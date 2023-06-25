Perspective. Sidney Jiménez, the lyrical voice that has transcended borders

Music was not among the plans of Sidney Jiménez, the Ibagueño who has shone in opera nationally and internationally and who is now celebrating 20 years of artistic career.

The baritenor wanted to be a priest; however, he decided to move to Bogotá to study Pure Mathematics at the National University. It was there that he later entered the Music Conservatory and began a broad artistic journey that has taken him to a little over 30 countries.

Sidney is a versatile artist recognized in the lyrical genre after having been sponsored by Plácido Domingo himself and by whom the artist from Tolima has ventured into popular music in recent years.

He has sung in important theaters such as the Real de Madrid, the Liceo de Barcelona and with an outstanding career that he has developed throughout geography, passing through La Scala in Milan, the Wiener Staatsoper in Vienna and the Met in New York, shining with his powerful and prodigious voice, his charisma, his training and all his professionalism, which has led him to be applauded on major stages around the world.

“These two decades of work have been learning, perseverance, dedication,” the lyrical singer told EL NUEVO SIGLO.

He recently released “Trittico”, a three-part musical short film, to celebrate his successful artistic career.

music bet

This is a long shot that exposes the audience in a three part video. In the manner of the famous paintings by Bosch in 16th century Europe, this “triptych” narrates the psychological episodes of a man who has idealized a woman.

Sidney Jiménez’s proposal is a cinematographic experiment based on three songs, two of them composed by the late and famous musician Nelson Díaz, director of Los 50 de Joselito, and with arrangements by Kike Purizaga, Peruvian pianist and producer, winner of the Grammy Award Latino in 2019, who together with Jiménez worked exclusively on this project a couple of years ago.

“A few years ago I was with maestro Nelson Díaz, with Kike Purizaga, who was a Grammy winner with Andrés Cepeda, so when I heard those songs and saw the same love story, I based myself on it to launch a production. In Mexico there is a song by Armando Manzanero called ‘Por amor’. When we saw that the themes were related to the same story, the idea came to me of making a single love story in a ‘trittico’ (triptych in Italian), which is the short film, as a kind of musical miniseries”, explained Sidney.

“Como gaviota”, by composer Nelson Díaz, is a visual fantasy that recreates the psychological states of the protagonist, with a social reflection on the failure that most couple relationships currently suffer.

In a second episode the development of the love story is established with the theme “For love”, by Armando Manzanero, and in a final scene the protagonist is seen trying to find someone to fill the void left by the woman in his head and the real woman who’s gone but still can’t.

While in “I’m going to forget you”, with the musical theme “I want to forget you”, by Nelson Díaz and arrangements by the Peruvian and Grammy winner Kike Purizaga, he manages to keep the audience on edge.

“The musical short film was born 100 years ago in the United States, with silent movies and I wanted to do something more visual with the three love stories. In my years of trajectory and lyrical art, I have had performances on many stages, but I have also sung other genres, such as the ranchera”, the artist refers.

Opera in Colombia

At the age of 22, he had the privilege of having his voice heard at the Teatro Colón and since then he has not stopped. In Bogotá they hired him to be a soloist for the Fundación Arte Lírico, later he worked at the Colombian Opera and the Manzur Foundation, and he says that he was also part of the Clásicas del Amor. Now, after 20 years of professional practice, he remembers his debut in Manizales in the opera “Carmen”, in which she played two characters: one night she was Zúñiga and the next, Morales. They had not told him that he was going to play this last role and he learned it in one day, which was a challenge for Jiménez, who comments: “When opportunities present themselves to me, I make an effort, I work hard and I take them on.”

For him, his music has helped to make the Colombian lyrical genre more known to the world, beyond what is commercial and common: “To be a baritenor you have to have a different type of voice, so I take advantage of this talent to put it at the service of from others, from Colombia, from Ibagué, the city where I was born and which had always been of great importance to me”.

His passion for music developed since he was a child. From his childhood he remembers that his grandfather played maracas, his uncles played guitars and the others sang and danced. “We were so infected by the musical atmosphere that my father baptized my brother with the name of the Mexican singer and composer José Alfredo Jiménez.”

With Placido Domingo

Sharing the stage of Madrid’s Teatro Real with maestro Plácido Domingo was one of his great achievements for him: “He was the protagonist of the opera ‘Simón Boccanegra’ and we met in the classroom. He studied ‘Il postino’ and I reviewed ‘El barbero de Sevilla’ and some romances that he came to interpret in the season of the maestro Jaime Manzur. After listening to me, he told me that he thought I could be like one of his students and he told me about Arturo Chacón, who had gone from working as a baritone to singing the tenor string, and suggested that it was advisable to make a production with Latin American music. . Since I have always liked Mexican music, I felt great support for interpreting the popular genre. I also remember that he invited me to his academy in Washington. I was pleasantly surprised to see that a figure like maestro Plácido, with his artistic talent, also distinguished himself for his extraordinary gift of people and with his charisma he infects anyone with his passion for the lyrical genre ” .

“God has given me many opportunities. Definitely when things are done well the result cannot be other than success. I feel very blessed, both in Colombia and abroad I have always been able to be in activities and make a difference”, highlights the singer from Ibaguer.

