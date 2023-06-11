Perspective. We Saw Death Head On: D-Day Survivors

ROGER, Anne-Marie, Rolande and Andrée have in common their long life (87 years or more), nationality (French) and share the unforgettable memory of the landing of the allied forces in Normandy on June 6, 1944, during World War II. worldwide, known globally as ‘D-Day’.

At that time they were children or adolescents and the episode marked them forever, more than the years of the German occupation of France. They say that that day they were afraid like never before and saw death head on.

“I was 8 eight years old and I remember it as if it were today, the paratroopers fell in the garden,” says Roger Sorel outside his former home in Angoville-au-Plain, near Utah Beach, the code name given to a stretch of the coast in this region of western France.

“At 8 in the morning the Americans told us: ‘get out quickly’. We walked 150 meters” when the house was destroyed by a bomb, recalls this octogenarian. He found refuge with his family in the stable of a neighboring farm.

In the midst of fierce fighting, a makeshift hospital was set up in the church, its stained glass windows today celebrate the liberators.

Nurse Bob Wright and orderly Kenneth Moore treated 80 Americans and Germans, as well as a 13-year-old boy, there for three days.

“There were wounded everywhere,” Roger recalls.

Others did not survive the bombardments, such as Marguerite, the first civilian victim in the town of Trévières. On the morning of June 6, he watched the planes spin in the sky.

“It was shining, it was beautiful,” he recalls his younger sister, Anne-Marie, then 8 years old.

By order of the father they went down to the kitchen, the little girl on her mother’s knees and Marguerite, 24, sitting on a bench near the front door.

He died five minutes later

Suddenly there was a deafening noise, dust, rubble and panic. Anne-Marie and her mother went out and lay down on the ground to avoid the splinters from another bomb that hit their target: the bridge next to the farm.

Anne-Marie runs to the shelter built by her father. Marguerite does not answer her father’s calls. She will later find her at her house, with a project fragment on her back.

“We passed close to her and we didn’t even see her,” Anne-Marie recalls sadly, her voice quavering. “We were looking at the planes and she died five minutes later,” she continues.

His family will move to a larger shelter, taking mattresses and clothing from the farm, which will be looted by the neighbors and occupied by the Americans.

The military, who arrived at Omaha Beach, held them at gunpoint to get them out of the shelter, before setting it on fire fearing it was hiding Germans.

Rolande Lemerre still remembers the noise of the boots, when they walked through the streets of Bazenville, 6 km from the city of Arromanches.

On the morning of June 6, the young woman, who was 14 years old at the time, is sent to buy bread in the neighboring town. After a series of incidents and just before reaching the farm, she sees a tank standing in front of a soldier, her arms raised above her.

“He fired and I saw the German fall in front of me. I had to pass him. I was very shocked,” recalls this nonagenarian.

Andrée Auvray also remembers when she ran into Rommel, a German who had slept one night in his required farmhouse in the commune of Sainte-Mère-Eglise, three months before the famous “D-Day”, the day of the landing.

Auvray would shed light just two weeks after the historic day, while welcoming “a crowd of people” fleeing the clashes in Sainte-Mère.

The American hospital installed in a nearby field sends the wounded to them. A 13 year old teenager He arrived with a fragment of the project in his lungs, recalls the 96-year-old retired merchant.

Before being transferred to the hospital in Bayeux, she pleads with Auvray: “Oh madam! Let me die in your house, I am fine here, I have lost my mother.”

At the Sainte-Mère museum, the pensioner continues to offer her testimony to visitors. She does it because she has this “need for memory”. And, above all, “to make young people understand what freedom is”.

Ukraine, a déjà vu?

On the occasion of this event, high-ranking American, French and British soldiers met in Bayeux, in the northeast of the French country, and it was there that General James McConville, Chief of Staff of the US Army, said that “lThe Russian invasion of the Ukraine is a reminder that “freedom does not come free”, revealing a parallel with the sacrifices made by the allies during the landing of 1944.

After praising the 1944 allied action that “they (several countries) did together to bring freedom to the peoples of Europe,” he added that “we find ourselves in a very similar situation with the senseless attack on the Ukraine. It reminds us that freedom does not come out free,” he added.

Along with their counterparts from France and Great Britain, they recalled that the military of their countries trained in that city before landing on the Norman coast, then in the hands of Nazi Germany.

The war in Ukraine is a “return of history and dangerous confrontations between great powers”, considered in turn the British general Sir Patrick Sanders.

According to him, “Ukrainian soldiers are extraordinarily impressive, the youngest is 18 years old, the oldest is 65, they never rest, they never stop, they are very involved in getting the Russians out of their country.”

After being asked about the lessons of the Ukrainian conflict for their respective armies, the French general, Pierre Schill, wanted to be “prudent”.

“What we see from this conflict is a narrative, messages are being sent to the enemy, but there is still a lot to learn,” he said.

The Ukrainian government claims that it has been preparing for months a major counter-offensive to expel Russian troops from the areas occupied after the February 2020 invasion, which reportedly began the previous week.