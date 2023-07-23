Perspective. Regina, the hotel that has been hosting stories for 102 years

Located at Carrera 5 # 15-14, near the National Attorney General’s Office, the Regina hotel awaits with its London style foreigners and nationals who see it as a benchmark of elegance.

It opened its doors on April 17, 1921, currently being 102 years old since the businessman Daniel Pombo Piñeres arrived in the capital from Spain with the aim of inaugurating a luxury hotel. This is how the current owner of the place, Carlos Andrés Peñuela Montoya, told EL NUEVO SIGLO.

It was the first of its kind in Bogotá and the forerunner of hiring employees with uniforms and the gold buttons on them. However, after 27 years of operation, the Bogotazo riots that occurred on April 9, 1948 destroyed it with a fire and it was not until 1960 when the lawyer Carlos Pinzón Urdaneta revived it in its current location.

a historic ground

Important architectural landmarks of the city were located on Carrera Séptima between 16th and 17th streets, known as Calle Real and the first location of the Regina hotel.

The old chapel of Humilladero was there until 1877, the first tile church in Bogotá; later the two-story mansion where General Francisco de Paula Santander died in 1840; then, already in the 20th century, the Regina, which was the first luxury hotel in the capital and, since 1969, the Avianca building, which in its time was the tallest in Latin America.

As if that were not enough, that point is the northeast corner of the old Plaza de las Hierbas, where the indigenous people of the savannah used to go to sell their products in colonial times; Plaza that was later called San Francisco, after the convent of that religious order, and finally Plaza de Santander.

unforgettable memories

Today the Regina hotel, rated four stars, receives many foreigners who come to see the city and also Colombians who want to know part of Bogota’s history.

Throughout these 102 years, different people have rested in their rooms and used their social spaces for various purposes. Among them, perhaps the most disturbing was Buenaventura Nepomuceno Matallana, known as ‘Doctor Mata’ or ‘El tinterillo asesino’.

The first documented serial killer and criminal in Colombia held his meetings at the Regina Hotel because it was the place that was fashionable at the time. This is how the owner of the place told EL NUEVO SIGLO.

Matallana was accused, tried and sentenced in 1949 to 24 years in prison for the murder of the merchant Alfredo Forero Vanegas, although it was suspected that he was also the author of approximately 35 murders and disappearances of people whom he deceived by posing as a lawyer so that they would sign broad powers of attorney over their properties under the pretext of big business, and who subsequently disappeared or were found dead.

On January 24, 1960, Matallana died in the infirmary of the then recently inaugurated La Modelo prison in Bogotá, due to bronchitis with heart failure, while awaiting the result of the new hearing with another jury and after 11 years of imprisonment. Two days later he received a religious ceremony in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus El Voto Nacional, after which he was buried in the Central Cemetery of Bogotá.

Years later, in 1979, the lobby of the Hotel Regina witnessed the marriage between the Dominican singer-songwriter, musician and conductor Wilfrido Vargas and a receptionist from the place. Among improvised sponsors, orchestras and vallenato groups, the unusual couple said “yes” to the Las Vegas style.

A benchmark of resilience

The Regina hotel survived not only the events of April 9, 1948, but also the harshness of modernism that wiped out thousands of architectural treasures. Hence, it has reached this 2023 and turned 102 years old.

Their vehemence to continue standing is so great that they even overcame the covid-19 pandemic. According to the figures compiled by the Colombian Hotel and Tourism Association (Cotelco), the country’s hotel occupancy was at the lowest level in the entire history of the country due to the virus.

In the period from March 8 to 19, 2020, the losses totaled 430,000 million pesos and, according to estimates by the Center for Tourism Thinking of Colombia, more than 150,000 direct jobs in the hotel sector throughout the country were at risk.

“Like all hotels worldwide, we had to close for approximately eight months, but thanks to the reactivation and the commercial work of our team, we managed to re-establish and continue to be a pillar of this sector in the city,” said businessman Carlos Peñuela.

“Regarding the historical importance in Bogotá and at a national level, it was and continues to be a great pillar for what this industry has been in our country for so many years and today,” he added.

The Regina is part of the Hoteles Living hotel chain, in which they state that they are committed to creating value for society and building a better country.

“We donate 10% of the profits to social projects focused on the protection of children in a state of vulnerability through school reinforcement, nutrition and leadership development programs. The goals achieved to date are two work centers, 240 days a year dedicated to school tutoring, more than 400 volunteer experiences for foreigners, 45,980 lunches delivered in 2017, 220 benefited boys and girls”, they explained.

Likewise, they define themselves as an eco-friendly hotel chain, aware of the conservation of the environment. “We provide green spaces in the middle of the city, using local plants in our common areas and rooms. We purchase environmentally friendly products, avoiding the use of chemical substances. We privilege the purchase from local producers, paying fair prices to our suppliers and staff, seeking to benefit the local community economically,” they concluded.

