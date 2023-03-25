Located in the heart of La Candelaria, Pasaje Rivas, the first shopping center in the history of Bogotá, celebrates 130 years of life. Within the framework of the capital celebration, EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with Rosa Robayo de Mahecha, one of its oldest vendors. This is his story.

For 42 years, Rosa, a 68-year-old native of Manta, Cundinamarca, has been waiting with a smile for visitors to the historic Passage.

“We have a large number of products, more than 150 references between ruanas and pure wool blankets, mattresses, beds, tables and chairs for business; We have a wide variety of hats from all over the country: costeños, paisas, and Nariño. There are Colombian handicrafts, Wayúu backpacks, arhuacas, fique products, trunks, cots to sleep on and for merchandise, all of this from different parts of the country,” Rosa enthuses when talking about Miscelánea Mahecha, the family business.

In 1973, she married Abelardo Mahecha Almonacid, who had already been working in the Passage for more than 15 years. “With mutual work we managed to buy a business that belonged to his uncle, Don Miguel Vásquez, and from there I began to sell,” she said.

a funny start

Rosa especially remembers the first sale she made: a ruana. She laughs, she tells that at that moment, prey to ignorance, she asked the client for a lot of money. “I didn’t know how much it cost and I asked him for a lot, but he bought it for me. My husband laughed a lot and from there I started in the trade ”, she related.

Juan Carlos Mahecha Robayo, his son, grew up in Pasaje Rivas. He is currently the mayor of La Candelaria and Rosa proudly points out that his education was possible thanks to the income received from his commercial activity.

Memories of the Passage

During the years that Rosa has worked in this place, she has witnessed historic and unforgettable moments not only for her and her family, but for the country in general. “Panzutto” and “Maravilla” are part of her memories.

“I remember that two gentlemen lived in the Passage who were the ones who did the errands to bring things and merchandise. They were called ‘Panzutto’ and ‘Maravilla’, like the forwards of the Santa Fe and Millonarios soccer teams. They lived until their last days in the back of the Passage and died a few years apart, but due to things in life and the cancellation of a mass in a church, both ended their days with mass in the same church. in the Restrepo”, he recounted.

Another of the events that marked Rosa’s personal history in her career in Pasaje Rivas corresponds to the unforgettable takeover of the Palace of Justice. “I remember that when the Palace was taken, we were very scared by the fire. We couldn’t go because everything was cordoned off and they wouldn’t let us in. It was hard and we were very afraid of what could happen, ”he recalled.

Rosa ends her stories by talking about Ronald Reagan, the fortieth president of the United States, who walked the streets of Pasaje Rivas. “He greeted many who are still here and remembers it. He was a very tall and funny man, ”Rosa recalled.

130 years of existence

Inaugurated on March 19, 1893 by the philanthropist Luis G. Rivas, the passage was intended to function as a Parisian-style shopping center, in which the Bogotá elites could market and buy fine tailors, dresses, and cloth of the time. However, the chicherías, the animals and the smells of the San Francisco River did not allow the Rivas Passage to be the expected point of reference.

Faced with this situation, the building began to be used as warehouses in the market squares and there you could find products that we know today as handicrafts. This is how its long cultural tradition began to be built.

Pasaje Rivas ceased to be related to the Parisian-style boulevard that its creator dreamed of, to become more closely linked to the traditional bazaar of Tunisia, Egypt or Morocco, offering its visitors hundreds of clearly Colombian products.

The building has had a declaration of architectural conservation for 25 years. Currently, it seeks to be recognized as the first intangible cultural heritage of Bogotá.

It is the only part of the city where objects of a popular nature can be found in one place, such as the ABC leather suitcase, the wooden horse, the Rivas cot; as well as games like frog, shuffleboard, wooden spinning tops and old yoyos. The buyers who visit this place are of all denominations: foreigners, students, merchants, the elderly and housewives.

“La Candelaria is proud to be the heart of Bogotá, the epicenter of Bogotá’s culture, heritage and tradition. We celebrate the 130 years of Pasaje Rivas and invite all Bogotanos to visit this wonderful place where, in addition to finding all kinds of handicrafts, they will be able to have a sensory experience thanks to the cafes that are inside, the colors and textures” , says the local mayor, Ángela María Quiroga.

At this point in the town you can find various categories of crafts, such as ceramics and pottery, goldsmithing, vegetable fiber weaving, saddlery, painting and carving, basketry, embroidery and looms.

a special invitation

At carrera 10 # 10-54, at local 116, Rosa will be waiting for those who decide to visit Pasaje Rivas, a Colombian handicrafts venue, the historical benchmark for asking for a discount, the oldest shopping center and, above all, the place where that many families have bought items for their homes, their children and their lives.

“I invite you to discover the Passage, it is very beautiful and has a smell that you will never forget: the combination of handicrafts and wood,” Rosa concluded.