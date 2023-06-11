Perspective. The hippie who founded Offcorss, the children’s clothing brand

Don Juan, as he is recognized in the textile sector and in his company, Offcorss, is not just any Colombian businessman. In the 1960s he was a rebellious young man, a fan of the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix rock and roll, and was more akin to a hippie than a future fashion entrepreneur.

However, ten years later, Juan Camilo Hernández was already married with a son, when he had the idea of ​​creating Offcorss, the brand that today, 43 years later, is the most famous children’s clothing brand in Colombia.

A few days ago, the entrepreneur represented the country at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™, which took place in Monaco, along with 49 other entrepreneurs from different countries.

There he was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year in our country by the firm EY Colombia. His recognition was the product of an evaluation carried out on Colombian companies with a minimum trajectory of 12 years, income of more than $60 billion and with an international presence or expansion plans.

Visionary

Indeed, don Juan has been characterized, since 1979, the date on which he founded the brand, for being a visionary and entrepreneur from Antioquia of the textile company today distinguished as the number one in the children’s market in Colombia, for its disruptive way of making its consumers fall in love and its high standards of innovation and quality.

Hernández was chosen thanks to the excellent results of his company, his exemplary leadership, consolidating a company with a high social impact and his dedication to positioning a brand in the hearts of all Colombians. In addition to exalting his work as one of the most successful stories of national entrepreneurship.

“I never imagined how big I wanted to be or how far I wanted to go, which is why I am so happy to have represented businessmen and entrepreneurs in my country. I promise to continue surprising myself every day, motivating that inner child that I have always felt in me. I am very grateful to EY for the opportunity it gave me to live and share such valuable moments, teachings that inspire me to keep moving forward and making a difference, and to continue, together with my team, with the higher purpose of bringing happiness to children. and the families of Colombia and the world”, said the businessman.

Competence

During the delivery ceremony of the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, held in the Principality of Monaco, before the global competition of entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, Hernández had the opportunity to represent Colombia, participating in an exceptional academic agenda and in a space for relationships at the highest level with important businessmen and personalities from all over the world.

Yanet Londoño Diosa, CEO of Offcorss, said: “It is a source of pride for our company, for the sector and of course for the country, that Don Juan has come to represent us in such a prestigious event. I want to express my most sincere gratitude to EY and the jury for having selected our founder as the highest representative of Colombian entrepreneurs. This award is a great stimulus for all the interest groups that have accompanied us during 44 years of history and for all the people who have had the fortune to learn from don Juan Camilo, from the different aspects that have crossed us throughout life”.

The children’s brand is proud of this great representation, being a reason for celebration not only for the company, but for the entire textile industry. It is a recognition that serves as an inspiration for his collaborators, colleagues and friends, and for the businessmen and entrepreneurs who work daily to bring the essence of their brands to all parts of the world.

Stake

The participation of the Colombian businessman left the name of the country high, as he is a person who has dedicated his life to celebrating the vision and determination of his dreams, becoming an inspiration for entrepreneurs who belong to the national union.

“Since the birth of the company, we made the promise of bringing the best possible product to the children of the world, which is why today it is not only the preferred clothing for children in Colombia, but also a competitive brand at an international level,” said Hernández.

Offcorss currently sells more than 9 million units a year, has 15 annual collections, is the leader in the Colombian children’s market with 12% of the market shareand has revenues of more than $250 billion (US$70 million).

On the other hand, EY World Entrepreneur reports that the highest award was given to Doris Hsu, Globalwafers Co Ltd on behalf of Taiwan.

Latin America was represented by three business leaders, including the founder of the Colombian children’s brand. From Peru, Andrés Mujica, from Grupo NorSur, who has changed the business landscape of his country thanks to his dedication and bold vision.

This businessman has been in charge of transforming the agricultural industry by growing fruit in orchards in optimal climatic conditions. And representing Venezuela was Rafael Teodoro Zubillaga, from the renowned company Farmatodo, which has revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry with its customer-focused approach, through new technologies and learning from more than 105 years in the sector.

From elsewhere, EY is a firm that helps create long-term value for its clients, its people and society in general, as well as to build trust in the capital markets. Through data and technology, EY’s diverse and inclusive teams, located in more than 150 countries, deliver confidence through audit and help clients grow, transform and operate.

The multidisciplinary approach across audit, consulting, legal, strategy, tax and transactions means that EY teams can ask better questions to find new answers to the complex issues facing our world today.

The figures of the brand

Offcorss is an omnichannel company in the Colombian textile sector founded in 1979, owner of the leading brand in the Colombian children’s clothing market, Offcorss. It currently generates more than 1,200 direct jobs, 75,000 indirect jobs and has a presence in more than 23 countries. Its products are recognized for the high added value, design and quality that they offer to consumers.