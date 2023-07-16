Perspective. Simona: The woman who lived and died for the freedom of the country

SIMONA AMAYA She was one of the most important heroines in the liberating history of Colombia, a woman who with her rebellion and audacity decided to dress as a man in order to be accepted into the patriot ranks and fight for the libertarian cause.

His story will be taken to the movies and Colombians will be able to see it on July 25. During two months of filming, the renowned film director Teresa Saldarriaga was in charge of portraying the life of this warrior, very little known in the Nation.

According to the story, this woman manages to become Sergeant Amaya, since, at the time, being part of the liberation feat must forge a masculine character and hide her feminine condition, as well as her feelings in the face of insinuations of love from the Colonel Arredondo, a 28-year-old man whom he met as a colonel of the Cazadores battalion.

In the words of Teresa Saldarriaga, it is the story of a woman who has participated in the fight for the liberation feat from a leading role hitherto known. She did not want to be how the women of the time were treated, those heroines behind the curtain, who accompanied the heroes cooking, washing and doing the chores so that their husbands would go out to fight.

Shoulder to shoulder

However, there was so much abuse with these women that they found themselves in need of a shoulder-to-shoulder fight with men, but that was not possible due to the ideology of the time, because a woman could not be at the same level. height of a male

This is how Simona Amaya decides to dress as a man to be able to participate in the fight. She cuts her hair and begins to wear pants and speak with a hoarse voice. Her camouflage worked well.

“Simona represents one more of the contributions of women to the liberating feat and contributes to the historical vindication of their role. Before she was seen as the widow or the orphaned daughter; thanks to Simona Amaya we know the warrior and fighter woman. Pola is almost always spoken of as the great heroine, but Simona represents the women who took up arms”, highlights Saldarriaga.

Share that at that time they were deciding how to defeat the Spanish. Then the only way to go forward was to cross the Páramo de Pisba, so this woman became a great guide to cross the cold and wide mountain; It was an absolutely difficult task and even almost suicidal.

“For that reason the idea of ​​the film came up, because history is indebted to the women who worked shoulder to shoulder in everything that was the independence of the country. It is a very epic story, a tribute to all these men and women who crossed the moor, without clothes, without training, without weapons, but they knew the area and knew how to cross it”, highlights the director.

discovered

In the fight Simona Amaya loses her life on July 25, 1819 in the middle of the battle of the Pantano de Vargas, where Simón Bolívar arrives and when he undresses her to remove the sword from her chest, he realizes that the heroine behind it is a woman of the great liberating crusade.

Amaya, a young woman from Boyacá who is around 20 years old, rebellious, bold, fighter and thirsty for freedom. She was indigenous and mestizo. At the time there was a network of women who brought food, food, clothing and messages to the men who fought for freedom, in silence, they were also part of the victory.

as a tribute

Being this a character of great importance for the fight for the freedom of Colombia, Teresa Saldarriaga together with Idania Velázquez generated the script that brings back her story, thus paying a great tribute to the story that the great Simona Amaya built with sagacity. and courage in a film starring Camila Suárez who plays the heroine.

In addition to Camila Suárez, she is accompanied in the cast by highly important actors such as Alejandro Gómez, Juan Sebastián Calero, Gerardo Calero, Constanza Gutiérrez, Jairo Soto, Armando Gutiérrez, Karen Gaviria, Leonardo Fernández, Cindy Velásquez and Camila Durán, a casting arduous that took place between Sogamoso and Bogotá where this cast was chosen to interpret each of the characters that make up this story.

One of the factors that stands out in this production is the meticulous study of the country’s history; the settings, costumes and music were rigorously chosen so that the thread of the film was faithful to the essence of the liberation era of Colombia.

“The first big challenge was that all the art, costumes and the language of the scripts had to correspond to the period. In addition, due to the battle situations in history and the route taken by the liberating army, it had to face inhospitable locations and climates (worstlands). The action scenes demanded great attention in handling explosives and blank weapons. Some scenes were shot in Paya, where the original Paya thermopylae are located, which were taken over by the patriot army.

Places like Monguí “the main location of the film” and other historical settings, such as Socha Viejo, Tutazá, Paya and Tasco recreate the scenes of the film, being these places where the events that marked important events such as the Vargas swamp battle and many of those narrated in the film.

In this way, Teresa Saldarriaga seeks to emphasize the role of women in the liberation feat, which has been made invisible for centuries, since never in history has there been talk of characters like Simona Amaya or the Juanas, who were relevant in this historical moment. .

Before its release to the public, this film has already been presented as Work in Progress at the Bogotá Film Festival, the Santander Film Festival and has reaped its fruits, thus being the winner of the children’s and adolescents’ audience award for best film in the Calibélula festival in Cali and is expected to continue reaping awards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

