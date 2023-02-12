“Since my childhood I had a relative who belonged to the Army as a reference and that is why I grew up having that career in my mind.” The person speaking is General Edgar Alberto Rico Pulido, who today, after a very long career, is the commander of the National Training Center (Cenae), undoubtedly one of the most accredited military institutions on the continent in terms of combatant enlistment. In fact, it is there where the lancers and the members of the Special Forces, two of the elite groups of the Colombian Military Forces, prepare.

The current general in his childhood had such a determined goal of following the military life, that he finished his high school in a military school and later entered the José María Córdova Cadet School. “My life since I was 11 years old has always been with a uniform on top and with boots on,” he says.

So convinced is the high officer of his vocation that he does not hesitate to affirm that the vocation is in his DNA and that “if he were to be born again, he would be a soldier again. Dreams are achieved first by having security and self-confidence.

Obviously getting to command the Cenae is a very high achievement. Even more so 28 years after he took the Special Forces course at the Tolemaida military fort, where he commands today. “Like every soldier, one always looks at the ideals, where one wants to go even though the steps seem very difficult and far away,” he affirms.

“God and the Institution have given me the opportunity to direct the Cenae. It is a very high responsibility to direct the training of our National Army ”, he adds. “Discipline, study and daily work are required to achieve it, because ideals can never be lost sight of, no matter how hard the tests that appear along the way are,” the general maintains.

A native of Mesitas del Colegio, in Cundinamarca, married with three children –a girl and two twins–, Rico Pulido explains that the Center directs the training and retraining of all soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of the Military Forces as well as friendly countries. This is done through different combat courses and specialties in order to optimize individual skills. In fact, there are six schools: Lancers, Special Forces, Parachuting, Shooting, Training and Retraining as well as Air Assault.

Three of the schools have the mission of training leaders and the others the responsibility of generating individual strengths that, later, contribute to the collective capabilities of the Army. “We have an offer of 28 courses and a high level of training for our military force,” said the official.

A demanding level

“In recent months we have been fortunate to have been able to train 16,152 men, including 1,055 foreigners, men and women, thanks to a very broad academic offer. The level of the uniformed officers who train and retrain is very high,” he said.

According to the general, among the courses there is one related to the preparation of instructors, which is very demanding. It is advanced by the officers and non-commissioned officers who, once they receive their certificate, go to the different schools and are able to lead a group of men and women and give them an instruction with a standardized pedagogy and methodology within the high levels of training requirements. from army.

The instruction not only has to do with military skills but also includes a detailed phase on human rights and International Humanitarian Law. “This allows all our graduates at the level of officers, non-commissioned officers and professional soldiers to be certified in these subjects, which constitute the DNA that is reflected in the tactics, techniques and procedures carried out in the different units in which who are going to work in the country”, explains the general.

“Our graduates at all times must put into practice the defense of human rights and International Humanitarian Law inasmuch as they govern the behavior and ethical standards in the actions of our soldiers,” he said.

The doctrine

For the general, both the Army and the Military Forces are a model in the generation of doctrine. “Our doctrine is the product of the lessons learned from everything we have had to advance and face in different areas as a result of 210 years defending Colombians,” he added.

He assured that “these experiences of our men and those lessons learned we have taken to the documents and they have become doctrine. Everything our soldiers do, all tactical tasks, are perfectly regulated by our doctrine”.

He insisted that “the Army is a model worldwide for having its own doctrine. Colombia is one of the only countries that has a doctrine against illegal mining, in operations against drug trafficking, humanitarian demining, in day and night operations. Thanks to all this we have had to live. We call that experience lessons learned and, later, when we take them to our books, we call them lessons taught”.

“It is worth noting that this doctrine has international and national standards and endorsements and has a transversality in human rights and International Humanitarian Law,” he said.

For the commander of the Cenae it is clear that an army can never stop training and retraining, regardless of the condition through which the nation transits. “If the Army is trained, it means that it is qualified to conduct military operations aimed at defending sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. To protect the civilian population and private and state resources. And to contribute to generating an environment of peace, security, progress and development that guarantees the constitutional order of the nation and the laws”, affirmed the senior official.

“More than 17,000 men spend permanently in the Cenae, because the most important strategic capabilities of our institution are located in this military fort, such as: our Army aviation, Special Operations units, units that provide humanitarian support, such as military engineers; likewise, the construction battalion, of humanitarian demining. Also the battalion that when a catastrophe happens in any region of the country, manages to attend and connect our regions in record time. We are at the service of Colombians,” he specified.

The only woman

The Cenae commander stressed that “we are a modern Army, which has been advancing along with the Military Forces of the world. We are an inclusive Army, where women play a fundamental role and they have graduated from our officer and non-commissioned officer training schools.”

“Today we have women from the Arms and not only from the logistics services, but there are already officers from the Infantry Arms. They have access, just like the men, to the different combat courses and without any discrimination, because they are part of the ranks of our Army and we respect them”, she explained.

In fact, at the moment there are advanced shooting, aerial assault and parachuting courses. There is even a female officer currently presenting the tests to access the basic Lancers course. “We hope that she will be the first woman to achieve the Lancer badge in our Army. There are 76 days of training, day and night, to achieve physical and mental strength that allows them to develop new abilities and skills to be commanders of small Army units,” said the officer.

He pointed out that “the lancers are our most emblematic combat course that is advanced in the Cenae. In fact, this year he is turning 68 years old. It is where by nature the best fighters in America are trained and in which soldiers from 23 countries have participated”.