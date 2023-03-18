It is nothing but a small stretch of road under the snow, but for them, Colombian, Haitian, Venezuelan and Turkish immigrants, it is the last stop on a long journey of exile. Some carry heavy suitcases and others nothing more than a small plastic bag, vestiges of their past lives.

Eager to arrive, the immigrants quicken their pace as they get out of a vehicle with their heads bowed to finally cross the last border of their journey, the one that separates Canada from the United States, on the route between New York and Montreal.

“Stop, crossing at this point is illegal, if you do you will be arrested,” Quebec police repeat to the migrants who disembark in groups day and night at the point known as Roxham Road.

Among the new arrivals, in the midst of a heavy snowfall, some have no coats or boots, only light clothing and tennis shoes. The mothers carry the little ones, with their stuffed animals sticking out of their suitcases and baby carriages that get stuck in the snow.

Only the children laugh, fascinated by the snow they see for the first time.

With a small backpack on his back, Makenzy Dorgeville, who is fleeing the violence of the Haitian streets, says he is “very happy” to arrive in Canada after years on this route. A trip that he describes as an obstacle course that he summarizes by listing the 10 countries of Central and South America that he crossed from Brazil.

Like many migrants, the frail-looking 40-year-old knows that even if his asylum application is rejected, Canada will not deport Haitians.

Marcelo, also from Haiti, with a weathered face, says “he has suffered a lot in his country” due to gang violence, while Canada represents the hope of a new life.

Before they cross the border, NGOs distribute them blankets, hats and words of encouragement. “We want them to know that there are people who support them in their search for a safe place to live,” explains Frances Ravensbergen, a volunteer at “Let’s build bridges” (Building bridges).

Specifically, after being registered by the police, migrants are taken to the nearest official border post to file an asylum application – between 50 and 60% of these are accepted.

Insecurity on the rise

After a few months they obtain a work permit, the children can go to school. They also benefit from health services and are accommodated in assistance centers or hotels during the time that their application is being processed.

Since the reopening of borders after the pandemic, migratory flows have intensified around the world, fueled by economic misery and growing insecurity in several countries.

Roxham Road is now a popular transit point, and videos explaining how to get there and how much the fare from the nearest bus station in Plattsburgh abounds on social media.

In 2022, about 40,000 people arrived illegally through this route, twice as many as in 2017, when the previous record was recorded, according to Canada’s immigration office. And winter does not discourage those who want to go, only in January there were more than 5,000.

This irregular immigration is new to Canada, a country that is difficult to access due to its geographical location and has a strict visa policy.

“The speed of the system, among other things, is what motivates people to come. On the US side, it takes five to six years, even longer, compared to two years on average in Canada,” explains Stéphanie Valois, president of the Quebec Immigration Lawyers Association.

LCalls to close Roxham Road are multiplying, but Valois recalls that in the “search for security, people are ready for anything” and that Canada, as a rich country, has a responsibility. “Asylum seekers cross the Darién, it’s not the border that’s going to stop them,” she says.

This jungle between Colombia and Panama “is a physically difficult path, with mountains and a lot of mud.”

“The people who have crossed it are very marked. My clients tell me horror stories, women who have been raped, men beaten and many die on this route,” says the lawyer with long gray hair and round glasses who has dedicated her life to defend asylum seekers.

“If you fall, you die”

This part of the trip continues to be a trauma for Haitian Eli (name changed), who recently arrived and was interviewed by AFP in Montreal.

“The jungle is the worst,” admits the young woman with long braids and large Creole earrings in her ears and who does not lose her smile. “I saw many dead people on that route. One night we had to sleep next to the bodies,” says the 29-year-old woman, who crossed this pass with her two-year-old daughter at the time.

In the middle of a narrow road, the precipices, the wild animals, “you know that if you fall, you die,” he adds.

And the other part that still gives Eli nightmares was the move to the United States, especially the detention centers. “It’s a humiliation! They even forbid us to wash, brush our teeth,” she explains, pointing out “inhumane treatment.”

The issue of the flow of asylum seekers, especially through Roxham Road, is expected to be on the agenda of talks between the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, during his visit to Ottawa. , this Wednesday and Thursday.

For Canada, unaccustomed to these issues, the immigration rhetoric is on the rise. And more and more voices are calling for the renegotiation of a treaty that stipulates, like the Dublin agreement in Europe, that migrants must file their asylum claim in the first country they arrive.

Despite everything, the situation is very different from that of the United States, estimates Carolina, who recently fled with her daughter and mentions racism in the United States. This young Colombian mother is happy “to be able to simply go out on the streets today without fear.”

Roxham Road became popular because of a loophole that remains in the so-called Safe Third Country agreement that requires asylum seekers already in the United States to apply there instead of presenting themselves at a Canadian border post. However, this guideline is not applied in this place since due to its extension as well as its layout it is difficult to control. This is because it is really a road that ends at the border and then resumes on the other side. That is what has encouraged migrants to use it to cross and achieve not the longed for decades ‘American dream’ but the ‘Canadian’.

Given the increasing irregular migration, the procedures to stay in Canada have not only changed, but have also taken longer.

This was recently explained to CNN by the executive director of The Refugee Centre, Abdulla Daoud, noting that before 2022, asylum seekers received a Refugee Protection Applicant Document (RPCD) shortly after their arrival, which does not it was not only their identification document, but it allowed them to work and be beneficiaries of some social benefits.

“Now, due to the avalanche of applications and the accumulated delay, the best that most can get upon arrival in Canada is an appointment to receive a RPCD,” explains the director of this non-profit organization located in Montreal and that helps guide asylum seekers.

He adds that there are currently waits for their applications to be defined “from eight months to more than two years”, which is becoming a problem because migrants cannot legally work or receive the previously mentioned benefits. And, what’s more, “they run the risk of being detained or deported to the countries from which they fled”