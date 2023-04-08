In Marseille, violence linked to drug trafficking has ended the lives of dozens of young people attracted by easy money in recent years, to the point that justice fears a “Mexicanization” in the second city of France.

In the great French Mediterranean port, an unavoidable stage of the global cannabis routes, ads on social networks are looking for “temporary” workers in the world of drugs:

“We are looking for a security guard. Profile: young, physiognomist, valued control of two-wheeled vehicles, respectful of clients and clients. Working hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (adapted to sales hours). 100 euros/day” (about US$110 ).

Zacharie*, 19, did not resist. Lured by the idea of ​​easy money, he moved from the Paris region, after failing his high school diploma, to look out for one of the 130 drug outlets. “Here the pay is bigger,” he explained to the court.

For years now, the Marseillaise dealers have increasingly used a very young workforce from other regions of France, often fragile and easier to sacrifice.

Many “are reduced to a state of near slavery, kidnapped and even tortured,” warns the president of the Marseille court, Olivier Leurent.

The level of violence linked to drug trafficking in Marseille is comparable to that in the ports of Antwerp (Belgium) and Rotterdam (The Netherlands), according to university professor Jean-Baptiste Perrier.

Some thirty young people lost their lives in 2022 and, so far this year, fifteen have died, three of them on Monday in various shootings.

The traffickers “can no longer recruit enough ‘minots'” (small, in Marseillaise slang) in Marseille, since they estimate that “they are not paid well enough, given the risk of dying,” a researcher told AFP. judicial police.

The networks, very sophisticated, use all the codes of the business world: “The work is outsourced and these young people, if they are arrested, will not be able to give information about the network,” Tiphaine Binctin, of the French anti-drug agency Ofast, told AFP.

A city split in two

Most young people arrive in Marseille via the imposing Saint-Charles train station. From there, looking south, you can glimpse the Calanques massif, which is home to its touristy turquoise coves.

But they go in the opposite direction, towards the northern neighborhoods, in transport vehicles with drivers, because no metro or tram serves those areas.

Marseille is divided into two: the wealthy neighborhoods in the south and poor areas, among the worst in Europe, in the center-north.

Some drug outlets can bring in up to 80,000 euros (US$87,600) a day. In a recent raid, police saw up to 12 customers waiting their turn.

The La Paternelle neighborhood is currently at the heart of a bloody conflict that affects more and more children: a 17-year-old guard was beaten to death in February and another 16-year-old was shot to death in early April.

Here, arrows lead between colored houses to “Yoda”, one of the outlets.

The prices are on the walls: hashish, marijuana, cocaine. The crowing of numerous roosters in the wild dominates this labyrinth of alleyways, perfect for escaping police raids.

“Better this than prostitution”

40% of the minors who end up in court in Marseille for drug trafficking are from other French regions.

“I had to work to get my daughter back. Better this than prostitution,” explains Cindy*, 21, according to her statement read out during a court hearing.

With her partner Ilyes*, they hitchhiked and took a train from the south of France to Marseille, where they slept in a central hotel that “a person from [la barriada] Bassens”.

Some are less lucky and end up sleeping on a balcony, in a basement or in the garbage room.

They pay on average between 100 and 200 euros (US$110 and US$220) for “shifts” (11:00-17:00 or 17:00-midnight). “It is a pure exploitation”, estimates the juvenile judge, Laurence Bellon.

“But they see the benefits per week or month. 1,400 euros (1,535 dollars) for seven days in a row, for example. And some see themselves earning much more money,” says Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens.

The debt trap

But many quickly fall into the trap: they are accused of not having warned at the right time, of not counting the bills quickly enough, or of having a more or less false debt.

“They have fewer resources and contacts in the neighborhoods, they are paid and treated worse. And (…) when they are detained with cash and products, the network demands a refund,” explains lawyer Valentin Loret.

Recently, a released minor was taken to the train station to return home, but drug traffickers were waiting for him at the next stop. He had to settle a debt.

Marseille “is not El Dorado, it is violence, acts of torture and barbarism, false debts and being at the mercy of the network,” reiterated the police prefect of the area, Frédérique Camilleri.

Already at the beginning of this phenomenon in 2019, a 16-year-old teenager ended his stay in Marseillaise in a coma, burned with a torch for selling hashish without authorization. One of his torturers, a minor, was sentenced in November to 10 years in prison.

For the juvenile judge, there are cases that border on human trafficking. In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, adolescents captured on social networks are kidnapped upon arrival and tortured with the sole purpose of apparently breaking them down.

A young drug dealer will rape one of them before blackmailing him into spreading the images if he talks, something frequent, according to a judicial source.

“Vagabonds in fancy clothes”

Is a few hundred euros worth it? “They enter into this logic to have branded clothes. It is the only sign of identity that they prioritize” to feel that they exist, says Laurence Bellon, who sees many drop out from the age of 11.

“They are bums in fancy clothes,” emphasizes a lawyer, dejected because his client does not appreciate the seriousness of his situation, but he struts around in his white tracksuit from a very expensive mountain clothing brand.

Everyone blames the role of series like “Narcos”, the “influencers”, the social networks that instill the idea of ​​success through appearance and money.

“Mexicanization”?

Marseille is still a bit of a “pilot” city, according to the prosecutor, but this phenomenon of temporary drug workers has already spread to other areas such as Lille (north) or Brittany (west).

Given the current lack of labor, traffickers also recruit migrants, sometimes minors, some of whom think they should work in construction, according to Loret.

The prosecutor fears a worsening of the situation, with a shift towards “what some countries in South America are experiencing”, towards “a Mexicanization”, although the number of deaths is not comparable.

“Sometimes it reminds me of Brazil. There are places where there is a complete division between beautiful neighborhoods and other very poor, hyper-violent ones,” judge Laurene Bellon abounds.

Zacharie broke free. Arrested three days after arriving in Marseille, he was sentenced to house arrest at his mother’s house and, with the prosecutor’s warning during his trial: “The climate [de Marsella] it doesn’t suit him”. *The names of these young people were changed so as not to expose them to possible reprisals./AFP