Perspective. Route followed by the 5 women who left the Petro cabinet

The two shake-ups in the cabinet that President Gustavo Petro has caused so far have meant the change of 10 ministers, including 5 women in the Agriculture, Health, ICT, Sports and Culture portfolios.

While for these adjustments four women have arrived at the ministries of Sport, Education, Agriculture, as well as Science, Technology and Innovation.

first changes

In the first shock, two ministers left: in the Ministry of Culture the plastic artist, poetess, playwright Patricia Ariza, who was replaced by the musician and conductor Jorge Ignacio Zorro Sánchez; in Sports, former Olympic athlete María Isabel Urrutia, who was succeeded by Astrid Rodríguez, a graduate in physical education.

President Petro thanked Urrutia and Ariza for their work and, as usual, the reasons for their departure were not explained. Although days later, the Head of State spoke in the case of the first of indelicacies with some contracts.

Ariza arrived due to his career in the cultural sector as a representative at the head of the Ministry, the first time that this has happened. For this reason, his departure caused more surprise when he had barely been in office for six months and because he showed, with figures in hand, that he was advancing in various programs in the country.

Sadly for not having had time to complete the tasks that he had begun in the Ministry, Ariza expressed about his untimely departure that “I would have liked the President to let me know.”

While the appointment of María Isabel Urrutia in the young Sports portfolio was interpreted as recognition of one of the most important athletes in the country, since among other achievements she gave Colombia the first Olympic gold medal.

However, his departure occurred in the midst of controversy after the media revealed that he signed 260 contracts, after being informed by the Casa de Nariño that he would not continue in office.

President Petro, stated that “I have declared the Minister of Sports ineffective for her indelicate actions with the Nation’s budget.”

Urrutia justified that this hiring was necessary for the operation of the Ministry with people who are under the service provision modality; other resources were for sports leagues. He assured that he did not commit any irregularity and mentioned that the control organisms have the last word.

“It hurts me that they want to damage my name when I have been working for sports in Colombia,” said Urrutia. At the time that he sentenced, “whatever they say about me I can defend myself because I know that I did things well done.”

second remezon

The second tremor in the cabinet that occurred last Wednesday, a day after Petro asked all members to resign by protocol, meant the departure of seven ministers, including Cecilia López in Agriculture, who will be replaced by the lawyer and human rights defender Jhénifer Mojica Flórez; Carolina Corcho in Health, who will be succeeded by Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, also a doctor; and Sandra Urrutia in ICT, who will give way to Mauricio Lizcano, who had been working as the director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (Dapre).

This shake-up produced by Petro resulted in the breaking of the coalition it had with the Conservative, Liberal and La U parties, after the communities did not support the health reform, due to the objections they have about the articles.

As a consequence, the President removed the quotas that La U had in the Science, Technology and Innovation portfolio, as well as in ICT; and the Conservative Party in the Ministry of Transport.

That is why Sandra Urrutia left ICT, who came to the position after the appointment of Mery Gutiérrez fell due to a conflict of interest to occupy that portfolio.

However, the departure of Cecilia López and Carolina Corcho had nothing to do with the problem of the coalition, since they were not appointed by President Petro for political reasons, but because he trusted that their knowledge of the agricultural sector, the first, and health, the second, would be key to moving forward with the respective reforms.

Corcho is a psychiatrist, she served as vice president of the Colombian Medical Federation and was co-author of the Statutory Law and the Medical Residency Law.

Her resume and the struggle she has given for years to improve the health system were enough for Petro to put her in the Ministry and entrust her with one of the most important reforms.

However, Corcho failed to reach consensus with the traditional parties of the coalition in favor of a reform, complicated by the profound changes that it proposes, such as the elimination of the EPS, nor to sufficiently process their proposals for the articles. He, too, was unable to advance a fluid dialogue with unions such as Acemi and patient associations.

Although, for some, Corcho’s departure was surprising because just hours before this announcement, President Petro defended her when the liberal chief César Gaviria expressed that “I do not quite understand why that lady is Minister of Health if she has been the main interference that there has been to be able to make a deal”.

Others believe that Corcho’s departure was necessary due to the wear and tear he suffered in the pulse in Congress and outside of it for the health reform. The Government would try a new strategy to save the project, since the coalition with the traditional parties has already broken, it would aim to dialogue directly with the congressmen, in which the new minister Mejía may have a better voice because, in addition to being a doctor, he is a politician.

Corcho shared that “I thank President Gustavo Petro for the opportunity to contribute to my country achieving the guarantee of the fundamental right to health. I am confident that my successor, Dr. Guillermo Alfonso, will continue with the banners of change that we have helped build with great hope”.

Yes, the departure of Cecilia López from the Agriculture portfolio, who had the responsibility of carrying out the agrarian reform, which has been postponed or half done in several governments, was surprising.

A seasoned civil servant and politician (she was Minister of the Environment, Minister of Agriculture, Director of National Planning, among others) she stood out in a cabinet where, together with José Antonio Ocampo, in the Treasury, who also left, they were the voices of the experience.

“The part that corresponded to me in the realization of my dream of many years ends. But the dream does not end, it remains in great hands, those of Mr. President Gustavo Petro, whom I thank for giving me the opportunity to have started it,” said López.