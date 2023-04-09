Promoting the conservation of strategic ecosystems is the objective of the agro-environmental project with which peasant families protect 250 hectares of forests and implement a regenerative livestock model in Yondó and Remedios (Antioquia).

With this intervention, they not only contribute to reducing deforestation, but also implement a climate change mitigation and adaptation strategy that promotes environmental and socioeconomic sustainability among the rural population residing in one of the areas most affected by the armed conflict in the country.

Leading the initiative is José Urbano, a 41-year-old veterinary zootechnician specializing in public health who has been working for the environment for 11 years.

He says that he was motivated to work on this initiative “by the need to generate actions aimed at mitigating the environmental impact of livestock farming on ecosystems and making this an activity that is sustainable and consistent with the environment.”

“We health veterinarians think that we must have access to safe and truly healthy food, therefore, thinking about healthy food is necessarily thinking about healthy agroecosystems, always striving for the soil-plant-animal relationship to exist. That is the basic principle of environmental epidemiology or environmental health, as this relationship is also known, ”he explains.

He maintains that “we learned to make traditional livestock thinking that the pastures should be beautiful “green deserts” where the trees were undesirable because they generated shade and did not allow the grasses to grow (pastures), forgetting the beneficial effect of these not only from the perspective production, but also animal welfare. Starting to plant trees in degraded pastures is a good first exercise towards the sustainability of livestock production”.

José is not the only one in the family who works for the environment. “My wife is an environmental engineer and therefore she has always supported and suggested the need to adopt productive management actions that can be implemented in productive systems”, he assures.

A need

He points out that the idea of ​​the silvopastoral program “arises from the need to implement climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, from the need to recover degraded landscapes due to the action of traditional livestock farming in vulnerable communities, from the need for the activity to livestock is compatible with the environmental services that can be provided by agroecosystems located in areas of strategic environmental interest for the territories”.

The project began on May 11, 2022 and 65 families from Remedios and 42 from Yondó, municipalities belonging to the northeast subregion and Magdalena Medio Antioquia, are part of it.

“This project consists of implementing the Payment for Environmental Services (PSA), through the Banco2 strategy/methodology and the establishment of 65 hectares in silvopastoral systems (SSP), as a strategy for mitigation and adaptation to climate change, with small farmers”, explains Jose.

The veterinarian adds that “each of the 65 participating families signs a voluntary agreement for ecosystem conservation for 24 months, where they agree not to intervene in strategic areas for the generation of environmental services associated with carbon sequestration, conservation of the biodiversity of flora and fauna previously identified and guarantee the care of the birth of waters and aquifers”.

“Each family receives a quarterly economic incentive in money (Payment for Environmental Services – PSA), in addition to agricultural inputs necessary for the establishment of silvopastoral systems, where we use forage shrub and tree species native to each ecosystem,” he indicates.

It adds that “this project is financed with resources from the Colombia en Paz fund through the Sustainable Colombia Program, resources from the Corporation for Sustainable Forest Management – Masbosques and counterpart resources in kind from the participating families.”

Training

José states that “families receive technical support through rural extension strategies, on issues related to participatory environmental monitoring, taking and analysis of soil samples, establishment of pastures and silvopastoral systems, regenerative livestock, manufacture of organic fertilizers, strengthening of capacities of community management, genetic improvement and artificial insemination and social and environmental management plan”.

In addition, the initiative is replicated in other areas of the country. “The interesting thing about these types of projects that are based on extension practices and rural sociology is that they become ‘showcases’ that allow a demonstration of the method and from this perspective, when a producer sees that something works for the neighbor, then he replies and adopt.”

That is why 200 projects are already underway, of which 36 contemplate conservation actions, through ecological restoration (active and passive) and the implementation of Payments for Environmental Services schemes in rural areas of the PDET municipalities, that is, , those prioritized by the National Government for the implementation of the Peace Agreement and which are our geography of intervention.

The initiatives are chosen through a public call held in 2019. More than 14,800 peasant, indigenous and Afro-Colombian families protect 23,187 hectares of areas of special environmental importance, including natural forests in the departments of Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar, Cauca, Cesar, Córdoba, Nariño, Putumayo, Sucre, Tolima and Valle del Cauca.

Of the 36 PCS projects that contemplate biodiversity conservation activities, twelve are implemented by ethnic communities (indigenous and Afro-Colombians) in collective territories such as indigenous reservations and community councils, with which they protect around 11,000 hectares of forests and other areas strategic.

However, the project has not been without its difficulties. “There are public order situations that sometimes restrict our mobility within the territories. This is a project that is carried out in PDET municipalities that were directly affected by the armed conflict and there are still edges to be corrected in the political social dynamics of these territories”, says José.

He points out that “our main goal in productive aspects is to increase the animal carrying capacity per area unit, that is, to go from 1 animal/hectare to 3 animals/hectare. This will allow families to improve their productivity without expanding the agricultural frontier and without intervening in environmental protection areas (without cutting down more forests)”.

“In this project, which combines the conservation and sustainable production component of the Program, peasant families and victims belonging to the Asparem Association and the Environmental Association for the Conservation of Yondó Wetlands (Asohumedales) participate,” according to the Sustainable Colombia Program .

The PCS invests $3,235 million in the initiative, which is complemented by a local counterpart in money and/or in kind for $2,034 million, resources that are managed by the Corporation for Sustainable Forest Management (Masbosques) and invested in supplies, tools, comprehensive technical assistance and capacity building for beneficiary associations.