately walks away and runs towards us, I think he recognizes us by our overalls, “says the uniformed man.

He added that “it is our dog command, which is encouraged to fly with us every day regardless of the destination. In addition, he has another quality: from a distance he knows who is a friend of animals and who can offer him an unconditional caress. He is always with us, the special commandos”.

loyal companion

The patrolman maintains that the canine already logs hundreds of hours in helicopter operations and on trips. “Not an inch is lost from each maneuver,” he adds.

“…He has no pedigree, he is a Creole dog, but in all our trips he shows courage and accompaniment. For us, he is always a loyal and trustworthy companion in the line of duty… he is a true emotional support for the police officers and has helped create a more positive environment, ”explains Morales.

He assured that “in each mission, the first to board the helicopter and the first to descend is our dog… No discovery is lost even though it has no training. It is his natural instinct and it is said that the drug traffickers are already afraid of him because he helps in the discovery of cocaine hydrochloride, coca base and marijuana ”.

“It is not true, but according to street comments, the criminals believe that McGregor is final in the proceedings. He gives us morale and we like that he accompanies us, because he is happy at all times and, of course, we always prevent him from being in any danger, ”Morales insisted.

The patrolman reported that “the director of the National Police, General Henry Armando Sanabria, during his visit to personally direct the operations of the institution on the occasion of the ‘mining strike’, was surprised by the presence of the canine and even quickly became friends.” .

“In each displacement of the General, McGregor was always present. He took pictures of him, caressed him and asked us to protect him at all times, ”said the uniformed man.

The patrolman pointed out that “in this situation of public order in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia, McGregor’s story is a reminder that we can find in our four-legged friends an example of loyalty and dedication for all of us.”

Morales maintained that “there was no selection to choose a uniformed officer who would be in charge of being the guide, nor did we take him to the Guide and Training School… He simply chose us and we welcomed him. Now MacGregor is one of the crew.”

“The dog eats with us and enters the rooms of its crew members and sleeps in any of them. He knows that we don’t go out without him and we don’t have to remind him, because he is always ready, ”he insisted.

Even all of the crew go ‘cow’ to buy McGregor his concentrate, vaccines, shampoo and other necessary items for his maintenance.

in sight

The crew member of one of the Anti-Narcotics Police helicopters explains “how unlike Sombra, a German shepherd; K-9, a Belgian Mallinois; Lucky and Flo, a Labrador retriever, as well as Pocho, a jack russell terrier, among others, for whose death the “Clan del Golfo” and networks of drug traffickers and even smugglers offered multimillion-dollar sums to assassinate them, McGregor seeks to kill him to hurt us.”

Morales pointed out that “another of our dogs threatened with death by drug traffickers was Bronxo, a Belgian Mallinois shepherd, who became one of the best ‘anti-narcotics agents’ because not a single operation failed. The canine became the terror of the mafia in Valle del Cauca, where he detected several shipments of narcotics.

The patrolman said that in the face of the threats, Bronxo was transferred along with his guide to another airport, where his sense of smell has not allowed the passage of hundreds of kilos of marijuana.

Those blows offended the marijuana bosses, who sought to poison the dog since practically nothing happened to him when he was on duty. The Anti-Narcotics Police discovered the plan and, once again, had to send their handler and the dog to another place to prevent him from being the target of the antisocial actions.