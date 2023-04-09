With the increasing introduction of companion animals into family systems in the city, the demand for services that involve keeping them in spaces other than the usual one, such as the home, is also growing. In Bogotá it has been shown that one of the highly requested modalities is the dog walk.

This activity arises as a need for the owner, who in most cases, due to lack of time, cannot offer his pet the necessary amount of activity outside the home to satisfy its basic needs. This work benefits owners and companion animals through physical exercise, cognitive activity, socialization and recreation.

Under this premise, EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with Alejandro Rico, owner of Moving Paws, a company that defines itself as a furry-loving work team that can be counted on for their walks.

“I have been a dog walker for about two and a half years. The reason why I carry out this beautiful work is because at some point in my life I made the decision to do something professionally and personally that would really fulfill me, something that would motivate me and that I would love. The answer was the work with the furry ones, with the pets. I am a business administrator and I took the risk of dedicating myself to this work”, says Alejandro.

The profitability of the trade

Alejandro explained that the approximate value of a walker’s income can be between three and five million pesos, depending on the time he spends doing this daily job.

“Assuming that a walker has between five and six dogs for each one-hour walk, we can say that he earns 50,000 pesos in one hour. If he does four or five routes only in the morning, he could generate an income of 250,000 pesos a day and 1,200,000 pesos a week, approximately, ”he said.

Conditions for walkers

According to a study carried out by the Institute for Animal Protection and Welfare (Idpyba), dog walkers carry out this activity as part of an informal job that is not yet recognized by law. However, the Institute has developed a 2019 ‘Dog Walkers Protocol’, which establishes non-binding general conditions for this type of work, since being an income option for walkers, appropriate practices are often not managed for caring for dogs, so it is very important that caregivers take into account some parameters of quality or guarantee of service and adequate labor competence.

The first recommendation is to reduce the number of animals that walk at the same time. The Idpyba recommends a maximum of eight dogs on an outing. According to Paola Sánchez Cuadros, a university professional from the Idpyba Citizen Culture and Knowledge Management Branch, “the Protocol recommends that the number of animals not exceed the physical capacity of the walkers. There must be a midpoint for the walker to carry out his work and a midpoint so that the animals are not affected”.

For his part, Alejandro, through Moving Paws, offers a service of a maximum of four dogs per walker, complying with the guarantees imposed by the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá and based on the needs and abilities of the pet.

“Not all walkers comply with these suggestions, so it is very important to know to whom the furry is given. Just because the puppy arrives tired does not mean that the walker did his job well. Over time, each one learns what are the minimum requirements to carry out their work, ”he said.

The speed and difficulty of the walk should be limited to the least physically able canine of the walking group. Likewise, the Protocol recommends that walkers use a harness in exchange for choking collars for dogs. And they must have the essential elements for handling the dog that facilitate the walk.

It is suggested that the walkers have veterinary knowledge, at least that they have dog management and training. They also have knowledge of first aid and animal behavior. “In the hands of the walker are the lives of various animals of different temperaments, breeds or dominances and therefore the person must have very well established skills,” says Paola Sánchez.

The dog walker must be identified as such, it can be a jacket, uniform or a specific color that gives the caregivers or owners the guarantee of their work. Likewise, they must be of legal age.

Since dog walkers tend to work alone, the Idpyba Protocol recommends having a cell phone in case something happens and they must work with someone else for support.

In addition, they must have an anchorage tool at the waist, in order to provide the necessary security and have their hands free in case something happens.

Recommendations for caregivers

Before agreeing to the services of a dog walker, caregivers or keepers should know the person who will be in charge of walking the animal. The Idpyba recommends that the walker must meet the dog’s caretaker and agree with the family how the service will be provided.

Keep in mind that not all animals are suitable for the walk. “This is not an economic issue, it is an issue of leading a vulnerable life. The walker must make an own evaluation of the animal, for that there are some formats that the Idpyba has created, in which the hours of departure of the dog, observations or history of its physical and emotional health are established, ”says Paola Sánchez.