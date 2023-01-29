“DESPITE the fact that my father was a Police officer, I wanted to be a preschool teacher to teach and train children… although I also thought about studying marine biology”. The speaker is Yackeline Navarro, today a general of the Police and deputy director of that institution.

in dialogue with THE NEW CENTURYthe senior official remembers that when she was very little and thanks to her father’s teachings, she wanted to help others at all times and for that she thought of being a teacher.

“I finished my high school studies and analyzed some professional options, including a preschool degree, as it was called at the time, to train as a specialized teacher for children. The other option was marine biology. I was clear about my vocation to serve and driven by this purpose, I finally decided to be a police officer. I passed it on to my parents and, with their support, I began my process of joining the Cadet School in 1989”, he explains.

According to the general “when dreams are clear, there are no barriers. There are difficult moments like everything in life. but they are surpassed and they themselves help to strengthen the character and to continue striving to fulfill those purposes, in this case to be a police officer. Choosing a profession that is demanding but that rewards us with the gratitude of the community that is served, is a recognition that feeds the soul and fully convinces us of the life decision we have chosen”.

The deputy director of the Police recalls that she liked “to serve others, so much so that at school I belonged to community service groups and when I was 14 years old I belonged to a group of boy scouts, in which we carried out social support actions in various locations here in Bogotá. In these circumstances the desire to serve took hold. So, that was when I recognized that the National Police would be that life option”.

parental influence

Remember that you chose a difficult career, that you need to have a strong heart and above all the decision to serve and help Colombians. “My father accompanied me to the General Santander School to buy the folder. He explained to me the entire process and the difficulties that arise in this profession, but also the great satisfaction of serving Colombians”, he adds.

Regarding his beginnings in the institution, he mentions that “we aspiring officers entered on January 23, 1990. We graduated from the School 218 second lieutenants, of which 14 were women despite the fact that we started 19, but five gave up during the years of training and training… Overcoming the demanding academic training of the School, where young police officers from other countries also arrived, and achieving that desired degree of being an officer, was the initial goal.”

Explain that challenges have always been present. To “build this profession, dedication, preparation, permanent study of the rules and procedures are needed. But most importantly: faith and passion for what is done. They train us to be leaders of the public function, within the institution and towards the community, to face risk situations, but also to solve conflicts and contribute to social development based on coexistence and respect”.

The official insists that “the work of childhood and adolescence, and education, always caught my attention, because I am convinced that there are the engines of the transformation of society. From childhood and training, not only academic but in principles and values, is that communities protect themselves from violence and social disorder, which is ultimately what leads to insecurity and crime.

But it is not only an individual task, but a collective one. “It is necessary to have a demanding teamwork and respect for the other at all times. This has shown me during more than 30 years of profession that it is the key to mobilizing the talent of our police officers and their work in a virtuoso way, always with a transcendent sense”.

Long trajectory

Getting to the second most important step within the institution is not easy. “… It is not easy to be an official, but when there is determination, discipline and love for what is done, everything is overcome. From my first units in the regions, in Barranquilla, in Medellín, at the Cadet School as a staff officer, responsible for the training of future officers; then by fundamental positions for the humane management of the police and his family, such as the Social Welfare Directorate, and also in the operational part, such as the Citizen Security Directorate, and finally by the National Schools Directorate, which is where the ethical principles for the police, we always emphasized a quality service, from the management and articulation of well-being, education and the family”, he recalls.

Today’s general recounts that one of the most important moments in her career was fascinating, when she was selected for the Comprehensive Course on National Security and Defense (Cidenal) and senior management. “I experienced that the moment had arrived for which every Police officer prepares: to put at the service of others this honor that God allows us to reach the highest rungs of the institution and that is rewarded when there is serious work. , disciplined and dedicated to others. I understood that Divine Providence gave us another opportunity to continue helping others and contributing to the country, from the directive body of our National Police”.

“The officer is assuming positions of responsibility that train him for superior and strategic challenges. We believe that life prepares us for the challenges it throws at us.; I learned that in each position held and more in the Institution, where there is daily learning. High positions are not formed at the end, they are formed from the beginning, with work teams, with the police, learning from them, from interaction with citizens, from solving complex problems and, why not say it, from crises and difficulties”, explains the high official.

He adds that “those life lessons that we face every day as police officers give us greater strength, resilience and conviction of this responsibility, always thinking of contributing to the Institution, its members and the community.”

double role

Regarding her role as a housewife, she affirms that “virtue is in the balance; For this reason, a balance between both roles must be sought and, obviously, the whole family supports them. In my particular case, my sister is essential. I must confess that she ran all the time, as surely millions of Colombians do, to do the chores of a mother who prepares her son to go to school and who goes out to work. I always try to guarantee quality time with him. The education and training of her as a citizen of principles and values ​​is my priority, and for this, choosing a good school that supports this work is essential ”.

“To alternate my maternal work, which I confess is gratifying and fills me with happiness, I try to attend to the spaces that have always been crucial within education and training of my son and involving him, to the extent that I could, in my work, so that he would know the other role that his mother played”, maintains the general.

The current deputy director pointed out that “without fear I dare to affirm that being a police officer is the most demanding profession in society. Not only because of the time we spend in the communities or the dangers we face, but because a police officer is a catalyst for the difficulties and problems that afflict them: in addition to listening and solving, they must motivate, relieve the citizen and continue to attend to similar situations. in another call, in other streets or neighborhoods, finally to continue forming their home and so on”.