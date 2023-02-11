Javier Francisco Ospina is a 38-year-old man who found in the Center for Comprehensive and Differential Development-Life Project (Cedid-PV), from the Secretariat for Social Integration, an opportunity to get out of the loneliness and coldness in which he was immersed for 18 years while living on the street.

He managed to successfully complete his inclusion process. She reached him the same day that she was reunited with her family and began to make the dreams that one day were on pause come true.

“I really liked sports, having lots of friends and being with my dad. I always had a good friendship with him,” Javier recalls nostalgically.

The first approach with drugs

Javier’s parents were drug users, which is why he was immersed in this world from an early age.

“My dad was a rascal, he always smoked at home with my mom. They were in a pot and they got out when they realized that we were already growing. They always taught me to have the ability to be different, but due to the rebellion of wanting to obtain things easily, I dropped out of studying. I started doing things that weren’t convenient, like stealing from the house, defrauding trust, even selling clothes and being carried away, ”she recounts.

His father committed suicide by taking psychiatric drugs to sleep, an event that marked Javier and gave him reasons to be resilient. With sacks and bags over his shoulder and even from his wagon, he had dedicated himself to recycling, amid the intense rays of the sun that contrasted with the torrential rains, even facing the laziness of the people.

“They called me carramán and disposable. Once my mom saw me sleeping in a completely degenerate park, I was embarrassed to be seen like this, ”she said.

Family, her greatest motivation

Every weekend he visits his mother, his daughter, his grandson and his dog Laika Peluchina Ospina Rojas. “My mother sold milk in canteens to help my sisters get ahead, she is an example of improvement. I have a daughter and a grandson, I want to be an example for him. My dog ​​has also been a great blessing”, says Javier.

Laika belonged to an elderly colleague of Javier’s in one of the homes arranged by the District in the Los Mártires neighborhood. In a relocation, the pet was left alone and at the mercy of the shelter. Javier says that he persevered to adopt her, since several of her classmates were interested in the same goal.

“I fought for her until they put a chip on her and it was registered in my name; she is my daughter, my happiness. She has acted as a psychologist, social worker and faithful friend. She has motivated me with her love and she has accompanied me in the darkest moments ”, she recounts.

Laika’s company has also been joined by the support of promoters who welcomed him and gave him their help at times when he needed it most. He always remembers them, because they were an essential part of his transformation process.

In his conversations he will always say that he is very grateful to each of the people who treated him, to those who at the different service centers offered him a plate of food and a helping hand to start over.

“I send greetings to Social Integration, I am a renewed and blessed person. Very grateful for all the profits they have given me, for opening doors for me where I had not thought of it ”, he highlighted.

New dreams

Javier has been a cleaning worker at Grupo Éxito for about a month and claims to feel completely happy with the life he is starting. He came to the company thanks to an articulation with the Secretariat of Social Integration and points out that this job was the result of effort and struggle while he was on the streets.

She is saving because she dreams of living in a studio apartment, buying the television, the bed, the washing machine and everything necessary to make that space a home. He also bets on a motorcycle and giving his teeth some touch-ups.

“I no longer have to put my hand in the trash, I no longer have to look at the trips that others take to splurge. I went from taking out the garbage, sleeping on the street and being a nobody, to having dignity and values”, says Javier, with tears in his eyes.

Although it began in a self-care center and went through different units, the place where this period of inclusion ended was the Center for Comprehensive and Differential Development-Life Project (Cedid-PV), a space that offers a four-month process to people at risk and from seven to nine months for homeless citizens with disabilities, the elderly, truckers, with pets, LGBTI sectors and women.

Xavier’s advice

The process that he has gone through in recent years has made him a man of faith, devoted to God and the purposes he claims he has for him. Under this premise, he advised young people to listen to their parents and seek God so as not to fall into negative scenarios associated with drug addiction.

“We all know that there is a God. Youth flies by, time doesn’t forgive if you don’t put your batteries together to have a good life. I believe in these projects that help us and that good people exist. Yes, you can, there are no impossible things, just a lack of determination, ”he maintained.

Javier especially thanked his supervisors Sandra and Olga for explaining how to use his work tools and for the support to manage anxiety. “Having life is the best gain to leave the streets. Being legal pays off,” he concluded.