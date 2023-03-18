Due to the operational modifications to the Mi Casa Ya program contemplated in the National Development Plan (PND) and due to the changes that will be made by decree, they are generating a crisis in the delivery of housing to thousands of families who already had the subsidy approved and now they are in limbo for lack of resources.

Currently, nearly 40,000 beneficiary households are about to lose the house they had already chosen and even their savings without a concrete response from the government. This is due to the lack of allocation of the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ subsidy, but what are the citizens asking for?

‘Mi Casa Ya’ is one of the housing subsidy programs that has been a pillar of the Ministry to help thousands of citizens seeking to own a property in Colombia, but since the end of 2022 many households have had the uncertainty of what will happen with your own home project.

Today the program is in the eye of the hurricane due to complaints from hundreds of citizens who claim to be about to lose their purchase process, due to inconveniences in the allocation of their subsidy, which was already approved and scheduled for delivery from 2022.

Several of these cases were presented by the Rcn channel: Karina, a female head of the household, started saving for the down payment of her own home in 2021, was selected by the program upon meeting the requirements and was in a state of approval awaiting allocation, which refers to the transfer of the resources that the State had approved.

Dilemmas

The dilemma of the beneficiaries began in August 2022, when the Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, announced that to date all the resources destined for ‘Mi Casa Ya’ had already been delivered and the beneficiaries had to wait for the opening of a new program call.

However, this decision did not take into account the citizens who were in the process and had already signed a contract with a construction company and were waiting for the delivery of their property.

Karina, who had a deed signed for July 2022, received the news: “the subsidy quotas ran out and I was left out after being selected,” said the beneficiary.

Now, the problem is that by not having received the subsidy the previous year, as scheduled, the construction company not only increased the price of the property by $21,000,000, this due to the increase in the property that is indexed to the increase of the minimum wage. In addition, by not having the assistance approved for $34,800,000, the owner could fail to comply with the terms of the contract, since the government has not transferred said sum and, therefore, is at risk of dispensing with the property.

“The construction company tells me that, if I don’t have the subsidy, I have to get my own resources, in my case there are $34 million that they had assigned me, plus the $21 million that the cost of housing increased, we are talking about $55 million that I have to deliver this month or I have to give up the apartment”, he maintains.

In addition to the foregoing, since the beneficiaries signed a contract with the respective construction companies, they have a stipulated term to deliver the property, but by not receiving the subsidy they would be in breach of the clauses of the signed document and the company can withdraw unilaterally. of the sale of the property and issue an economic sanction.

paperwork only

Diana Rojas, a worker in the health sector in Cali and who is going through the same dilemma, told the outlet that in her case she had completed the process for an apartment for $150 million, since 2020 she began saving her down payment, but like the other beneficiaries who did not manage to receive the subsidy approved by the Ministry, he received the news of an increase in the cost of the property for 2023.

“Due to delays in the disbursement of the subsidy, the apartment increased from $150 to $174 million, which I must assume without taking into account that the construction company tells me that if the Ministry does not disburse on the estimated date, I must also get that money for delivery,” he explained. Diana.

In addition, in the case of Diana, one of the clauses for failing to comply with the delivery date agreed with the construction company, stipulates that, in the event of withdrawing from the property, a percentage of the savings delivered for the down payment would be deducted as a penalty that could be 5 % to 20% of your total savings.

“Right now we are without a home, without a subsidy and without the savings we made in recent years,” says Diana.

It should be noted that, among the beneficiaries with similar cases, there are mothers who are heads of households, the indigenous population, people who live in rural areas and who were part of the program in search of the dream of being homeowners.

What does the government say?

For her part, Minister Catalina Velasco said that “we have identified that the core problem faced by many homes is related to the commercial conditions that were agreed with the construction companies.”

The minister called on private companies to consolidate solution strategies for the situation and maintain the conditions agreed with the beneficiaries, in order to guarantee access to housing for their clients.

“We make an urgent call for the solidarity of the country’s construction companies that have social interest housing projects in the process of notarizing and in which the buyers are waiting to finish their process. We trust in the generosity of the construction companies with the families that need it the most,” Velasco told the media.

impact changes

Anif’s economic studies center analyzed the possible consequences of the changes surrounding the country’s main housing subsidy program Mi Casa Ya. In particular, he expressed concern about the budget for the program, the modifications presented in the National Development Plan and the comments on parametric modifications of the program that “cast doubt on its effectiveness and its future in the short term.”

Regarding the budget, Anif considered that the resources allocated for Mi Casa Ya are insufficient and also returns the housing policy to 2018.

“Considering the effects of the budget reduction and the increase in the minimum wage, the volume of guaranteed subsidies for this year would be between 10,000 and 15,000, which would be a strong blow to the building sector, which has been facing a sharp drop in sales.” remark.

It is worth remembering that the Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, placed the ceiling at $1.5 billion to allocate nearly 50,000 Mi Casa Ya subsidies. However, in the National Development Plan the allocation goal of this Government is a little more than 116,000 subsidies for the four-year period, that is, close to 29,000 per year.