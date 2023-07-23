Perspective. Wilson, the weaver who made his dreams come true

Illusions have not only given wings to WILSON Calambás, but also concrete long-term goals, not in vain today has a sharp eye to reach the most distant places. With his creative hands, this indigenous person from the Misak Community was born in a land in conflict to build his destiny as an entrepreneur.

In the village of El Tejar, located half an hour from the municipal seat of Silvia, Cauca, a business idea was woven from the pride of belonging to the Misak indigenous people and the vision of a micro-entrepreneur.

This entrepreneur is Wilson Calambás, who upon leaving his shelter for the country’s capital opened his mind to later return to his community to undertake, highlighting the art and cosmogony of his ethnic group, with which he gave life to his ‘Misak Srailø Warehouse and clothing, Misak Fabrics’.

This is the case of Wilson and his family, who manufacture and sell handicrafts, as well as garments typical of their community, made by themselves based on the knowledge inherited from their ancestors and which continues to be passed down from generation to generation. His business has been growing largely due to contacts and alliances that Wilson has made, participation in fairs such as those of the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (Anato), his sales through social networks and, recently thanks to the contacts of his community in the United States, he made his first shipment to that country.

ventures

Wilson is a beneficiary of the Productive Enterprises for Peace (Empropaz) program, an initiative led by Bancamía, a BBVA Microfinance Foundation entity, in partnership with USAID, which seeks to promote the strengthening of companies and the creation of new businesses, specifically in 92 municipalities in 17 departments, affected by violence and poverty, where 194,000 people have been impacted with specialized training and financial inclusion processes under special conditions.

“In these almost 15 years we have been interested in understanding microentrepreneurs, knowing first-hand their social conditions, clearly identifying their limitations, and thus, from now on, how from our value offer we propose to solve them. Financial inclusion must start from a broad perspective, we must go beyond the financial, as we have done with Wilson, because only in this way can our support model have a better success rate that results in an improvement in their quality of life”, explains Viviana Araque Mendoza, executive president of Bancamía.

The numbers

Based on the business and training support, Wilson says that he implemented an accounting book to control his income and expenses, developed marketing strategies to generate contacts and publicize his products in other municipalities of Cauca, through departmental fairs, but also in other cities such as Barranquilla, Armenia and Bogotá, where he sends merchandise, especially backpacks, thanks to social networks.

In fact, communication with its clients in Colombia and other parts of the world has been possible with a computer that it bought through the strengthening credit that it accessed with Bancamía, which also invested in machines to carry out the manufacturing processes of traditional clothing in a more technical way within its Guambía Reservation, where 13,000 Misaks live, with the aim of saving time, especially at times of the year when it has more orders.

Raw material

Additionally, he acquired raw material to fulfill the orders he had and also to be able to offer more products, of which he feels proud because there people can understand their cosmogony as an indigenous people from the designs, colors and techniques used. And seeing the value and interest that this generates, Wilson identified a tourist service that he now offers, called the ‘Misak Weaving Route’.

“Obtaining a loan strengthened us because we had many things to offer, but we needed the resources to continue growing. Sometimes we had a lot of orders, but we didn’t look bad because we needed raw materials and a filleting machine to sew the Misak costume more quickly than our elders did by hand and it takes a lot of time. The training strengthened me a lot in the family, seeing that my wife was also a great support in the business, and in the accounting, administrative and marketing part that helped me a lot, I even replicated it to other colleagues”.

Family business

Calambás has three children, and in the venture he is supported by his wife and eldest daughter, who are specifically in charge of making some items. Each one has specialized in a type of product. His sister and his sister-in-law also participate.

They are also specialized. The sister-in-law does it in the design of the backpacks and they produce it, they give it to Wilson so that he can sell it through his company. It’s kind of a family business. Her sister used to do it through artisan organizations, but now with Wilson’s company she is favored.

exports

Among Wilson’s immediate plans is to massively take his products abroad, consolidate through the connections he has in the United States to send a greater number of products to that country. But, likewise, he hopes through fairs at the national level, to publicize his products much more and position himself on social networks.

At the same time, he hopes that both at the departmental and national levels, the government will support him, above all, with resources to be able to expand his company and thus generate more employment and opportunities for the indigenous communities he represents.

Undoubtedly, micro-SMEs make a contribution to sustainable development and the global economy, and the purpose of Empropaz is to highlight the importance of creating opportunities for their growth and consolidation, especially in vulnerable areas, such as many corners of Colombia, where the creation of a micro-enterprise represents the livelihood of a family and the development of an entire community.

The financial arm

Microenterprises are the most important productive sector in the country, and organizations such as Bancamía analyze how access to financial products and services, with training support, changes lives in low-income populations.

Likewise, the entity of the BBVA Microfinance Foundation reports that of the 365,000 microentrepreneurs it serves in the country, 86% are vulnerable from the point of view of their income, 42% live in rural areas and 36% have primary education at most, realities that with better access opportunities do not represent barriers to growing a business. Like Wilson, in 92 municipalities affected by violence and poverty, nearly 10,000 entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs have received business training for the creation and strengthening of microenterprises, through the Empropaz program, and supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

