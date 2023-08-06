Perspective. The 15-minute city is already a reality in Colombia

Just two decades ago, more people lived in rural areas than in urban areas. But this has changed. Today, about 56% of the total population of the planet lives in cities, in a trend that continues to grow. And Bogotá cannot be the exception.

Very soon the Colombian capital will enter this select group of 16 capitals that today enjoy this alternative.

Undoubtedly, the consistent urban expansion exposes, above all, the planning cracks, which shed light on issues such as social injustice and exclusion, inadequate public transport networks, and the health consequences related to the smog that floats in the air. urban, brings to life this concept of the so-called 15-minute cities.

This concept is inspired by the intention of planning cities in such a way that all the inputs and services necessary for daily life are within a distance to be covered in 15 minutes, either on foot or by bicycle. Carlos Moreno, an urban planner and professor at the Sorbonne in Paris, was the first to propose the idea, in 2016. According to him, everyone should have easy access to shops, schools, medical services, gyms, parks, restaurants and cultural institutions.

The innovator

And in Colombia, specifically in Bogotá, the precursor of this urbanism model is Francisco Martínez, president of Arquitectura y Concreto (AyC), a Colombian construction company with more than 33 years of experience and which currently occupies the fourth position in housing sales in the country. VIS and Non-VIS.

Martínez, an innovator par excellence, says that he firmly believes in realizing the dream of Colombians of having their own home, but at the same time with environmentally and socially responsible projects.

“We want to maintain and highlight the contribution of the rental model for short stays in premium housing, as we are aware that it is a sample of the transformation that the real estate market has undergone in recent years. At AyC we know that Colombians have shown that they want to have the different uses required on a day-to-day basis at the shortest possible distance, to be able to live, work, exercise, meet with friends in the same place. For this reason, it responds to the new concept of a 15-minute city that is gaining momentum around the world”, affirmed the president of AyC.

The firm was created by Martínez in 1990, in which his constant work to contribute to the social progress of collaborators and clients has always stood out. Each of his works is the reflection of multiple actions that come together to transform spaces in an amazing way. His main objective: to be the best at everything, not the biggest, and thus “Be reliable to make dreams come true.”

Martínez says that the firm has more than 7.8 million m² built in different types of properties such as housing, shopping centers and public works such as the Parque Comercial El Tesoro in Medellín, Parque Fabricato in Bello and El Parque Explora.

Recently one of his last developed works received the award for the best luxury hotel in South America. It is the Sofitel Resort Casablanca in Barú-Cartagena, very close to this great work, many Colombians and foreigners have had the opportunity to acquire luxury villas or apartments for their moments of rest and vacation.

Construction

For the architect, offering projects like these is ratifying his commitment to build the country through the revitalization of the economy, job creation and adaptation to different lifestyles.

Along these lines, the company teamed up with Gabriel Cure, one of the most recognized architects in the country, to present Artié 84 in Bogotá: an avant-garde project that precisely responds to the needs of the real estate market, integrating into a same premium office space, exclusive apartments that can be used for housing or short rentals, commercial premises and recreational areas, within the concept of the 15-minute city.

“It is a pleasure to work hand in hand with Arquitectura y Concreto, delivering to the city a project that not only allows safe investments in housing or commercial matters, supported by AyC, but also an exclusive design that responds to the environment and the needs of the residents. Colombians,” Cure said.

With Artié84, AyC will generate a positive impact in the city, boosting the economy not only in the construction sector but also in the tourism sector, especially during the operation of the short-stay model, since the digital rental of these spaces is growing worldwide. In 2022, the amount of reservations made digitally amounted to US$798 billion, and Colombia is no exception: only through Airbnb, in 2021 Colombia boosted its economy thanks to the US$1 billion spent by guests.

everything close

In the first 15-minute city project in Bogotá, it will be located in one of the most exclusive areas, with three types of apartments from 53 m2 to 117 m2, 6,300 m2 of offices distributed over 5 floors, as well as a commercial space that It will consist of 5 stores that are expected to be assigned to triple A brands that meet the needs of the inhabitants of the sector.

Martínez affirmed that this project will generate a very positive impact on the city, since it is estimated that around 500 direct and indirect jobs may be generated by its development, during the 30 months that the construction is estimated to last.

Aligned with his commitment to sustainability, Artié84 himself adds to the construction company’s strategy to ensure that all its projects have some sustainable certification, in the case of this, it will aim to receive Edge. Currently, the firm has more than 50 sustainable certification processes in its different projects with Casa Colombia, Edge, Leed, which indicates a successful advance towards its proposed objective.

Box

Cities with everything at hand

There are currently about 16 cities around the world that have adopted this model or one similar to it, or are preparing to adopt it. Some contemplate minimum distances of 20 minutes, others of 10. There are cities that prefer the development of specific districts while other concepts cover the entire city as a whole.

One of the pioneers is Paris. After Carlos Moreno presented his urban concept in 2016, the Parisian mayor, Anne Hidalgo, incorporated it into her electoral campaign program and began to implement it during the pandemic.

The Parisian concept sees schools as “capitals”, making them the center of each neighbourhood. Schoolyards are transformed into parks, in order to be able to use them for other activities after school and on weekends.

Paris also wants to change the use of half of its 140,000 parking spaces, converting them into green areas, children’s games, community centers or bicycle parking places. The streets of Paris are suitable for promoting mobility by bicycle, in a process that should end in 2026.

